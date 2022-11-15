Read full article on original website
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These RequirementsCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
Former Florida State quarterback selected by Orlando Guardians in XFL Draft
The former Seminole has spent time in multiple developmental leagues since concluding his college career.
Florida Atlantic holds on for upset of Florida
Michael Forrest capped his 20-point game by sinking two free throws with 38 seconds left as Florida Atlantic pulled off a 76-74 upset over Florida on Monday in Gainesville, Fla. Johnell Davis added 18 points for the Owls (2-1) while Alijah Martin scored 11 points. Florida Atlantic won thanks to...
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Florida
South Carolina traveled to Florida for its final conference road game of the season Saturday. USC fans sprinkled the crowd of 89,454 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to watch the Gamecocks stumble out of the blocks 38-6 to the Gators. Did you make the trip to Gainesville? Check out our...
Miami looking for faster start against retooling Florida A&M
Although the Miami Hurricanes have won their first two games, they are still looking for a complete performance. The Hurricanes hope to achieve it when they host Florida A&M on Tuesday night in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami (2-0) has trailed at halftime in each of its wins over Lafayette and...
Florida Gators RB Target Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Just four days removed from his unofficial visit to Gainesville, Gators running back target Mark Fletcher decommits from Ohio State.
Troy uses pesky defense to upset FSU
Aamer Muhammad finished with 23 points and Christyon Eugene had 22 to lead Troy to a 79-72 upset over Florida State on Monday night in Tallahassee, Fla. The Trojans (3-0), who were picked to finish 10th in the Sun Belt Conference in the conference's preseason media poll, beat the Seminoles (0-3) for only the second time in 11 all-time meetings and for the first time since 1948.
Florida State's Trey Benson Sets Career High for Third Week in a Row
The transfer running break is tearing apart defenses.
Top-10 OT Fletcher Westphal 'blown away' by experience at Florida
The Gators knocked it out of the park when hosting 2024 On300 offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal.
FSU projected depth chart vs. Louisiana
Florida State, currently riding a three-game winning streak, hosts Louisiana on Saturday at noon. The Seminoles released their projected depth chart on Monday for the upcoming contest. There do not appear to be any changes from last week's depth chart projection against Syracuse.
College football on TV, picks today: Tulane vs. SMU prediction, schedule
The college football schedule marches on with just two games left in the regular season, and one ranked Group of Five contender in action mid-week. The outcome of Thursday's game could end up going a long way in determining what the New Year's Six bowl schedule looks like when all is said and done. ...
Florida State vs. Louisiana: Wednesday Practice Observations
An opportunistic defense forces a plethora of interceptions with Greedy Vance and Jarrian Jones leading the way.
'What are we about': Florida loss to FAU offers first test under Golden
GAINESVILLE — Todd Golden walked up the sideline toward half court with his hands by his hips, watching as his team tried to keep Florida Atlantic off the board. The play unfolded quickly. Michael Forrest drove parallel to the baseline, cutting directly beneath the basket with Florida freshman Riley...
Tampa Catholic’s Lewis Carter is voted SBLive Florida Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Tampa Catholic’s Lewis Carter, the winner of SBLive Florida's Athlete of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans. Carter, a linebacker for Tampa Catholic, earned 47.30% of the 89,815 votes in a state-wide poll. The Crusaders’ linebacker blocked a punt that ...
Former Florida State wide receiver departs from Arkansas
The former Seminole will be looking for a third program to call home.
The Night Flipper Anderson Did the Unthinkable
He holds a record that has stood for 33 years. His quarterback is still laughing about it—for more than one reason.
Game Preview: Florida State vs. Louisiana
Can the Seminoles put away another opponent in the first half?
