rigzone.com
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
Biden official throws cold water on report of waning inflation: 'We have a ways to go'
Americans shouldn't read too much into the slight dip in inflation in October, a top official at President Biden's Federal Reserve said Monday. Inflation spiked throughout 2022.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark DOE/EIA price down 2 cents; diesel futures market sliding hard
The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges ticked down a couple cents Monday in the midst of the diesel futures market having turned in a significant seven-day streak of declines. The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price published Monday was down 2 cents to...
Rising land values create barriers for new farmers
(NewsNation) — Young farmers are being priced out of their dreams as land values soar. A combination of factors including high commodity prices and interest rates that, until recently, were low led to an increase in the price of farmland across the country. As a result, young and beginning farmers are competing with real estate investors and large companies for land.
RideApart
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
Carscoops
Electric Truck Stops In 2035 Will Need As Much Juice As A Small Town, Report Claims
Electric power has already transformed the passenger car market, and big trucks are next. Tesla will officially unveil its Semi EV on December 1 and hopes to pump out up to 50,000 electric trucks per year as early as 2024. And it’s far from the only company electrifying commercial vehicles.
A Rare, Pioneering 1938 Car-Tractor Mashup Is For Sale
The Minneapolis-Moline UDLX was one of the world's first attempts at combining a tractor and a car. It wasn't very successful but it is cool.
This Analyst Sees 44% Upside In Cisco's Stock, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Cuts By The Most Accurate Analysts
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO reported better-than-expected financial results. Cisco said fiscal first-quarter revenue jumped 6% year-over-year to $13.6 billion. The company's top-line results beat average analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Cisco reported first-quarter earnings of 86 cents per share, which beat average estimates of 84 cents per share. Cisco sees...
agupdate.com
Corn is overvalued unless exports start to rise
Corn closed the week 25 and a half cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 21.6 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, in the week ending Nov. 3, were only 9.1 million bushels, down from the previous week's 17.5 million bushels, a fraction of last year's same-week exports of 26 million bushels and were easily a marketing year low through the first 9 weeks of 2022-2023. Nearly all of this week's exports went to Mexico. Cumulative Export Inspections of 175 million bushels are down nearly 28% from last year's 242 million and are the second lowest of the last 10 years, with only 2019-2020 cumulative export inspections at this time of 148 million bushels being lower. In order to reach the USDA's current export projection, corn exports would need to average roughly 42.4 million bushels per week through the end of next August versus last year's 44.7 million per week average from this point forward.
Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows immune response against BQ.1.1 subvariant
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday their Omicron-tailored shot produced higher virus-neutralizing antibodies in older adults against the emerging subvariant BQ.1.1 than its original vaccine.
fordauthority.com
Ford Announces Partnership With Manufacture 2030
The Blue Oval has remained steadfast in its commitment to improving its global environmental footprint and has recently undertaken several steps to transform its operations with a clear focus on sustainability. To that end, Ford expanded its low carbon material commitment for aluminum and steel sourcing, two key components for vehicle production, and has also secured the latter material for a future EV in Europe. Today, the automaker announced a new partnership with Manufacture 2030, an organization that will help the company’s suppliers reduce their carbon emissions.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats Location: Where Do Bobcats Live?
Bobcats are cute, wild, and yet ferocious medium-sized cats that live just about anywhere in North America. There are two main types of bobcats, categorized by which side, east or west of the Great Plains, they live. However some people believe there are up to 9 different types of bobcats, but they are not officially recognized.
agupdate.com
Get profits now, set up for 2023, analysts say
Harvest has nearly wrapped up in many locations around the Midwest, and as the crop goes into storage, farmers may want to look at selling some of their grain. Purdue University professor and Extension economist James Mintert said the recent trend has been for prices to improve after the first of the year, but that isn’t something farmers can bank on this year.
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
