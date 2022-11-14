Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7
Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
Yardbarker
Everton hierarchy getting edgy over Lampard and could replace him with Premier League fan favourite
Frank Lampard is under pressure at Everton following a poor run of results and it is believed that the club have been internally discussing a change of manager. The Toffees are currently sat in 17th position, one point off the relegation zone, and have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions.
Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
Super agent Jorge Mendes is expected to offer his client Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in the coming weeks.
SkySports
Live on Sky Sports: Arsenal vs Man Utd and Tottenham vs Arsenal selected for January TV coverage
Arsenal vs Manchester United and the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal are both among the January selections for live Sky Sports coverage. The Gunners head into the Christmas break top of their Premier League table, with both of their January fixtures live on Sky Sports potentially crucial for their title challenge.
Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘close’ to joining Man City in 2021 before speaking to Alex Ferguson
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he was “close” to joining Manchester City in 2021, but chose to re-join Manchester United after a chat with Sir Alex Ferguson.The football icon made the claim during the first part of Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Ronaldo, which aired on Wednesday night.“Honestly, it was close,” the Portugal star revealed, before explaining why he chose a return to United.“Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I spoke with him... he said to me that it’s impossible to come to Manchester City and I said ‘Okay boss’”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedMan United fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview: ‘He’s finished’New Nike advert brings together football stars from past and present
Yardbarker
Juventus star comments on failed Man United move in the summer
Manchester United’s main priority over the summer, Erik ten Hag’s first transfer window in charge of the club, was to strengthen the midfield. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was Ten Hag’s principal target but the protracted pursuit did not end well for the Old Trafford club, with De Jong’s stance of wanting to stay at Barcelona remaining the same throughout.
Yardbarker
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
BBC
Rugby League: Victor Radley and James Bentley investigated after alleged incident in Manchester
The Rugby Football League is investigating an alleged incident involving England's Victor Radley and Ireland's James Bentley in Manchester on Sunday. Sydney Roosters' Radley was allegedly involved in an altercation with Leeds Rhinos' Bentley at a hotel. The England team were staying in the hotel following their shock Rugby League...
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
Yardbarker
Arsenal international roundup – Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead in tip top form (Women)
International update: Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord scores twice for the Matildas! By Michelle. Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord continued her fine scoring form on international duty as she scored twice in a huge victory for the Matildas. Foord was also awarded Player of the Match for her fantastic display for Australia...
John Barnes Urges Liverpool To Follow Arsenal's Model With Young Stars
Liverpool legend John Barnes on which current players could lead the squad into the future, and why the Reds should look towards Arsenal as an example.
Yardbarker
Steven Gerrard tips Liverpool transfer target to be a “superstar”
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has said that he expects Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to be a superstar for the England national team. The Reds have been strongly linked with Bellingham in recent times, with Fabrizio Romano recently stating in his exclusive Daily Briefing with CaughtOffside that the youngster would be one of their top targets, though other top clubs will also surely be in for him.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Pavard, Skriniar, Kroos
Manchester United are planning on replacing Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, with 23-year-old Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe. (Mirror) United boss Erik ten Hag says Ronaldo should not play for Manchester United again following his tell-all interview with Piers Morgan. (ESPN) MLS side Inter Miami, part-owned by former...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City's Interest In Young Prospect Worries Juventus
Having joined Juventus in January of 2021, Nicolò Rovella is quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football. On loan at Monza for this season, constant game time has helped the youngster to flourish, drawing the attention of several European clubs. Rovella has only made three...
SB Nation
World Cup Break: A Blessing for Manchester City
The World Cup offers a welcome break for most of the teams in the Premier League. For many, it will be a time to regroup after a less-than-stellar performance so far. But for some like Arsenal and Newcastle United, it will be an unwelcome disruption to the fine form that has seen them performing beyond even their wildest dreams.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on how Liverpool beat three clubs to attacker signing
Fabrizio Romano has explained how Liverpool managed to beat Barcelona, Tottenham and West Ham United to the transfer of Luis Diaz back in January. The Colombia international has been a big hit at Anfield, and that’s not too surprising after the immense potential he showed during his time at previous club Porto.
Yardbarker
Arsenal join the race for 13-goal Bundesliga star wanted by two PL rivals
Arsenal have joined the race to sign Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach. According to a report from Fichajes, the Gunners will have to face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur as well. Thuram has been in excellent form for the German club this season and he has...
Yardbarker
Tottenham express interest in signing 27-yr-old wanted by four other PL clubs
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. According to a report from 90 Min, the Londoners have expressed an interest in signing the Slovakian international and they will face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs. Skriniar is nearing the end of his...
Sporting News
Clubs with most players at World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich and Barcelona rank above Premier League duo
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is the first to be played through the Northern Hemisphere's winter and as such, the top football leagues around the world will have to stop as their players head to the tournament. Most of the teams in Europe's top five leagues will see at...
BBC
'Robertson is Liverpool's best ever' - Beglin
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Former Liverpool defender Jim Beglin has labelled Andy Robertson Liverpool's best ever left-back. He told BBC Radio Merseyside: "With all due respect to many good left-backs, I think he's the best Liverpool have ever had. "Especially in...
