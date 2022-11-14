ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7

Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘close’ to joining Man City in 2021 before speaking to Alex Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he was “close” to joining Manchester City in 2021, but chose to re-join Manchester United after a chat with Sir Alex Ferguson.The football icon made the claim during the first part of Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Ronaldo, which aired on Wednesday night.“Honestly, it was close,” the Portugal star revealed, before explaining why he chose a return to United.“Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I spoke with him... he said to me that it’s impossible to come to Manchester City and I said ‘Okay boss’”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedMan United fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview: ‘He’s finished’New Nike advert brings together football stars from past and present
Yardbarker

Juventus star comments on failed Man United move in the summer

Manchester United’s main priority over the summer, Erik ten Hag’s first transfer window in charge of the club, was to strengthen the midfield. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was Ten Hag’s principal target but the protracted pursuit did not end well for the Old Trafford club, with De Jong’s stance of wanting to stay at Barcelona remaining the same throughout.
Yardbarker

Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender

Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
The Associated Press

AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
Yardbarker

Arsenal international roundup – Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead in tip top form (Women)

International update: Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord scores twice for the Matildas! By Michelle. Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord continued her fine scoring form on international duty as she scored twice in a huge victory for the Matildas. Foord was also awarded Player of the Match for her fantastic display for Australia...
Yardbarker

Steven Gerrard tips Liverpool transfer target to be a “superstar”

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has said that he expects Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to be a superstar for the England national team. The Reds have been strongly linked with Bellingham in recent times, with Fabrizio Romano recently stating in his exclusive Daily Briefing with CaughtOffside that the youngster would be one of their top targets, though other top clubs will also surely be in for him.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Pavard, Skriniar, Kroos

Manchester United are planning on replacing Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, with 23-year-old Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe. (Mirror) United boss Erik ten Hag says Ronaldo should not play for Manchester United again following his tell-all interview with Piers Morgan. (ESPN) MLS side Inter Miami, part-owned by former...
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City's Interest In Young Prospect Worries Juventus

Having joined Juventus in January of 2021, Nicolò Rovella is quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football. On loan at Monza for this season, constant game time has helped the youngster to flourish, drawing the attention of several European clubs. Rovella has only made three...
SB Nation

World Cup Break: A Blessing for Manchester City

The World Cup offers a welcome break for most of the teams in the Premier League. For many, it will be a time to regroup after a less-than-stellar performance so far. But for some like Arsenal and Newcastle United, it will be an unwelcome disruption to the fine form that has seen them performing beyond even their wildest dreams.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on how Liverpool beat three clubs to attacker signing

Fabrizio Romano has explained how Liverpool managed to beat Barcelona, Tottenham and West Ham United to the transfer of Luis Diaz back in January. The Colombia international has been a big hit at Anfield, and that’s not too surprising after the immense potential he showed during his time at previous club Porto.
Yardbarker

Arsenal join the race for 13-goal Bundesliga star wanted by two PL rivals

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach. According to a report from Fichajes, the Gunners will have to face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur as well. Thuram has been in excellent form for the German club this season and he has...
Yardbarker

Tottenham express interest in signing 27-yr-old wanted by four other PL clubs

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. According to a report from 90 Min, the Londoners have expressed an interest in signing the Slovakian international and they will face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs. Skriniar is nearing the end of his...
BBC

'Robertson is Liverpool's best ever' - Beglin

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. F﻿ormer Liverpool defender Jim Beglin has labelled Andy Robertson Liverpool's best ever left-back. H﻿e told BBC Radio Merseyside: "With all due respect to many good left-backs, I think he's the best Liverpool have ever had. "﻿Especially in...

