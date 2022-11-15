Read full article on original website
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Ex-Colts coach Frank Reich puts $1.9 million Indianapolis home up for sale five days after firing
Former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich put his $1.9 million home on North Illinois Street up for sale just five days after the team fired him and brought in former Colts center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach. According to records from MIBOR, the 7,848-square-foot home owned by...
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Colts Legend Edgerrin James Reacts To Jeff Saturday Being Named Interim
Newly-hired Colts' interim Jeff Saturday is 1-1 in his last two games as a head coach. Despite falling to the Fellowship Christian Paladins in his last high school coaching appearance, Saturday silenced his doubters Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by defeating the Las ...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: Loss to Buccaneers 'a real opportunity missed'
Seahawks fans clearly enjoyed themselves during yesterday’s five-point loss to the Buccaneers in Germany, even if the end result wasn’t what they wanted. Nevertheless, Seattle had a chance to beat a potential playoff opponent and serious NFC contender, regardless of what their record might indicate. A win yesterday...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Jerry Jones shares why Odell Beckham Jr has not signed yet
The Dallas Cowboys have been open about their interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., but the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent. Jerry Jones has some thoughts on why Beckham has not yet found a new team. Jones has made it very clear that he wants to see Beckham...
Look: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Frustrated With NFL Officiating
The latest controversy involving NFL officials revolves around a pair of non-calls during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. In a season during which there has been quite a bit of grumbling about referees being too quick to throw flags for personal fouls, ...
Chiefs go for division KO punch at second-place Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver’s seat to win the AFC West. Their chance to buckle the second-place
Colts get OL Help in Latest Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are no stranger to pouring resources into the offensive line. They have the highest paid unit in the NFL at $41.5 million according to Spotrac. Colts rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann has played extremely well the last two weeks, and he was tabbed as the Colts breakout candidate for the second half of the season by Bleacher Report.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
5 stats and facts to know for Commanders at Texans in Week 11
The Washington Commanders [5-5] are back on the road with a short week to face the Houston Texans [1-7-1] in Week 11. Washington is coming off an upset of the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Texans enter Sunday’s game, having not won a game since Week 5 against...
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's win over the Raiders on Nov. 13, the NFL announced Wednesday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown, also registering two receptions for 16 yards. His...
