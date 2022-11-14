Read full article on original website
wasteadvantagemag.com
SWANA Supports America Recycles Day 2022
SWANA is proud to celebrate America Recycles Day. This annual event is an opportunity to promote the value of recycling and to discuss ways to strengthen it into the future. Recycling is on the front line in the fight to mitigate global warming and climate change,” said Tim Flanagan, SWANA President, “SWANA’s recently adopted Strategic Plan puts recycling, waste minimization, and waste reduction front and center in our mission of education, advocacy, and training for our more than 10,000 members. America Recycles Day helps us focus attention on the critical role our industry plays in the battle to protect our environment each and every day.”
SWACO and the City of Columbus, OH Celebrate America Recycles Day; Recycle Right Initiative Coming to Linden Households
The City of Columbus and SWACO are teaming up to introduce Recycle Right, Make a Difference to families and residents in Columbus’s Linden neighborhood. A recent SWACO study found the majority of Central Ohioans agree that recycling and reducing waste can help to reduce the impacts of climate change and reflect well on our community. Recycle Right was developed by SWACO to help reduce Franklin County’s reliance on the local landfill by improving and increasing recycling at home.
WM Marks America Recycles Day with Announcement of $75 Million Commitment to Build New WM Recycling South Florida facility
WM has announced plans to invest $75 million to construct the new WM Recycling South Florida facility in recognition of America Recycles Day on Tuesday, November 15. The state-of-the-art, 127,000-square-foot recycling facility will be built on a 12-acre parcel adjacent to WM’s existing Reuter Recycling Facility in Pembroke Pines. The site is just north of the Miami-Dade/Broward County line and is already zoned for a recycling processing facility. “WM Recycling South Florida is planned to be the largest and most technologically advanced recycling facility in the Southeastern United States and will demonstrate our commitment to increasing recycling for our municipal and business customers in South Florida,” said WM Florida Area Vice President David Myhan.
Recycle Bags to Win Big: Trex Plastic Film School Recycling Challenge Begins
The official start of the 16th Annual Trex®-Plastic Film Recycling Challenge is underway. Strategically timed to coincide with America Recycles Day (Nov. 15), the nationwide competition, hosted by Trex Company, a manufacturer of composite decking and railing, challenges K-12 students from across the country to collect and recycle as much polyethylene (PE) plastic film as possible over a five-month period between America Recycles Day and Earth Day (April 22) for the chance to win cash prizes and high-performance Trex outdoor living products for their schools. Those interested in participating in the 2022-23 program may enroll online at NexTrex.com. “The Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge brings together thousands of schools and students from coast to coast in a joint effort to make a global impact on plastic waste,” said Stephanie Hicks, materials sourcing manager for Trex Company. “The turnkey program is easy to implement and provides participants with a firsthand appreciation for the importance of recycling and an understanding that value can be found in something that was once considered waste.”
WM and Dow Rollout First Major Residential Plastic Film Recycling Program in the U.S.
WM and Dow announced the launch of a bold new collaboration to improve residential recycling for hard-to-recycle plastic films by allowing consumers in select markets to recycle these materials directly in their curbside recycling. According to The Recycling Partnership, currently, only 1.9% of U.S. households1 have access to curbside plastic film recycling, which is the plastic material with the lowest overall recycling rate. Once operating at full capacity, this program is expected to help WM divert more than 120,000 metric tons (MT) of plastics film from landfills annually.
Casella Celebrates 45 Years of Recycling
In celebration of 45 years of recycling, Casella Waste Systems, Inc. chose America Recycles Day to launch the latest in a series of videos aimed at educating its customers and the public on the importance of recycling as part of an integrated resource management system that facilitates a circular economy, while maintaining economic and environmentally sustainable business practices. “As a leader in recycling processing, we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure that makes recycling easier for consumer, enhances the separation of materials, increases the throughput of our recycling facilities, and improves the quality of recycled commodities that can be used in new products,” said Casella Chairman and CEO John W. Casella. “In 2021, our operations were responsible for managing more than 1.2 million tons of recyclable material, including 700,000 tons of household, commercial, and industrial recycling. We have set an ambitious target to exceed 2 million tons annually of recycling materials by 2030. Putting materials to a higher and better use has been at the core of our work since we established the first recycling facility in Vermont in 1977, and our most recent investments illustrate our continued commitment to recycling.”
Pennsylvania Resources Council Concludes 20th Season of Household Chemical Collections
Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) recently concluded its 20th season of hosting household chemical collections, an effort that has resulted in the responsible management of 6.5 million pounds of chemical products dropped off by 60,000+ households since the program launched in 2003. “A typical home contains 100 pounds of hazardous chemicals, according to the EPA, and while many of these products are safe, problems arise when you use or dispose of them improperly,” says PRC Executive Director Darren Spielman. “At each event, a certified contractor processes the materials for proper disposal. Materials are recycled or safely managed.”
EPA Opens Applications for Federal Recycling Grant Programs
The US EPA has issued Requests for Applications for two important new recycling grant programs, providing states, municipalities, and other entities the opportunity to apply for millions of dollars in funds. The Solid Waste Infrastructure. for Recycling (SWIFR) and Education and Outreach Grant Programs were established by the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), both of which were supported by the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA). EPA will be accepting applications for both programs through January 16, 2023.
Energy Department Awards $74M for Battery Recycling, Reuse
The Energy Department awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes. The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California. Other grant winners are in Nevada, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama.
Reports: Secondary Sortation Economically Attractive and Necessary to Scale Up Recycling
The American Chemistry Council (ACC) announces important developments that demonstrate progress toward meeting America’s plastic makers’ goal to reuse, recycle or recover 100% of U.S. plastic packaging by 2040:. McKinsey & Company has published, “Beyond the bottle: Solutions for recycling challenging plastics,” which found demand for recycled plastic...
Vanguard Renewables Receives Environmental Leadership Award from Northeast Recycling Council
Vanguard Renewables was awarded the 2022 Northeast Recycling Council (NERC) Environmental Sustainability Leadership Award at NERC’s Fall Conference recently held in Connecticut. “Vanguard Renewables is changing the way that the country views food waste,” stated Neil H. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Vanguard Renewables. “We are honored that NERC has recognized our company for the vital role we are playing to help divert inedible food and beverage waste from landfills and incinerators and recycling that into something powerful for our planet – renewable natural gas.”
Under Proposed Columbus, OH Budget, Curbside Recycling Pick-Ups Would Go to Weekly
Recyclables could be collected weekly from curbsides across Columbus by the middle of 2023, doubling the city’s current schedule. Mayor Andrew Ginther’s 2023 proposed general fund budget earmarks $6 million for increasing curbside recycling collection to once a week. The general fund proposal totals $1.14 billion, with other millions allocated to afterschool programs and housing projects.
