Evening Briefing: Leads expand in LA mayor, county sheriff races; Siebel Newsom testifies at Weinstein trial

Los Angeles mayor race: Karen Bass increases lead over Rick Caruso as counting continues
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead by 36,349 votes over billionaire Rick Caruso in the race to be Los Angeles’s next mayor.
Hydee Feldstein Soto declares victory in LA City Attorney race
Hydee Feldstein Soto is set to become Los Angeles’ first female and first Latina city attorney after declaring victory Wednesday. Feldstein Soto was ahead of her opponent, Faisal Gill, by more than 85,000 votes in Wednesday’s update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, holding a 57% to 43% advantage. Feldstein Soto, who practices finance law, will replace termed-out City Attorney Mike Feuer.
Laist.com
LA Elects Some Newcomers And Chooses Challenger Over Incumbent Sheriff
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Karen Bass elected as LA's new mayor, first Black woman in post
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of L.A., as voters elevated the first Black woman to hold the post.
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
KFI AM 640
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
‘A mandate': Measure A supporters celebrate check on L.A. County sheriff's power
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice today to celebrate its passage.
KFI AM 640
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
BLM member objects to subpoena for her Cal State L.A. teaching records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband are asking a judge to quash a subpoena.
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Victories and concessions pour in as vote count continues
In a rambling, emotional and self-congratulatory speech on Tuesday afternoon, outgoing LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded the race to retain the office, which he held for one term, finally congratulating incoming sheriff Robert Luna on his successful campaign. Throughout vote reporting, Luna has consistently held a double-digit lead over...
foxla.com
Sheriff Alex Villaneuva concedes; Robert Luna elected as LA's next sheriff
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County will have a new sheriff in town. Quite literally, as retired Long Beach police chief Robert Luna edged out incumbent Alex Villanueva for the LA County Sheriff's seat. On Tuesday, Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat in his reelection bid. Following Election Day, Luna come...
What Kind Of LA County Sheriff Will Robert Luna Be?
Luna, the former Long Beach Police chief promises a “180 degree difference” in how he'll run LASD. Incumbent Alex Villanueva conceded Tuesday.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
2urbangirls.com
Non-Profit Housing Director Marco Santana announces run to fill vacant LA Council District 6 seat
LOS ANGELES – Valley community leader and non-profit housing director Marco Santana announced his candidacy to fill the Los Angeles City Council seat left vacant with the resignation of Council President Nury Martinez. The special election is scheduled to take place on April 4, 2023. “The Valley has a...
Settlement of L.A. homelessness lawsuit delayed again
A federal judge said today he wants to meet with the new mayor of Los Angeles once election results are final before approving the settlement of a lawsuit over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita outlines its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail
The city of Santa Clarita shared details of its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail, which would connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, and addressed some concerns from residents, who worry about potential crime incidents as the trail would be constructed near their backyards. According to Alex Porlier, a project manager...
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna again pads lead in bid to unseat Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna again stretched his lead Monday as vote-counting continued in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
spectrumnews1.com
Measure ULA supporters declare victory, 'mansion tax' poised to pass
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the "mansion tax," declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that...
