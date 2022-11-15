NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 21 points as Columbia beat Delaware State 70-65 on Wednesday night. De La Rosa added five rebounds and four steals for the Lions (1-3). Cameron Shockley-Okeke went 4 of 6 from the field to add 10 points. Kenny Noland was 3 of 4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.

DOVER, DE ・ 10 HOURS AGO