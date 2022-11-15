Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC will not be free to download
Despite its rocky launch, CD Projekt Red managed to salvage Cyberpunk 2077 quite well by topping it up with a steady stream of patches. There's a sequel in the works, too, but that is unlikely to see the light of day anytime soon. Meanwhile, the only major piece of content to look forward to is the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC. Unfortunately, it won't be free.
IGN
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Arrives This December
CD Projekt Red has announced that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on December 14. Announced in a post on The Witcher's official Twitter account (below), CD Projekt Red has stuck to its promise of a fourth quarter release by confirming the December date. This only applies to the digital version of the game though, with CD Projekt Red saying that a physical release date will be announced later.
NME
‘Total War: Warhammer 3’’s post-launch updates brought a “major recovery” to the game’s sales
Sega has confirmed that despite strong launch sales, the reaction to Total War: Warhammer 3 “worried” the company. Speaking on an earnings call with investors last month, Sega’s president Haruki Satomi explained that Total War: Warhammer 3 had “strong” sales when it launched in February this year but “it was not as good as expected thereafter, so we worried about it.”
No one has spoken to Geralt's voice actor about appearing in The Witcher remake yet and it's making me nervous
Doug Cockle voiced Geralt in all three games, but CDPR hasn't given him a call.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
dotesports.com
How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2
The ability to prestige has been a longtime staple of the Call of Duty franchise. Originally, prestiging meant that players who hit max level would be reset back to level one, losing all their unlocked weapons, attachments, and more in the name of starting from scratch once again. Eventually, prestiging evolved to allow players to keep their guns and camos but just reset their level with a new prestige emblem next to it.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
The Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap details everything new dropping in Season 01
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system
The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
IGN
SMITE x RuneScape - Official Launch Trailer
Runescape has made it to SMITE in this crossover alongside a new Battle Pass, while the first fights leading to the World Championship are fast approaching. The new Premium Cyber Tokyo Battle Pass will be free for all new and existing players, allowing them to complete and play with the awesome new skins without a dime spent. SMITE x Runescape Crossover Event is available now.
dexerto.com
Who is Uplink in Apex Legends? Leaked Legend and abilities
You may have heard of the leaked legend Uplink for Apex Legends, but wondered if this character is ever releasing. Here, we dive into everything we know about the mysterious character, including how he ties into the game’s story and whether we’ll see him released as a Legend in the battle royale.
IGN
Horizon Call of the Mountain - Official Pre-Order Trailer
Horizon Call of the Mountain will be available on PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023. Check out the latest trailer for a look at the upcoming game, including enemies and more. Conquer colossal peaks, overcome fearsome machines and uncover a hidden danger to the world of Horizon – as you...
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile ray-tracing targeting 30 FPS when playing Arena Breakout
MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200 SoC will begin shipping on flagship smartphones by early next year to succeed last year's Dimensity 9000. The latest design is notable for integrating hardware-accelerated ray-tracing on a mobile platform. The feature should be especially appealing on gaming-centric smartphones like the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate which was announced alongside the Dimensity 9200 last week.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
IGN
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Dracthyr Evoker Explained
World of Warcraft’s first ever race and class combination, the Dracthyr Evoker, has arrived with the Dragonflight expansion. Formidable foes and invaluable allies, discover how their dual appearance and unique character strengths can impact the way you play. Sponsored by Blizzard. Soar to adventurous new heights with World of...
NME
Mei will return to ‘Overwatch 2’ later this week following some bug fixing
Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that Mei will make a return to Overwatch 2 as a playable character later this week, following a bug fix. Last month (October 31), Mei was removed from the game due to a bug with her Ice Wall ability, which allowed players using Mei to teleport a character like Kiriko into the map geometry. From there, Kiriko could swap to a different hero and attack players from underneath the map.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 526.98 now available with multiple optimizations for the GeForce RTX 4080
Released earlier today, the NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 526.98 comes "to unlock the full potential of the new GeForce RTX 4080" and comes with full support for the following upcoming titles: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Many other changes are included as well.
TechRadar
Modern Warfare 2 already has a generous discount at Amazon
Been looking to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 but have been put off by the launch price of £69.99? You might be in luck with this solid, early Amazon discount. Just ahead of Black Friday 2022, Amazon UK is hosting a pretty good Modern Warfare 2 deal not long after the game's release. The deal is available for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and drops the price down to £58. That's a significant saving of £11.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
notebookcheck.net
AMD finally compares Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and shares new gaming benchmarks
AMD may have announced the Radeon RX 7900 series a few weeks ago, but it has taken the company until now to reveal how its latest offerings compare against the RTX 4080, NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture card. Unsurprisingly, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX offers better value for money than the RTX 4080 while also usurping the performance of the Radeon RX 6950 XT.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Free Online
Cast: Jeffrey Donovan Penelope Mitchell Richard Brake Kerry Knuppe Jake Choi. When Sheriff Roy Pulsipher finds himself in the afterlife, he joins a special police force and returns to Earth to save humanity from the undead. Is R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned on Netflix ?. Netflix doesn't currently have...
