ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uvureview.com

Wolverines fall at the buzzer to Wake Forest in OT

The Utah Valley University men’s basketball team was defeated by the Wake Forest University Demon Deacons on Tuesday, 68-65. UVU’s Trey Woodbury hit a clutch fadeaway jump shot with three seconds left tying it at 65, however, the Demon Deacons found a wide-open Tyree Appleby for the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer on the other end.
OREM, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Suffers Heartbreaking Loss To Wake Forest In OT

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines went to ACC country and battled but ultimately fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 68-65 in overtime. With 3:37 left in the second half, Utah Valley held a 57-53 lead over Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons drilled two three-pointers to take a 59-57 lead with 2:02 remaining in regulation. Trey Woodbury tied the game with a jumper with 57 seconds left. Both teams had chances to win the game but it went to overtime.
OREM, UT
nunesmagician.com

How to watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4, 2-4) Location: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, N.C. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse struggling on the road as 10 point underdogs. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 134 or 194/SXM App 956. Wake Forest...
SYRACUSE, NY
lastwordonsports.com

Is It Another November To Forget At Wake Forest?

As we hit the home stretch in the college football season, Wake Forest continues to prove that multiple things can be true at the same time. There is quality blanketed in underperformance. They have high-end players being outdueled when they shouldn’t be. There are coaches who are widely heralded being out-schemed. All of it gets us to what is shaking out to potentially be another November to forget at Wake Forest.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Fleming moving onto bluer pastures

KING – 2012 West Stokes graduate, Austin Fleming, is leave his physical education and athletic director roles at East Surry High School and accepted a position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as an Account Executive for Female Athletics. “In life you always have people telling...
KING, NC
WRAL News

West Forsyth head football coach Adrian Snow steps down

Clemmons, N.C. — West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow announced that he is stepping down from the role and moving on to the next chapter of his career. Snow announced the news in a statement that was shared to the team's Twitter account on Thursday. "After dedicating the majority...
CLEMMONS, NC
spoonuniversity.com

Winston-Salem's Battle of the Biscuits

Growing up in the south, you grow to love a good southern breakfast in the morning. The usual stars of the show are bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, grits. All are vital aspects of a breakfast, but nothing compares to a buttery, salty, and fluffy biscuit. The pairing possibilities for a biscuit are endless! You can add honey, jam, gravy, bacon, sausage, chicken, etc. What more could you ask for? In order to feed our biscuit cravings, my friends and I set off to find the best biscuits in Winston-Salem. Our journey took us from some fast-food breakfast restaurants to some classic home cookin' places. I decided to rate the taste and consistency of the biscuits out of 5. Here are my thoughts...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery

Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WALNUT COVE, NC
WBTV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Oakboro joins Red Cross in asking DOT for roundabout

With the Red Cross Town Council, Oakboro’s town commissioners recently approved a resolution asking the state’s Department of Transportation to consider a roundabout in a spot which affects traffic to both municipalities. The intersection is on N.C. Highway 205 and Big Lick Road/Liberty Hill Church Road. According to...
OAKBORO, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Malibu found in pond

It is not just Lake Mead that is giving up secrets due to low water conditions. The water levels in a pond in the southern portion of the county dropped low enough for local residents to see what appeared to be a car in the pond. To read the full...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Polar Express Train Ride Comes To The North Carolina Transportation Museum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -The North Carolina Transportation Museum brings the Polar Express to life with its train ride inspired by the classic story. Passengers will be served hot chocolate and cookies on board the train, all while listening to the film’s soundtrack. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for...
SPENCER, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy