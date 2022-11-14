Read full article on original website
SCOTT DARLING CALLS ST. LOUIS 'THE WORST CITY IN THE COUNTRY,' KELLY CHASE ABSOLUTELY OWNS HIM IN RESPONSE
Retired NHL goaltender-turned-analyst and stand-up comedian Scott Darling had some choice words for the city of St. Louis during his recent appearance on Blackhawks Talk. Darling called St. Louis the worst city in the United States, adding that it was the first city he listed on his no-trade clause in his playing days.
771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT IN THE AHL
After spending the 2021-22 season in the KHL, 34-year-old forward Artem Anisimov returned to North America this fall and signed a PTO with the Philadelphia Flyers. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken bone in his foot during a pre-season game against Boston on September 24th and has been unable to play since.
RASMUS DAHLIN FURIOUSLY BASHES TWIG AFTER SABRES DROP 7TH IN A ROW
Stop me if you've heard this one before. After the Buffalo Sabres stormed out of the gate to start the season, they completely fizzled out, sinking them from near the top of the leaderboards right to the bottom. After starting 7-3, the Sabres sit just three points out of last...
DEVILS' JACK HUGHES GIVES SAVAGE ANSWER TO SPORTSNET REPORTER'S QUESTION
The New Jersey Devils are riding a nine-game win streak heading into Montreal on Monday night. Ahead of the Devils' matchup with the Canadiens, players were made available for a routine media rounds, as is typical. One reported asked Devils' star Jack Hughes a question regarding the team's consistency through...
PLAYER SAFETY REACHES SURPRISING VERDICT ON ALEX EDLER'S HIT ON CONNOR MCDAVID
The NHL's Department of Player has made the decision not to bestow any supplemental discipline onto Kings' defenseman Alex Edler for his knee-on-knee hit on Edmonton captain Connor McDavid. The hit caused a serious stir, both on the ice and on the internet. Some saying it was clean, some saying it was not.
RYAN REAVES' FUTURE WITH NYR COULD BE IN QUESTION, PER REPORT
According to a piece from long-time New York sports' correspondent, Larry Brooks, Ryan Reaves' place on the New York Rangers has reached a possible impasse. The Blueshirts' enforcer has appeared in just 12 of their 17 games this season, being a healthy scratch in four of the last five. Frankly,...
MICHIGAN FORCED TO DRESS 3RD STRING GOALIE AT LW DUE TO RAMPANT ILLNESS
The University of Michigan men's hockey team is in a brutal position right now. They are being forced to dress their third string goalie - Tyler Shea - as a forward due to an illness that has at least seven players out of the lineup. Additionally, the Wolverines are forced...
GAUDREAU HAS NO REGRETS WITH SIGNING IN COLUMBUS AMID TEAM'S POOR START
He's only 14 games into a seven-year contract that he signed this summer, but Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau is already being asked if he has any regrets signing in Columbus amid the team's poor start to the 2022-23 season. "I love the city here in Columbus. I love the...
JAROMIR JAGR MOURNING DEATH OF FATHER, JAROMIR JAGR SR.
One of the best players to ever wear an NHL jersey is mourning the death of the person who introduced him to the sport of hockey. Jaromir Jagr Sr., father of future Hall-of-Famer Jaromir Jagr, has passed away at the age of 82. Jagr Sr. was a former hockey player...
JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY SAYS HE REACHED OUT TO MATT LUFF FOLLOWING HIT LAST WEEK
Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky will return to the line-up on Tuesday after serving a two game suspension for hitting Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff from behind. Slafkovsky was ejected from November 8th's game in the third period after being given a five-minute major and a game misconduct...
TWO OHL OWNERS TEAM UP TO BUY OTTAWA SENATORS; ONE OWNS PART OF THE MONTREAL CANADIENS
Two team owners from the Ontario Hockey League have reportedly joined forces in a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. The Ottawa Sun is quoting sources as saying the bid is being made by Toronto billionaire and owner of the Hamilton Bulldogs Michael Andlauer, along with Oshawa Generals owner Rocco Tullio.
SWEDISH ICE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION NAMES ALL-TIME TEAM FOR 100TH ANNIVERSARY
The Swedish Ice Hockey Association celebrated their 100th anniversary on Thursday, after being founded on November 17th 1922. To mark the anniversary, they named an all-time team featuring the six best players in their history. In between the pipes is Henrik Lundqvist, who represented Sweden on 12 occasions, including three...
BLACKHAWKS PROSPECT YIELDS NINE ASSETS IN RETURN IN MONSTER WHL TRADE
The Chicago Blackhawks 2021 #32nd overall draft selection - defenseman Nolan Allan - was traded today from the Prince Albert Raiders to the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. The deal saw Allan, along with Reese Shaw (2024 draft eligible), traded in exchange for a massive return. FULL TRADE.
OILERS LOAN YOUNG FORWARD TO AHL BAKERSFIELD
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday afternoon that they have young forward Tyler Benson to their AHL club. The 24-year-old has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a knee injury during a preseason game versus the Vancouver Canucks on October 3. Benson will look to find...
JEFF SKINNER TAKES A SLAPSHOT AFTER THE WHISTLE, CAUSING SENS PLAYERS TO ERUPT
Certain things, you simply cannot do in the NHL without receiving pushback. Taking a slapshot after the whistle is definitely one of them, especially if the other team has an injured player in front of the net. Scrum ensues, and Skinner was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as well as...
DUCKS HAVE REPORTEDLY NOT STARTED EXTENSION TALKS WITH STAR FORWARD TREVOR ZEGRAS
The Anaheim Ducks have a big decision to make with one of their young stars, Trevor Zegras, who is set to become a restricted free agent next summer. They could either decide to lock him up long-term, which is ideal for what the team is trying to build, or if Zegras is looking to maximize how much money he earns, he could sign a bridge deal and wait for a few years for the salary cap to go up significantly.
SHARKS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the San Jose Sharks have placed defenceman Scott Harrington on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Harrington, 29, joined the Sharks on a professional try-out contract (PTO) prior to training camp and turned that into a one-year deal worth $750,000.
LARS ELLER RECEIVES ILLEGAL CHECK TO THE HEAD PENALTY ON CARTER VERHAEGHE
Lars Eller was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for an illegal check to the head of Florida's Carter Verhaeghe in their match on Tuesday night. First off, Verhaeghe was fine and would finish the game; no harm done. Second, upon rewatching the play - from all the angles - this appeared to be a hockey hit.
ISLANDERS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders have placed Russian forward Nikita Soshnikov on waivers. Soshnikov, 29, returned to the NHL in September, signing a one-year contract with the Islanders after spending the previous three seasons in the KHL with Salavat Yulayev Ufa, CSKA Moscow and Avangard Omsk.
CANADIENS GM KENT HUGHES PROVIDES UPDATE ON FORWARDS JOEL ARMIA AND JONATHAN DROUIN
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday morning that forward Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin would not play against the Devils due to upper-body injuries. It's still unclear how long the two are expected to be out for, but Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes provided a bit of clarity while meeting with the media at the GM meetings.
