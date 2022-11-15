Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Biden to Make Clear U.S. Does Not Seek Conflict With China - White House Official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sidelines of the G20...
KWQC
Iowa U.S. Senators express opposition to Mexico’s proposed U.S. corn ban
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) - U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) are urging the U.S. Trade Representative to intervene in Mexico’s plan to end imports of U.S. genetically modified corn. According to Sen. Ernst’s office, Mexico’s proposed ban would effectively phase-out the import of 90 percent of U.S. corn by January 2024. Currently, Iowa corn growers export 16 million tons to Mexico each year.
Xi gave chilling warning to Biden about 'red line' in Taiwan, state media claims
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Joe Biden that Taiwan is a "red line" that the United States must not cross as the two work to elevate China-U.S. relations.
US News and World Report
Xi Tells Biden That China and the United States Should Take History as a Mirror - State Media
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua. The remarks were made at the beginning of...
China Has 'No Chance of Winning' Invasion of Taiwan: Official
Taiwan said it saw no signs that China was preparing to attack.
A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming
Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
China Says Don't Interfere as U.S. Navy Warns Taiwan War Could Be This Year
"The U.S. needs to be fully aware of the extreme importance and highly sensitive nature of the Taiwan question," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
Washington Examiner
Former Attorney General William Barr says US businesses, universities 'feeding' into China's economic power
Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr said American businesses and universities have been “feeding the machine” when it comes to assisting China in its attempts to dominate the U.S. in technology and economics. Barr said China has mastered a “highly orchestrated game” of persuading U.S. businesses to invest...
Biden froze out China’s ambassador. He may regret that.
The administration snub could further complicate bilateral ties.
WATCH: Xi Jinping's mask slips at G-20 as he is filmed reprimanding Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press
A visibly irate Chinese President Xi Jinping reprimanded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders summit Wednesday.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Biden's past promises for US to defend Taiwan under microscope in meeting with China's Xi
When President Joe Biden first declared that the United States had an obligation to protect Taiwan should China move on it, his words were written off by some as a casual, if unfortunate, mischaracterization of American policy.
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD
Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
Biden says election results say US ‘is ready to play’ after meeting with Chinese President Xi
US President Joe Biden on Monday said the Democratic Party’s strong showing in last week’s midterm elections is proof that the US is “ready to play” on the international stage rather than retreat from multilateral commitments under a GOP congress. “The Democrats are of the view...
Biden says U.S., Japan, S.Korea are 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
PHNOM PENH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are "more aligned than ever" on North Korea's "provocative behaviour," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, as his national security adviser promised a joint response if Pyongyang carries out a seventh nuclear test.
North Korea insists it has never had arms dealings with Russia
North Korea’s military has denied American claims that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, accusing Washington of spreading “groundless” rumours to “tarnish” its image. The White House said last week that Russia is secretly supplying a...
US News and World Report
U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
Biden called out for failing to bring up COVID with China’s Xi: ‘Stand up for families’
"Outnumbered" panelists criticized President Biden following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where he focused on climate change rather than COVID-19.
U.S. imposes sanctions on military procurement network aiding Russia
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday targeted Russian military's supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities that it said were part of a transnational network that procures technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine.
Australia PM Albanese to meet with China's Xi on Tuesday
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, in what would be the first meeting between leaders of the two nations after years of strained ties.
