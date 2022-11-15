Read full article on original website
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t say he’s the face of the NBA: ‘There’s a lot of people out there’
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo still does not feel like he is "the" face of the NBA, naming LeBron James, Steph Curry and others as on par with him.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Despite being shorthanded, the Bucks took care of bussiness led by Brook and Giannis to beat a dynamic Cavs team
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and predictions
The defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics (11-3) visit the new-look AtlantaHawks (9-5) Wednesday. Tipoff from State Farm Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Celtics vs. Hawks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Celtics come into...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense crumbles against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks in 113-98 loss
MILWAUKEE -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost their way. Despite a blistering start, the kind required on the road against one of the league’s title favorites, the Cavs got demolished by the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, 113-98. The Cleveland losing streak is now five after racing to an impressive...
ESPN
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Dunked On Going Viral
Evan Mobley had a massive dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo in Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (illness) out on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Allen will sit out his second straight game with ankle soreness and a non-COVID illness. Look for Kevin Love to fill in for Allen on Wednesday night against a Bucks' team ranked first in defensive rating.
nbcsportsedge.com
Betting DeJounte Murray, John Collins and the Hawks vs Celtics
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. John Collins O/U 11.5 Points vs. Celtics. I am...
Cavaliers at Bucks: Live updates as Cleveland and Milwaukee look to take back early-season momentum
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. -- The Cavaliers are looking to regain their early-season momentum and they’ll be trying to do so Wednesday against a team that’s after the same goal in the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (8-5) were on a hot streak, winning eight...
ESPN
Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112
MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
NBA
Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Before the Cavs get settled at home (a four game home stand awaits), they make a stop to play the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks have one of the best records in the NBA at 10-3, with two of those losses coming against the Hawks. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM...
Hawks And Bucks Finalized Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports for Monday's game.
The Night Flipper Anderson Did the Unthinkable
He holds a record that has stood for 33 years. His quarterback is still laughing about it—for more than one reason.
