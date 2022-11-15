ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson returns but Grizzlies fall to Zion-less Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range […]
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets brutally honest on breaking out of shooting slump vs. Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum entered their Tuesday night clash against the Memphis Grizzlies as one of the most inefficient scorers in the NBA, clearly going through one of the worst slumps of his career. Through 13 games, McCollum has only averaged 17.8 points – the lowest since his second season – on the worst shooting percentages of his career. The 31-year old combo guard was only shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from downtown, which adds up to a terrible 46.3 percent true shooting percentage.
Drew Eubanks playing with Portland's second unit on Tuesday night

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Eubanks will resume his previous bench duties after Jusuf Nurkic was announced as Portland's starting center. In 10.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Eubanks to record 4.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
