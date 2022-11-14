Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
Liberty News
Close Call: Top-Seeded Liberty Edges No. 8 Seed Stetson 3-2 in ASUN Quarters
No. 1 seed Liberty fought off a total of three match points in tonight’s ASUN Volleyball Championship quarterfinal against eight-seeded Stetson, edging the Hatters in five entertaining sets of volleyball, Thursday at Allen Arena. With the win, its 11th in a row, Liberty advances to tomorrow’s second semifinal, scheduled...
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Southern Miss
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty and Southern Miss are meeting for the second time ever and first in Lynchburg. The Golden Eagles hold a 1-0 edge in the series, but the two squads have not played since 2012, a 74-56 Southern Miss win. • Liberty brings a 2-1...
Liberty News
Liberty Lacrosse Unveils Challenging 2023 Schedule
The Liberty lacrosse team has unveiled a challenging schedule for the spring 2023 season, featuring six ranked opponents from a year ago. Liberty’s season will get started at No. 1 and defending national champion North Carolina, Feb. 15 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Lady Flames will host No. 8 Florida (April 12) and No. 12 James Madison (March 8) at the Liberty Lacrosse Field. Liberty will travel to No. 13 Duke (Feb. 28), No. 15 Jacksonville (April 1) and No. 17 Notre Dame (March 19).
Liberty News
Game Day: Virginia Tech
Live Stats (LibertyFlames.com) Flames Illustrated Game Program (digital version) Weather – Lynchburg, Va. Pregame: Nick Pierce, Kyle DeArmon and Mitch Hanson. Pregame Show: 10:30 a.m. (EST) Liberty Storylines. Liberty (8-2) will kick off a two-game homestand to close out the regular season by welcoming Virginia Tech (2-8, 1-6 ACC)...
Liberty News
Liberty’s Freece, Herndon Stand Out on Day 1 at WVU Invite
Liberty freshman Mary Herndon and junior Maddie Freece highlighted Liberty’s divers during day one of the WVU Invite, Thursday at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va. Liberty A and B Finalists. • Fr. Mary Herndon – Three-meter diving (6) (7th in A Final – 238.35, qualified...
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: Hampton
• Liberty (1-1) will close out its three-game season-opening homestand on Thursday by hosting in-state foe Hampton (2-0). • Hampton leads the all-time head-to-head series, 11-8. However, the Lady Flames have won eight straight meetings with the Lady Pirates, dating back to 1996. Liberty has topped Hampton during each of the last three seasons by an average of 22.0 ppg.
Liberty News
Versatile Moore Signs with Liberty WBB
Versatile combo guard Brooke Moore has signed a national letter of intent to attend Liberty University for the 2023-24 academic year. Moore rounds out the Lady Flames’ five-member fall signing class, which also features two other guards from the United States (Asia Boone and Ella Wigal) and a pair of Iceland natives (Elisabeth Aegisdottir and Emma Hjordisardottir).
Liberty News
Liberty to Host TYR ’85 Invite, Divers to Compete at West Virginia
Liberty will host the fourth annual TYR ’85 Invite, Friday through Sunday at Liberty Natatorium. Liberty’s divers will compete at the WVU Invite, held Thursday through Saturday at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va. The Lady Flames will dive against 13 different schools at that meet this weekend. This weekend’s meet in Morgantown will feature three-meter on Thursday, one-meter on Friday and platform on Saturday.
Liberty News
Liberty’s Dilfer, Johnson Earn Major ASUN Honors
Liberty fifth-year Head Coach Trevor Johnson was named ASUN Volleyball Coach of the Year, while junior Delaney Dilfer was voted ASUN Setter of the Year. Additionally, the Lady Flames placed four players on the ASUN All-Conference Team, as announced today by the league office. Dilfer was joined by junior middle...
Liberty News
Quiz Bowl team scores big wins in fall tournaments
Liberty University’s Quiz Bowl teams finished play for the fall semester after performing well at three tournaments, claiming victories over Duke, UNC, Tennessee, and William and Mary. To begin competition this semester, the team traveled to the University of North Carolina Oct. 15 for the 2022 ACF Fall tournament....
Liberty News
Liberty University Athletics Announces Extension with Van Wagner
Liberty University Athletics and Van Wagner have announced a five-year extension of their exclusive multimedia rights partnership. “Liberty Athletics is the fastest rising program in the nation and our partnership with Van Wagner has been instrumental in fueling our ascent,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “The Van Wagner team has significantly expanded our multi-media rights portfolio while adding value for our corporate partners, campus community and Flames Nation.”
Liberty News
Liberty Athletics GSR Climbs to New All-Time High
Success on and off the field of competition continues to find Liberty Athletics as the department has a new all-time record high graduation success rate. The NCAA released its annual graduation success rate (GSR) information yesterday, which revealed Liberty’s student-athletes are graduating at an 89 percent rate. As part...
Liberty News
Flames swimmers storm past CCS Southern Region competition at Florida State
Of the 13 meet records set at the College Club Swimming (CCS) Southern Region Championships held Friday and Saturday at Florida State University’s Morcom Aquatic Center in Tallahassee, Fla., nine of them were recorded by members of Liberty University’s swim team, which won its third consecutive Eastern Region meet at Maryland last month.
Liberty News
5 Earn Inclusion on CSC Academic All-District Team
Liberty midfielders Rachel DeRuby and Grace Spade, forwards Meredith King and Annie Slovak and goalkeeper Ainsley Leja are part of the 2022 College Sports Communicators Women’s Soccer Academic All-District team. To earn inclusion on the team, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve, have played in at...
Liberty News
Richardson Announces 6 Liberty Softball Signees
Liberty Softball Head Coach Dot Richardson has announced the addition of six student-athletes to the Lady Flames’ softball program for the 2023-24 academic year. Mariah Bazile, JaMaya Byrum, Ciara Gibson, Kerissa Howell, Brooke Wildes and Kaylan Yoder have all signed commitments to attend Liberty and play softball at Liberty beginning in the Fall of 2023.
Liberty News
Liberty Women’s Tennis Signs Turchetto
WTA Pro ranking – No. 1318 (Nov. 2022) UTR rating – 9.51 (Sept. 2022) Brazilian Junior ranking – No. 3 (Nov. 2022) Brazilian Adult ranking – No. 16 (Nov. 2022) “When I went to visit Liberty, I felt very welcomed. I was fascinated by the campus and its infrastructure. However, what really caught my attention was the people, as I was very well received by the coaches and athletes of the team,” Turchetto said. “I realized that they were a united group with a collaborative environment. I’m looking forward to all the things I’ll learn and the experience I’ll gain at Liberty. I’m really happy for this new cycle, and I hope to enjoy it and be able to contribute to the goals of Liberty.”
Liberty News
Liberty graduate student workshop
Liberty University Graduate Student Life is closing out its Graduate Workshops series by partnering with Career Services to host a Fundamentals of Branding workshop Nov. 17 from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Career Center located in the Montview Student Union 2570. The workshop will be an opportunity for students to learn...
Liberty News
Christmas in Lights marks beginning of the holiday season at Liberty
The Christmas season was officially ushered in by Liberty University’s Student Activities Office on Monday at the annual Christmas in Lights. Students gathered on the Academic Lawn in front of the Montview Student Union and sang carols while enjoying free hot chocolate and cookies as they waited for the tree to be lit.
Liberty News
Liberty University announces plans to build new residence hall, parking garage
During Wednesday morning’s Convocation in the Vines Center, Liberty University Interim President Dr. Jerry Prevo brought exciting news to the student body regarding upcoming and current construction projects. Students cheered as they viewed renderings on the videoboard of a new Commons IV residence hall, to be located between Commons...
Liberty News
Liberty’s fastest-growing nursing program meets increased demand for mental health training
The program is divided into three sections: students who are post-BSN, students who are post-MSN, and current nurse practitioners who complete a postgraduate certificate program leading to eligibility for national certification and state licensure as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. The post-BSN and post-MSN programs last three years as...
Comments / 0