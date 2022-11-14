Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he was “close” to joining Manchester City in 2021, but chose to re-join Manchester United after a chat with Sir Alex Ferguson.The football icon made the claim during the first part of Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Ronaldo, which aired on Wednesday night.“Honestly, it was close,” the Portugal star revealed, before explaining why he chose a return to United.“Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I spoke with him... he said to me that it’s impossible to come to Manchester City and I said ‘Okay boss’”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedMan United fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview: ‘He’s finished’New Nike advert brings together football stars from past and present

25 MINUTES AGO