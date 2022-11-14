ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

New Bridge Quarterback Lions Should Consider in 2023

The Detroit Lions will have a decision to make on quarterback Jared Goff following the 2022 NFL season. If the team decides to move on from Goff following the conclusion of this season, $20 million in cap savings would be available to improve the roster. Paying nearly $30 million on...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday

Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
CLEVELAND, OH
Leader Telegram

Jefferson soaring for Vikings with Cowboys set to visit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Without even a split-second of hesitation, Kirk Cousins can hone in on the exact moment when he knew the Minnesota Vikings had their latest game-changing wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. The lanky first-round draft pick from LSU was just a rookie in 2020, making his first career start in Week 3 against Tennessee when he ran a deep route up the left sideline on third down. Jefferson twisted his body to complete a jumping catch in tight coverage of a slightly underthrown...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Giants look for 8th win as they host improving Lions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Detroit Lions and New York Giants have been hanging out in the same neighborhood of the NFL for the past seven years, at least in terms of the standings. Neither team has made the playoffs since 2016. The Giants were 4-13 last season,...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan defender signed by Chicago Bears

Former Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton is on the move again. Charlton was officially signed to the Chicago Bears active roster off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Bears released linebacker A.J. Klein. A 2017 1st-round pick, Charlton has bounced around the NFL, spending time...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Guardians Congratulate A Franchise Legend On An Elite Honor

Cleveland Guardians legend Jim Thome is revered by fans and the rest of the baseball world. He is a Hall-of-Famer after all. He also earned a Silver Slugger Award and was a five-time All-Star during his career. But the Hall-of-Famer was lucky enough to take home yet another elite honor...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Darius Garland Left The Bucks Spinning

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a very intense, close game against the Minnesota Timberwolves the other day. Unfortunately for the Cavs, they weren’t able to pull off a win and instead fell in a close 129-124 defeat. But even though they didn’t get the W, the Cavaliers still had some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

