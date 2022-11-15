ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Evening Briefing: Leads expand in LA mayor, county sheriff races; Siebel Newsom testifies at Weinstein trial

By Will Sayre, Cambri Guest
 2 days ago
HeySoCal

Hydee Feldstein Soto declares victory in LA City Attorney race

Hydee Feldstein Soto is set to become Los Angeles’ first female and first Latina city attorney after declaring victory Wednesday. Feldstein Soto was ahead of her opponent, Faisal Gill, by more than 85,000 votes in Wednesday’s update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, holding a 57% to 43% advantage. Feldstein Soto, who practices finance law, will replace termed-out City Attorney Mike Feuer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Victories and concessions pour in as vote count continues

In a rambling, emotional and self-congratulatory speech on Tuesday afternoon, outgoing LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded the race to retain the office, which he held for one term, finally congratulating incoming sheriff Robert Luna on his successful campaign. Throughout vote reporting, Luna has consistently held a double-digit lead over...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita outlines its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail

The city of Santa Clarita shared details of its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail, which would connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, and addressed some concerns from residents, who worry about potential crime incidents as the trail would be constructed near their backyards. According to Alex Porlier, a project manager...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Measure ULA supporters declare victory, 'mansion tax' poised to pass

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the "mansion tax," declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that...
LOS ANGELES, CA

