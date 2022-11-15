ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver school closures: Parents, students, teacher fight for reprieve

By Melanie Asmar
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5Yyh_0jAxjors00

Liam Suranowitz, a second grader with two missing front teeth, told the Denver school board Monday that he’s scared they’ll close his school.

“I really like my school and I want to keep it open because it’s like family to us,” Liam said, swinging a small sneaker-clad foot as he spoke. ”I feel loved and safe.”

Liam was one of more than 150 students, parents, teachers, and principals who signed up to address the school board in an hours-long public comment session. Many pleaded with the board not to close their schools and to find another solution to declining enrollment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqedw_0jAxjors00

Maricela Delarosa said her daughter, a student at International Academy of Denver at Harrington, asked her to give the board a message.

“She told me, ‘Please tell them I don’t want them to close the school,” Delarosa said.

A third grader talked about being so sad that he couldn’t go to his kung fu class. A teacher told a story about a student asking her that if he found gold on their field trip to the mountains, would it help save their school? Parents talked about how, in addition to academics, the schools provide their children with warm coats and holiday gifts.

“My kids, they started crying,” said Najah Abu Serreyah, whose children go to Fairview Elementary. “Fairview for them, it’s not just a school. It’s like their second home.”

Denver school board members — four of whom have been through school closures themselves as students, teachers, and parents — listened through hours of testimony but betrayed little emotion.

The board is set to vote Thursday on whether to close five schools: Fairview Elementary, Schmitt Elementary, International Academy of Denver at Harrington, Math and Science Leadership Academy, and Denver Discovery School, which is the only middle school on the list. The students from those schools would be reassigned to others nearby.

Each of the five schools has fewer than 150 students this year excluding preschoolers, according to district data. Denver schools are funded per pupil, and schools with low enrollment struggle to pay for teachers and other staff, which sometimes leads schools to cut programs or combine two grades into a single classroom.

Superintendent Alex Marrero has said providing all 90,000 students in Denver Public Schools with a well-rounded education would be “almost impossible” without closing some of the district’s smallest schools.

The list of five schools is a trimmed-down version of Marrero’s original recommendation to close 10 schools. Marrero revised his recommendation last Thursday after three of the seven board members said they would vote no, and families at the 10 schools voiced opposition at meetings held at each school and a forum hosted by two board members.

Monday’s public comment was the first and only opportunity for families, students, and community members to give feedback to the full board in the three weeks between when Marrero announced his original recommendation and the scheduled vote.

The speakers included students, parents, and educators from the five schools recommended for closure, as well as the five schools that Marrero cut from the list: Columbian Elementary, Colfax Elementary, Palmer Elementary, Eagleton Elementary, and Whittier ECE-8.

“While Palmer is no longer slated to be closed,” said Mark Broner, a parent of students at that school, “I don’t trust that it’s going to remain that way for long.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUMcl_0jAxjors00

Parents also asked the board to rescind a 2021 board resolution directing the superintendent to review under-enrolled schools and come up with options for closing some schools. Three board members have requested that rescinding the resolution be put on Thursday’s agenda.

Nine of the 10 schools originally recommended for closure — including the five still on the chopping block — primarily serve Black and Latino students from low-income families.

“You are throwing all the minority kids into one island to pile up and see who sinks and who swims,” said Darcy Cornish, whose children are the third generation in her family to go to Columbian. “This is the fight that Black and brown kids have been fighting for centuries.”

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that public comment took place on Monday. An earlier version listed the incorrect date.

Melanie Asmar is a senior reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado, covering Denver Public Schools. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Colorado’s Red Rocks Community College tackles food and housing insecurity

At Red Rocks Community College, staff discovered that some students were sleeping in cars or struggling for days to buy food — too overwhelmed or embarrassed to ask for help.So the school stepped up: It organized a food pantry and tried to launch a project that would have provided for up to two semesters lodging and designated study space to students who needed it. During the height of the pandemic, when...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver to review warming center policy after criticism

Denver has decided to open up city recreation centers as emergency warming stations, but this comes after criticism and heat over its policy on when to open these centers. On Wednesday, the City of Denver held its Safety, Housing, Education, & Homelessness Committee meeting. During the meeting city leaders discussed multiple items including housing stability and winter shelter plans. Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca questioned the city's guidance on its warming center policy. "How did we get to the two consecutive days of 100 and below 10? How did we get to those numbers?" CdeBaca asked the committee. Gregg Thomas, the...
DENVER, CO
thepirateer.com

Wait… There are gender-neutral bathrooms at EHS?

Did you know that two gender-neutral restrooms are located just off the high school’s library? According to a poll on the Pirateer, the majority of students in our school have no clue where the gender-neutral restrooms are on the TEC campus. LGBTQ+ student Elliot Oman-Blanton wasn’t aware of them, “I haven’t even heard of them until recently.”
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Chalkbeat

Meet Jimmy Day, Colorado’s 2023 Teacher of the Year

Long before he was an award-winning middle school band director in Colorado, Jimmy Lee Day II was a Detroit middle-schooler who rarely attended after-school band practice because he didn’t have a ride home. His teacher, Mrs. Knox, noticed and offered to drive him home after practices. She quickly became one in a long line of educators who helped Day live up to his potential. Now, Day, who teaches at East Middle School...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow shoveling rules and resources for Denver metro area

COLORADO, USA — Another winter storm has arrived in Colorado. In many places in the Denver metro area, residents have 24 hours after the snow stops to get the sidewalks around their home cleared, or they could face fines. It's also just a courteous thing to do. And don't...
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado funds only one agency to help families and adopted kids with their trauma-filled past. And its budget just got slashed.

Counselor Jennifer Bourdeon leads a class for parents and caregivers on sensory processing techniques at Raise the Future’s Denver headquarters. Bourdeon is one of a handful of Colorado RTF practitioners who facilitate caregiver support groups. The Trust-Based Relational Intervention support model, or TBRI, helps families accommodate children who have experienced trauma. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened

Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices, according to an analysis of rental and income data by commercial real estate firm MyElisting. Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened. Nationally, nearly half of Americans are now officially cost-burdened due to high rental prices,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Starbucks strike unveils the downside of unions

A small percentage of Starbucks employees went on strike Thursday, complaining of the corporation’s opposition to unionization. Inadvertently, strikers showcased the antiquation of unions and the need for a Colorado right-to-work law. The unionized workers of Starbucks earn less than peers who aren’t bound by contracts and dues. Today's...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

GONE VIRAL, AGAIN: Hospitals fill with respiratory patients, this time from an old virus causing a new threat

The novel coronavirus was a new and startling threat that scientists and doctors rushed to confront when it made its first appearance three years ago. But after two winters of COVID-19 spikes, this season, there’s an old virus behaving in new ways that’s causing problems for the health care field in Colorado and across the nation. And unlike COVID-19, it’s the youngest people who are most at risk.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Longmont mother and daughter take on Denver Fashion Week

A Longmont mother and daughter duo took on design, makeup and modeling at Denver Fashion Week. The Fall 2022 week runs through Saturday. While this week is the third season for Longmont makeup artist Jamie Gaston, her daughter Ashlyn Marie Gaston both designed and walked in Fashion Week for the first time on Sunday at the Couture Kids show.
LONGMONT, CO
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy