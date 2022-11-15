ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and predictions

The defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics (11-3) visit the new-look AtlantaHawks (9-5) Wednesday. Tipoff from State Farm Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Celtics vs. Hawks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Celtics come into...
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (illness) out on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Allen will sit out his second straight game with ankle soreness and a non-COVID illness. Look for Kevin Love to fill in for Allen on Wednesday night against a Bucks' team ranked first in defensive rating.
Betting DeJounte Murray, John Collins and the Hawks vs Celtics

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. John Collins O/U 11.5 Points vs. Celtics. I am...
Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112

MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Before the Cavs get settled at home (a four game home stand awaits), they make a stop to play the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks have one of the best records in the NBA at 10-3, with two of those losses coming against the Hawks. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM...
