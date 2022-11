ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School was on lockdown this morning after a reported threat, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. Watson says someone from a neighboring campus reported seeing a student with what appeared to be a gun walking toward Stony Point. School officials say the student turned out to be part of the color guard and that it was one of the color guard's practice drill rifles.

