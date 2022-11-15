Read full article on original website
the Dnc are terrorists
1d ago
It should be illegal to hide public transmissions. BPD are crooked. This only allows them to be more so and to hide crime stats.
Billings area 911 dispatch to begin encrypting law enforcement radio traffic
Any Billings Police Department communication usually heard via scanner will no longer be publicly broadcast.
KULR8
Billings is growing: 1,000 acres annexed since 2018
BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings leaders say 120 acres have been annexed into the city so far in 2022. And, since 2018, 1,000 acres have been annexed. "Since 2018, a little over 1,000 acres have come into the city," Billings Planning Division Manager Monica Plecker said. "Of those, I do have them broken down into zone, or type of use. Five percent has been industrial lands. Twenty percent has been commercial land. Thirty-three percent is public. Back in 2018, the city annexed Phipps Park and Coulson Park. That's the explanation of why there's so much public land. That's really unusual. So, I think it's important to understand that number is an outlier and is atypical. The remaining percentages, which would be 40%, is all residential."
Billings doctors brace for 'tridemic' as pediatric beds fill up nationwide
Montana doctors are watching for a trifecta of serious illnesses moving west across the country and it could be especially dangerous for children.
Is it Illegal to Heat Up your Car in Montana While You Wait Indoors?
The temps in Billings are dropping to 9 degrees tonight. And a cold winter is ahead of us. I don’t have a remote start on my car, but I’m thinking I need one. It’s quite lovely getting in a warmed car on a bitter cold day. But is it legal to let your car idle and warm up?
Jewish Pioneers in Montana. Exhibit at Billings Public Library
Political opinions seem to get louder and louder and I often feel like people toss around words like fascist and Nazi without truly understanding what either of those words really signifies. Fascism (Merriam-Webster),. a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often...
Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?
I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
Billings residents weigh in on bodycams after police shooting
More than a year after Billings Police Department updated its bodycam policy, residents react following officer fatal shooting of man
Jury rules Billings police officer justified in shooting
Following an officer-involved shooting, the county attorney's office must hold a coroner's inquest in front of a citizen jury to determine whether the officer was justified in use of force.
Visitors worried about possibly sick raccoons at Two Moon Park in Billings
Recently at Two Moon Park in the Billings Heights, there have been reports of raccoons exhibiting strange behavior, and that has visitors concerned.
Remember That Awful Construction in Billings Heights? It’s Over!
If you remember over a year ago, I wrote about some awful construction in the Heights. The purpose of the construction was to modernize and increase the accessibility of the crosswalks, but it caused some massive backups if you were commuting early in the morning. The good news is that the project has fully completed as of today.
Everything You Need To Know For Flakesgiving 2022 In Billings
Flakesgiving is happening THIS weekend on Friday and Saturday!. Here's everything you need to know about this annual tradition put on by Cat Country 102.9's The Breakfast Flakes, Mark Wilson, and Paul Mushaben. Flakesgiving takes place Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at 12 Noon Sharp. About Flakesgiving. Flakesgiving is an annual...
KULR8
Highway 212 closed from Crow Agency to state line due to road conditions
ROSEBUD County - Rosebud County Sheriff's are working with state authorities and BIA officials to help drivers who are stuck on Highway 212. The Sheriff's Office says people are stuck on the Ashland Divide between Lame Deer and Ashland. The public is strongly urged to only travel for emergency purposes.
Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?
If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead
Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
Giving Thanks and Giving Back. Billings’ Free Dental Clinic is Friday
Free Dental Clinic on Friday 11/18. We have two big no-charge dental clinics in Billings each year. One is in February and the other is Friday, November 18th. Dr. Joe Thomas from Thomas Smile Designs stopped by our studios Tuesday morning and explained what inspired him and a group of local dentists to host the annual event.
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership
As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings City Council approves selling downtown buildings, including City Hall
Major changes could be on the way for downtown Billings. City hall and several other large properties will soon be on the market after approval from city council on Monday night.
Billings Heights residents awaken to multiple smashed car windows
O'Malley believes the crimes were committed between one and four a.m. and she's shocked she didn’t hear anything.
Inflation Gone Wild? Breakfast for Two in Billings Over $30
Today, after a quick visit to a local body shop to take photos for their new website, one of our account executives and I stopped for a quick breakfast. However, at the end of the meal, we both had sticker shock. For the purpose of not irking a local business,...
Crew from USS Billings Making Rounds in Billings Thru Saturday
Yesterday afternoon (11/9) I happened to be at Scheels. My brother was in town and we were loitering around waiting for his paperwork on a new gun purchase. Suddenly, at least a dozen men and women in uniform come strolling through the store. "Are those Navy uniforms?" I asked. "Looks like it", he replied. Unsure of what was going on, we finished up our business and left.
