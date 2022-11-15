ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Fiserv Forum to debut Wisconsin’s first just walk out technology-enabled store

MILWAUKEE — Fans at Wednesday’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game can experience Wisconsin’s first walk out technology-enabled store by Amazon. Fiserv Forum will debut Wisconsin's first walk out technology-enabled store by Amazon on Wednesday's Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. The Market by Michelob ULTRA will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mynews13.com

Comedian Trevor Noah announces stops in Wisconsin for his 'Off The Record Tour'

WISCONSIN — The former host of "The Daily Show" isn't taking a break from spreading his comical mind. Comedian Trevor Noah announced his "Off The Record Tour," which will take place from January to December 2023. He'll be visiting 28 stops across the U.S., and two of them will be in Wisconsin: Nov. 1, 2023 at the Orpheum Theater in Madison and Nov. 3, 2023 at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mynews13.com

Darrell Brooks Jr. sentenced to life in prison

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks Jr. to life in prison without parole on Wednesday, following a two-day sentencing hearing. Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others. In October 2022, he was found guilty...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy