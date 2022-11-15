Read full article on original website
Indian Subcontinent Student Association hosts fundraising thrift shop
The Indian Subcontinent Student Association (ISSA) hosted a small thrift store event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Vara Martin Daniel Plaza. The event welcomed all students to shop for clothing, with proceeds going toward the organization’s philanthropy. Frisco junior and ISSA fundraising chair Ishana Banerjee...
‘Get a Meal, Give a Meal’ campaign raises awareness for food insecurity at All-University Thanksgiving
The Baylor community came together for its annual All-University Thanksgiving celebration from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday on Fountain Mall. Irvine, Calif., senior Karrisa Maeda and Rineyville, Ky., senior Jacob Maddox — co-chairs of Student Foundation’s campus promotions committee — represented Student Foundation as one of many campus groups uniting to make the event possible.
Lutherans Doing Life Together fosters faithful partnership between Baylor campus, local church
According to the Baylor Trends 2021 report, only 2.1% of students affiliate themselves with the Lutheran denomination, as opposed to 20.3% of students who consider themselves Baptist. This may not seem like a shocking statistic since Baylor is a Baptist university; however, Lutherans Doing Life Together, a group of Lutheran students, is creating a small slice of Lutheran community on campus.
Faculty, staff Baylor accounts turned off after failing to finish mandatory cybersecurity training
After failing to finish a mandatory cybersecurity training, 288 faculty and staff members were locked out of their Baylor accounts Tuesday morning. Carl Flynn, director of marketing and communications for information technology and university libraries, said the initial pool of people who were required to complete the training included 3,831 faculty and staff members — 288 of whom failed to do so by the Nov. 11 deadline.
Read past rumors: Be better media consumers
Most of our parents probably participate in the popular adult routine of starting each morning watching the news with a cup of coffee in hand. As children, we watched news channels or listened to radio stations alongside them, but those days are — for the most part — over. In the rush to get to our first class of the day, there’s not a big window to get a dose of daily news.
Senioritis is the epidemic passed down from class to class
While making it to the final classification year at Baylor University might be a final achievement for some, it can come with downsides of motivation and pressure to continue on after undergrad. Many seniors who have tirelessly pressed on in their journeys have continued to succeed despite the many complications that may arise.
Small Business Spotlight: Sophomore Gabriella Sartor turns school project into business
What started as an end-of-year high school project for Georgetown sophomore Gabriella Sartor has now followed her to Baylor. Her small business, G-Style, features a variety of clothing and jewelry. On her website, the clothing is sorted into categories of New Arrivals, Gabby’s Picks and the Sales Rack. “It...
Baylor campus recreation needs to include more coed intramural sports
Intramurals are a great way to get involved in the Baylor community, meet new people and find friends. However, intramurals are separated by gender, and only a few coed sports are offered each semester: Spikeball, wiffle ball, sand volleyball and kickball. Offering more coed sports would allow more students to...
Oso Stoked Surf Club makes a splash on campus
Oso Stoked Surf Club has become the first surf club at Baylor — a feat that has been two years in the making. Oso Stoked is the work of Fullerton, Calif., graduate student and club president Stephen Balzora. Fullerton is only minutes away from the beach, making surfing convenient and easy at home for Balzora. He said when he came to Baylor, he searched for a way to stay involved in the sport and to enjoy a slice of home.
Column: Ways students can give back this holiday season
The holiday season is known for bringing people together and reminding us of all we have to be grateful for. It is also the time of year when people feel the most generous. However, with buying presents for family and friends and just trying to make it through the end of the school year in any way you can (usually frequent food or coffee runs), it is also the time of year when we are confronted by the fact that money can be a little tight.
Baylor women’s club soccer journeys to nationals after hard-fought season
After claiming a victory over Texas A&M University in a penalty shootout on Oct. 30, Baylor women’s club soccer clinched a spot in the 2022 NIRSA National Soccer Championship, which is scheduled from Thursday to Saturday in Round Rock. This is the squad’s second straight year competing in nationals, but the journeys to the postseason in 2021 and 2022 could not have been more different.
No. 15 Baylor volleyball bounces Iowa State in four sets
No. 15 Baylor volleyball moves to 22-5 (11-3 Big 12) after defeating Iowa State University in four sets Wednesday evening in the Ferrell Center. The Bears went 25-20, 25-20, 19-25 and 26-24 on the night. “The grit of this team is fun,” head coach Ryan Mcguyre said. “Gritty fight, glad...
Baylor football embraces challenge, opportunity No. 4 TCU imposes
The spotlight won’t come off Baylor football any time soon. After being crushed by No. 15 Kansas State 31-3 over the weekend, the Bears welcome No. 4 Texas Christian University to McLane Stadium on Saturday. The Horned Frogs, led by first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, have clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game following a 17-10 win over the University of Texas in Austin.
No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball routs UNC for Drew’s 400th win
The No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball team cruised by the University of Northern Colorado 95-62 Monday evening in the Ferrell Center for head coach Scott Drew’s 400th win at Baylor. Drew, the reigning three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, became just the 10th active coach to reach this accomplishment.
No. 17 Baylor women’s basketball escapes SMU with narrow 58-55 victory
No. 17 Baylor women’s basketball snuck by with a 58-55 win over Southern Methodist University Tuesday night in the Ferrell Center. The Bears were up by 13 at the beginning of the fourth quarter and the Mustangs closed the gap to a one point with three minutes left. But...
