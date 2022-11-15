ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC will not be free to download

Despite its rocky launch, CD Projekt Red managed to salvage Cyberpunk 2077 quite well by topping it up with a steady stream of patches. There's a sequel in the works, too, but that is unlikely to see the light of day anytime soon. Meanwhile, the only major piece of content to look forward to is the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC. Unfortunately, it won't be free.
IGN

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Arrives This December

CD Projekt Red has announced that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on December 14. Announced in a post on The Witcher's official Twitter account (below), CD Projekt Red has stuck to its promise of a fourth quarter release by confirming the December date. This only applies to the digital version of the game though, with CD Projekt Red saying that a physical release date will be announced later.
NME

‘Total War: Warhammer 3’’s post-launch updates brought a “major recovery” to the game’s sales

Sega has confirmed that despite strong launch sales, the reaction to Total War: Warhammer 3 “worried” the company. Speaking on an earnings call with investors last month, Sega’s president Haruki Satomi explained that Total War: Warhammer 3 had “strong” sales when it launched in February this year but “it was not as good as expected thereafter, so we worried about it.”
DBLTAP

How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2

For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
dotesports.com

How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2

The ability to prestige has been a longtime staple of the Call of Duty franchise. Originally, prestiging meant that players who hit max level would be reset back to level one, losing all their unlocked weapons, attachments, and more in the name of starting from scratch once again. Eventually, prestiging evolved to allow players to keep their guns and camos but just reset their level with a new prestige emblem next to it.
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system

The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
IGN

SMITE x RuneScape - Official Launch Trailer

Runescape has made it to SMITE in this crossover alongside a new Battle Pass, while the first fights leading to the World Championship are fast approaching. The new Premium Cyber Tokyo Battle Pass will be free for all new and existing players, allowing them to complete and play with the awesome new skins without a dime spent. SMITE x Runescape Crossover Event is available now.
dexerto.com

Who is Uplink in Apex Legends? Leaked Legend and abilities

You may have heard of the leaked legend Uplink for Apex Legends, but wondered if this character is ever releasing. Here, we dive into everything we know about the mysterious character, including how he ties into the game’s story and whether we’ll see him released as a Legend in the battle royale.
IGN

Horizon Call of the Mountain - Official Pre-Order Trailer

Horizon Call of the Mountain will be available on PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023. Check out the latest trailer for a look at the upcoming game, including enemies and more. Conquer colossal peaks, overcome fearsome machines and uncover a hidden danger to the world of Horizon – as you...
notebookcheck.net

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile ray-tracing targeting 30 FPS when playing Arena Breakout

MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200 SoC will begin shipping on flagship smartphones by early next year to succeed last year's Dimensity 9000. The latest design is notable for integrating hardware-accelerated ray-tracing on a mobile platform. The feature should be especially appealing on gaming-centric smartphones like the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate which was announced alongside the Dimensity 9200 last week.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’

Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
IGN

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Dracthyr Evoker Explained

World of Warcraft’s first ever race and class combination, the Dracthyr Evoker, has arrived with the Dragonflight expansion. Formidable foes and invaluable allies, discover how their dual appearance and unique character strengths can impact the way you play. Sponsored by Blizzard. Soar to adventurous new heights with World of...
NME

Mei will return to ‘Overwatch 2’ later this week following some bug fixing

Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that Mei will make a return to Overwatch 2 as a playable character later this week, following a bug fix. Last month (October 31), Mei was removed from the game due to a bug with her Ice Wall ability, which allowed players using Mei to teleport a character like Kiriko into the map geometry. From there, Kiriko could swap to a different hero and attack players from underneath the map.
TechRadar

Modern Warfare 2 already has a generous discount at Amazon

Been looking to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 but have been put off by the launch price of £69.99? You might be in luck with this solid, early Amazon discount. Just ahead of Black Friday 2022, Amazon UK is hosting a pretty good Modern Warfare 2 deal not long after the game's release. The deal is available for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and drops the price down to £58. That's a significant saving of £11.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
notebookcheck.net

AMD finally compares Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and shares new gaming benchmarks

AMD may have announced the Radeon RX 7900 series a few weeks ago, but it has taken the company until now to reveal how its latest offerings compare against the RTX 4080, NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture card. Unsurprisingly, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX offers better value for money than the RTX 4080 while also usurping the performance of the Radeon RX 6950 XT.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Free Online

Cast: Jeffrey Donovan Penelope Mitchell Richard Brake Kerry Knuppe Jake Choi. When Sheriff Roy Pulsipher finds himself in the afterlife, he joins a special police force and returns to Earth to save humanity from the undead. Is R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned on Netflix ?. Netflix doesn't currently have...

