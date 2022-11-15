ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Florida Atlantic holds on for upset of Florida

Michael Forrest capped his 20-point game by sinking two free throws with 38 seconds left as Florida Atlantic pulled off a 76-74 upset over Florida on Monday in Gainesville, Fla. Johnell Davis added 18 points for the Owls (2-1) while Alijah Martin scored 11 points. Florida Atlantic won thanks to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Florida

South Carolina traveled to Florida for its final conference road game of the season Saturday. USC fans sprinkled the crowd of 89,454 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to watch the Gamecocks stumble out of the blocks 38-6 to the Gators. Did you make the trip to Gainesville? Check out our...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Miami looking for faster start against retooling Florida A&M

Although the Miami Hurricanes have won their first two games, they are still looking for a complete performance. The Hurricanes hope to achieve it when they host Florida A&M on Tuesday night in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami (2-0) has trailed at halftime in each of its wins over Lafayette and...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Yardbarker

Troy uses pesky defense to upset FSU

Aamer Muhammad finished with 23 points and Christyon Eugene had 22 to lead Troy to a 79-72 upset over Florida State on Monday night in Tallahassee, Fla. The Trojans (3-0), who were picked to finish 10th in the Sun Belt Conference in the conference's preseason media poll, beat the Seminoles (0-3) for only the second time in 11 all-time meetings and for the first time since 1948.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU projected depth chart vs. Louisiana

Florida State, currently riding a three-game winning streak, hosts Louisiana on Saturday at noon. The Seminoles released their projected depth chart on Monday for the upcoming contest. There do not appear to be any changes from last week's depth chart projection against Syracuse.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy