Las Vegas, NV

2news.com

Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo Delivers Victory Speech in Las Vegas

Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo gave his victory speech on Monday in Las Vegas at Rancho High School, his alma mater. In June 2021, Lombardo announced his candidacy for governor at Rancho High School. On Monday, he said that his victory is a new beginning for Nevada. “It's a win for parents...
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: Jeffrey Meehan launched Greenspeake Communications

• Former Southern Nevada journalist Jeffrey Meehan launched Greenspeake Communications and Solutions in 2022. The public relations firm provides forward-thinking clients with supply chain analysis and management, sustainable thinking and action plans in marketing and communication. “Firms and organizations, today, need a solid communications plan and a plan to move...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada baby diagnosed with rare genetic disorder

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas two-month-old is diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation that's so uncommon that online medical journals report less than ten known cases worldwide. Now, his parents want to raise awareness about the condition. Alexis and Susana Gastelum are the proud parents of...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs

A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness

Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness

Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs … Coming together to create a better workplace is what is mobilizing one Starbucks location in Las Vegas to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mvprogress.com

OBITUARY: Matthew Paul Harter

The Honorable Judge Mathew Paul Harter, age 56, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born April 11, 1966 in Reno, Nevada to Alan Raymond and Mary Ellen Harter. On March 2, 2002 he married Brandie Grilz in the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Las Vegas Nevada Temple. Together they raised eight beautiful children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

C-SUITE: Meet architect Paul Steelman

Paul Steelman is the CEO of Steelman Partners, a Las Vegas architectural firm. A: “Billion Dollar Fantasy: The High-Stakes Game Between FanDuel and DraftKings That Upended Sports in America.”. Q: What is your favorite restaurant?. A: A few of my favorite restaurants include: Barry’s at Circa, Hugo’s Cellar and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

SNWA Multi-Billion Dollar Water Pipeline On Hold

The SNWA has had plans on the table to build a multi-million dollar pipeline to bring water from Eastern and Northern Nevada to Southern Nevada. Those plans are now on hold. According to an article posted by legendary investigative report George Knapp on 8NewsNow.com, there has been a legal battle that has been waged for years between the SNWA (Southern Nevada Water Authority) and a group comprised of environmentalists and ranchers. The SNWA is willing to spend $15 billion dollars or more to build a 300-mile long pipeline to bring underground water from the Great Basin National Park and other aquifers in Nevada, to the most populous city in the state, Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Could the SNWA's multi-billion dollar 'water grab' still happen?

Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the "water grab" to rise from the grave. Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ …...
LAS VEGAS, NV

