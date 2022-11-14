WTA Pro ranking – No. 1318 (Nov. 2022) UTR rating – 9.51 (Sept. 2022) Brazilian Junior ranking – No. 3 (Nov. 2022) Brazilian Adult ranking – No. 16 (Nov. 2022) “When I went to visit Liberty, I felt very welcomed. I was fascinated by the campus and its infrastructure. However, what really caught my attention was the people, as I was very well received by the coaches and athletes of the team,” Turchetto said. “I realized that they were a united group with a collaborative environment. I’m looking forward to all the things I’ll learn and the experience I’ll gain at Liberty. I’m really happy for this new cycle, and I hope to enjoy it and be able to contribute to the goals of Liberty.”

