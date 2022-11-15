Read full article on original website
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Mets Reportedly May Consider This Cy Young Ace If Jacob deGrom Walks
The Mets may be without one of their top pitchers from last season, but New York reportedly has some contingencies in mind. Jacob deGrom was among three other Mets players to decline their qualifying offers Tuesday. Those others included Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt. The move is not much of a surprise as the trio hopes to sign multi-year deals this offseason.
Yankees re-sign lefty slugger to 2-year deal
New York — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
Yankees Considering Brandon Nimmo in Free Agency, MLB Insider Says
The Yankees have two holes to fill in their outfield this offseason. Re-signing Aaron Judge to a monster contract would check one of those boxes, the top item on New York's to-do list. Heck, they might even name the superstar slugger captain in the process. Left field, on the other...
MLB rumors: Justin Verlander a fit with Yankees, Dodgers, Mets; Astros after Anthony Rizzo in free agency
The Major League Baseball offseason is up and running. We're now more than a week removed from the end of the World Series, the General Manager Meetings took place last week and free agency is officially underway. Now, it's still might be pretty slow for a few weeks. First off, the players who were extended qualifying offers still have until Tuesday to accept or reject them. Things are generally slow moving anyway, but that is the hold up here in the immediate future.
The Braves Have Already Shut Down A Major Trade Rumor
Ronald Acuna Jr. played through much pain during the 2022 season. The 24-year-old was coming off of a torn ACL that knocked him out for the back half of the 2021 season and caused him to miss the Atlanta Braves‘ World Series run. Acuna hit .266 with 15 home...
Report: Jacob deGrom signing with Braves is “highly unlikely”
When reports first surfaced during the season of the Braves being serious contenders to sign Jacob deGrom this offseason, it was an intriguing thought. But as the year went on, and Atlanta gave Charlie Morton a contract extension, it became far less likely, even if Andy Martino of SNY recently reported that the Mets view the Braves and Rangers as the biggest threats to pry deGrom away from New York.
Cubs Rumors: Carlos Correa, Trea Turner Interest CHC Most Among Free-Agent SS
The Chicago Cubs reportedly plan on having a new shortstop for the 2023 season. "They are basically involved in all the main shortstops out there in free agency," MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported. "They are broadly active in terms of what we could see with the shortstop market. Carlos Correa is on their list, Trea Turner is on their list. Xander Bogaerts is on their list, as is Dansby Swanson. I think that the two main guys they're showing the most interest in right now are Correa and Turner."
MLB Manager of the Year 2022: Terry Francona, Buck Showalter Take Home AL, NL Honors
Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets took home top honors in the Manager of the Year voting announced on Tuesday. Francona beat out Brandon Hyde of the Baltimore Orioles and Scott Servais of the Seattle Mariners for the American League award. It's the third time he's been named Manager of the Year with the Guardians (2013, 2016).
Where Does Julio Rodríguez's 2022 Season Rank Among the All-Time Great Rookie Years?
There was no mystery about who would win AL Rookie of the Year for 2022. In a season with more viable preseason candidates for the award than usual, Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez rose above them. Rodríguez was the best, even as Baltimore Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman became...
MLB Cy Young Awards 2022: Justin Verlander, Sandy Alcantara Win AL, NL Honors
Houston Astros star Justin Verlander won his third American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, while Sandy Alcantara became the first Miami Marlins pitcher to win the National League honor. Alcantara earned all 30 first-place votes to secure the trophy over finalists Max Fried and Julio Urías. Verlander also...
MLB Rumors: Anthony Rizzo is Astros' Top Target for First Base; Gurriel, Abreu Linked
The Houston Astros are reportedly looking to add a strong first baseman in free agency this offseason, and they already have some options in mind. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Astros are eyeing a trio of free-agent first basemen, headlined by New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo. "The...
Mets Rumors: Justin Verlander Pursuit Being Considered; Koudai Senga Linked
Facing the possibility of losing Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets are keeping their eyes on other top-tier starting pitchers available in free agency. Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, the Mets are "considering" making a run at Justin Verlander and plan to pursue Japanese star Koudai Senga. Martino noted the Mets...
Phillies' Bryce Harper to Have Surgery on Elbow Injury; 2023 Status Uncertain
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper will undergo elbow surgery Nov. 23, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters Wednesday. Harper, who also suffered a broken thumb that kept him out for a chunk of the Phillies' regular season, initially suffered a UCL tear in May. He was limited to designated hitting duties as the Phillies made an improbable push to the World Series.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Trade Rumors: Braves Not Considering Dealing RF This Offseason
The Atlanta Braves signed Ronald Acuña Jr. to an eight-year, $100 million contract extension in April 2019, and the right fielder reportedly will not be traded. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Monday that the National League East team is "not considering" dealing the 24-year-old. "While the club, as...
Yankees Would Consider Naming Aaron Judge Captain If He Re-Signs, Steinbrenner Says
The New York Yankees' captaincy has been vacant since Derek Jeter's retirement in 2014, but that could soon change. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner told YES Network he would consider making Aaron Judge a captain if the slugger re-signs with the team this offseason. There have been only 11 recognized captains...
ESPN: 'Don't Expect' Saquon Barkley to Get Contract Similar to Christian McCaffrey
New York Giants star Saquon Barkley reportedly isn't expected to reset the running back contract market, even if he hits free agency after the 2022 NFL season. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said "don't expect" Barkley to surpass the $16 million average value earned by the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, which has remained the top mark at the position since he signed the contract in April 2020.
Bulls Rumors: NBA Execs Believe Coby White Will Be Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is expected to be a trade candidate ahead of the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, rival executives told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. White has averaged 8.1 points per game this season, shooting 38.2 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three-point range. Of note, he has missed the past seven games with a quad injury.
XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 1
Day 1 of the XFL draft is complete after the league's eight teams took turns in a snake format to choose 352 players over 44 rounds. This draft was broken down by position. The first 11 rounds consisted of offensive skill-position players (minus quarterbacks). Defensive backs went in the next 11 rounds.
Buccaneers' Bruce Arians Was Hospitalized for 4 Days with Heart Issue
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was hospitalized for four days last month with myocarditis, he revealed in an interview this week. "On the night before the Atlanta game, we had a house full of people," Arians told Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com. “We ate and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got.
5 Dark-Horse NFL Teams That Could Make Super Bowl Runs in 2022
With Week 10 in the rearview, every NFL team has played at least nine games. While we're not quite in the homestretch of the playoff race, several have emerged as Super Bowl favorites. The Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles all have seven...
