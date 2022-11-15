ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

the Dnc are terrorists
1d ago

It should be illegal to hide public transmissions. BPD are crooked. This only allows them to be more so and to hide crime stats.

KULR8

Billings is growing: 1,000 acres annexed since 2018

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings leaders say 120 acres have been annexed into the city so far in 2022. And, since 2018, 1,000 acres have been annexed. "Since 2018, a little over 1,000 acres have come into the city," Billings Planning Division Manager Monica Plecker said. "Of those, I do have them broken down into zone, or type of use. Five percent has been industrial lands. Twenty percent has been commercial land. Thirty-three percent is public. Back in 2018, the city annexed Phipps Park and Coulson Park. That's the explanation of why there's so much public land. That's really unusual. So, I think it's important to understand that number is an outlier and is atypical. The remaining percentages, which would be 40%, is all residential."
103.7 The Hawk

Jewish Pioneers in Montana. Exhibit at Billings Public Library

Political opinions seem to get louder and louder and I often feel like people toss around words like fascist and Nazi without truly understanding what either of those words really signifies. Fascism (Merriam-Webster),. a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?

I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
103.7 The Hawk

Remember That Awful Construction in Billings Heights? It’s Over!

If you remember over a year ago, I wrote about some awful construction in the Heights. The purpose of the construction was to modernize and increase the accessibility of the crosswalks, but it caused some massive backups if you were commuting early in the morning. The good news is that the project has fully completed as of today.
103.7 The Hawk

Everything You Need To Know For Flakesgiving 2022 In Billings

Flakesgiving is happening THIS weekend on Friday and Saturday!. Here's everything you need to know about this annual tradition put on by Cat Country 102.9's The Breakfast Flakes, Mark Wilson, and Paul Mushaben. Flakesgiving takes place Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at 12 Noon Sharp. About Flakesgiving. Flakesgiving is an annual...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?

If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
RED LODGE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead

Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership

As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Crew from USS Billings Making Rounds in Billings Thru Saturday

Yesterday afternoon (11/9) I happened to be at Scheels. My brother was in town and we were loitering around waiting for his paperwork on a new gun purchase. Suddenly, at least a dozen men and women in uniform come strolling through the store. "Are those Navy uniforms?" I asked. "Looks like it", he replied. Unsure of what was going on, we finished up our business and left.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

