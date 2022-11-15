ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Related
US News and World Report

Biden to Make Clear U.S. Does Not Seek Conflict With China - White House Official

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sidelines of the G20...
KWQC

Iowa U.S. Senators express opposition to Mexico’s proposed U.S. corn ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) - U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) are urging the U.S. Trade Representative to intervene in Mexico’s plan to end imports of U.S. genetically modified corn. According to Sen. Ernst’s office, Mexico’s proposed ban would effectively phase-out the import of 90 percent of U.S. corn by January 2024. Currently, Iowa corn growers export 16 million tons to Mexico each year.
IOWA STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming

Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
The Independent

China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD

Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
US News and World Report

U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
Reuters

Australia PM Albanese to meet with China's Xi on Tuesday

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, in what would be the first meeting between leaders of the two nations after years of strained ties.

