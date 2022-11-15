Read full article on original website
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo gave his victory speech on Monday in Las Vegas at Rancho High School, his alma mater. In June 2021, Lombardo announced his candidacy for governor at Rancho High School. On Monday, he said that his victory is a new beginning for Nevada. “It's a win for parents...
• Former Southern Nevada journalist Jeffrey Meehan launched Greenspeake Communications and Solutions in 2022. The public relations firm provides forward-thinking clients with supply chain analysis and management, sustainable thinking and action plans in marketing and communication. “Firms and organizations, today, need a solid communications plan and a plan to move...
The Clark County School District has opened up a new center focused on providing support to recently immigrated students and their families as they adjust to their new lives in the United States. The post New center providing support for recently immigrated Clark County students, families appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
COVID-19 cases leveled off in Clark County over the past week after significant increases the first week of November, but hospitalizations involving flu cases are on the rise.
Tony Hsieh’s last weeks alive appear to differ from the year prior, where the late Las Vegas entrepreneur and former Zappos CEO was caught in a downward spiral of alleged drug misuse and bad business transactions, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Wednesday said.
With children's hospitals out of space for new patients and pediatric intensive care units full, it may be necessary to send older kids to hospitals for adults, according to a Wednesday statement from the Nevada Hospital Association.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas two-month-old is diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation that's so uncommon that online medical journals report less than ten known cases worldwide. Now, his parents want to raise awareness about the condition. Alexis and Susana Gastelum are the proud parents of...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 50 employers are set to take part in a job fair on Thursday in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Avenue. The...
Today is the day known in Las Vegas as Kefauver Day (pronounced: key-fahver). It is a day to learn more about Nevada’s fascinating history and its ties to the mob.
A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during …. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is mobilizing one Starbucks location in Las Vegas to...
The Honorable Judge Mathew Paul Harter, age 56, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born April 11, 1966 in Reno, Nevada to Alan Raymond and Mary Ellen Harter. On March 2, 2002 he married Brandie Grilz in the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Las Vegas Nevada Temple. Together they raised eight beautiful children.
Paul Steelman is the CEO of Steelman Partners, a Las Vegas architectural firm. A: “Billion Dollar Fantasy: The High-Stakes Game Between FanDuel and DraftKings That Upended Sports in America.”. Q: What is your favorite restaurant?. A: A few of my favorite restaurants include: Barry’s at Circa, Hugo’s Cellar and...
The SNWA has had plans on the table to build a multi-million dollar pipeline to bring water from Eastern and Northern Nevada to Southern Nevada. Those plans are now on hold. According to an article posted by legendary investigative report George Knapp on 8NewsNow.com, there has been a legal battle that has been waged for years between the SNWA (Southern Nevada Water Authority) and a group comprised of environmentalists and ranchers. The SNWA is willing to spend $15 billion dollars or more to build a 300-mile long pipeline to bring underground water from the Great Basin National Park and other aquifers in Nevada, to the most populous city in the state, Las Vegas.
Holidays are all about family, but if it's more than a 43-mile drive, forget it. That's apparently the attitude in Nevada this Thanksgiving as gas prices put the clamp on travel plans.
Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the "water grab" to rise from the grave. Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ …...
