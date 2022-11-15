Read full article on original website
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
uvureview.com
Wolverines fall at the buzzer to Wake Forest in OT
The Utah Valley University men’s basketball team was defeated by the Wake Forest University Demon Deacons on Tuesday, 68-65. UVU’s Trey Woodbury hit a clutch fadeaway jump shot with three seconds left tying it at 65, however, the Demon Deacons found a wide-open Tyree Appleby for the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer on the other end.
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Suffers Heartbreaking Loss To Wake Forest In OT
OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines went to ACC country and battled but ultimately fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 68-65 in overtime. With 3:37 left in the second half, Utah Valley held a 57-53 lead over Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons drilled two three-pointers to take a 59-57 lead with 2:02 remaining in regulation. Trey Woodbury tied the game with a jumper with 57 seconds left. Both teams had chances to win the game but it went to overtime.
nunesmagician.com
How to watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4, 2-4) Location: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, N.C. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse struggling on the road as 10 point underdogs. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 134 or 194/SXM App 956. Wake Forest...
lastwordonsports.com
Is It Another November To Forget At Wake Forest?
As we hit the home stretch in the college football season, Wake Forest continues to prove that multiple things can be true at the same time. There is quality blanketed in underperformance. They have high-end players being outdueled when they shouldn’t be. There are coaches who are widely heralded being out-schemed. All of it gets us to what is shaking out to potentially be another November to forget at Wake Forest.
thestokesnews.com
Fleming moving onto bluer pastures
KING – 2012 West Stokes graduate, Austin Fleming, is leave his physical education and athletic director roles at East Surry High School and accepted a position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as an Account Executive for Female Athletics. “In life you always have people telling...
247Sports
Senior Day turns into a family affair for N.C. A&T State University Hall of Fame QB Alan Hooker
N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.
West Forsyth head football coach Adrian Snow steps down
Clemmons, N.C. — West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow announced that he is stepping down from the role and moving on to the next chapter of his career. Snow announced the news in a statement that was shared to the team's Twitter account on Thursday. "After dedicating the majority...
footballscoop.com
A Catawba College Hall of Fame player, Curtis Walker resigns as alma mater's head coach
Curtis Walker has resigned as the head coach at Catawba College, the school announced Monday. Catawba College is a Division II school in Salisbury, N.C. The Indians compete in the South Atlantic Conference. “We are grateful to Coach Walker for his many contributions to Catawba College and to our football...
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
spoonuniversity.com
Winston-Salem's Battle of the Biscuits
Growing up in the south, you grow to love a good southern breakfast in the morning. The usual stars of the show are bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, grits. All are vital aspects of a breakfast, but nothing compares to a buttery, salty, and fluffy biscuit. The pairing possibilities for a biscuit are endless! You can add honey, jam, gravy, bacon, sausage, chicken, etc. What more could you ask for? In order to feed our biscuit cravings, my friends and I set off to find the best biscuits in Winston-Salem. Our journey took us from some fast-food breakfast restaurants to some classic home cookin' places. I decided to rate the taste and consistency of the biscuits out of 5. Here are my thoughts...
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery
Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
WXII 12
Former WXII anchor Wanda Starke receives legacy award for women of color
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Legacy Foundation for Women celebrated the accomplishment of women of color in the triad Saturday night. Among the recipients, former WXII anchor Wanda Starke was awarded during the Legacy Award Gala at the Embassy Suites. Each year the foundation recognizes women in various industries that...
Stanly News & Press
Oakboro joins Red Cross in asking DOT for roundabout
With the Red Cross Town Council, Oakboro’s town commissioners recently approved a resolution asking the state’s Department of Transportation to consider a roundabout in a spot which affects traffic to both municipalities. The intersection is on N.C. Highway 205 and Big Lick Road/Liberty Hill Church Road. According to...
WFMY works with The Home Depot to help get NC veteran access to his military discount
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When The Pew Research Center did its first survey of smartphone ownership in 2011 only 35% of Americans had a smartphone. Today, in 2022, that number is 85%. So much of life is geared around a smartphone, but that posed a problem recently for a High...
montgomeryherald.com
Malibu found in pond
It is not just Lake Mead that is giving up secrets due to low water conditions. The water levels in a pond in the southern portion of the county dropped low enough for local residents to see what appeared to be a car in the pond. To read the full...
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Polar Express Train Ride Comes To The North Carolina Transportation Museum
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -The North Carolina Transportation Museum brings the Polar Express to life with its train ride inspired by the classic story. Passengers will be served hot chocolate and cookies on board the train, all while listening to the film’s soundtrack. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for...
