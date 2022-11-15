Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
Related
silverscreenandroll.com
Patrick Beverly says LeBron James motivated Lakers to beat Nets at ‘best practice’ of the season
The Los Angeles Lakers are now 1-2 in games that LeBron James has missed this season. That amounts to a .333 winning percentage, which is better than the .200 winning percentage the team has in games that he’s appeared in. Long story made short, the Lakers are better without LeBron than they are with him.
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
Jackson returns but Grizzlies fall to Zion-less Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range […]
Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
The Night Flipper Anderson Did the Unthinkable
He holds a record that has stood for 33 years. His quarterback is still laughing about it—for more than one reason.
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets brutally honest on breaking out of shooting slump vs. Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum entered their Tuesday night clash against the Memphis Grizzlies as one of the most inefficient scorers in the NBA, clearly going through one of the worst slumps of his career. Through 13 games, McCollum has only averaged 17.8 points – the lowest since his second season – on the worst shooting percentages of his career. The 31-year old combo guard was only shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from downtown, which adds up to a terrible 46.3 percent true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks playing with Portland's second unit on Tuesday night
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Eubanks will resume his previous bench duties after Jusuf Nurkic was announced as Portland's starting center. In 10.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Eubanks to record 4.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
The Kawhi Leonard return mystery follows the Clippers into Texas
Paul George scores 22 points in the Clippers' dominant 122-106 victory at Houston, but coach Tyronn Lue doesn't know when Kawhi Leonard might return.
Grizzlies And Pelicans Injury Reports
The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.
ESPN
Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs
PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
Rockets Game 14 Notebook: No Energy For Homecoming Party vs. Clippers
After their second four-game road trip, fatigue played a major role in the Houston Rockets' disappointing performance against the Clippers.
Comments / 0