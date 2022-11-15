ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Justin Rejects Eliza After She Leaves The Beach To Try & Win Him Back

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELz8H_0jAxeUhN00
Image Credit: ABC

Justin Glaze wasn’t quite ready to give things another go with Eliza Isichei after she dumped him on Bachelor in Paradise. After giving Rodney Mathews her rose over Justin, Eliza began having second thoughts, and dumped Rodney to pursue Justin. Since Justin had already left the beach after his elimination, Eliza flew to his home in Maryland to explain how she was feeling. “The second you left, something started to click for me,” she shared. “I think I let all the outside pressure and everyone’s opinions kind of factor into my decision that night. I don’t think I realized it until you were gone. I think that’s when I realize I made the wrong choice. So, I break things off with Rodney. In the end, I finally went after what I wanted..and that’s you.”

Justin’s surprise at seeing Eliza on his doorstep was written all over his face, and he admitted he was “speechless.” However, despite his previous strong feelings for Eliza, he wasn’t ready to just take her back on the spot. “You said to Rodney [on the beach] that you deserve somebody who’s going to choose you first without hesitation, and that’s exactly how I feel right now,” Justin admitted. “I want someone who is so sure about me and who is going to choose me without hesitation. That’s not what happened. You chose Rodney. That s*** hurts. I know it took a lot to have that conversation with him and then come all the way here, I don’t take that for granted. It’s just like…why did it have to get to that point?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smyrD_0jAxeUhN00
Justin and Eliza on their one-on-one date. (ABC)

Eliza understood where Justin was coming from and told him that she “messed up”. She admitted that she “should’ve chosen” him from the beginning. Unfortunately, Justin still wasn’t swayed. “I’m coming to the realization that I could choose people and put them first and prioritize them all I want, but if I’m not going to get that in return, maybe it’s time I choose myself,” he insisted. “I’m sorry. I know that’s not the answer you’re looking for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOrOw_0jAxeUhN00
Justin and Eliza on the beach. (ABC)

Even though she was visibly upset, Eliza didn’t put up a fight. “I can’t fight you on what you feel is right for you,” she told Justin, before leaving his house. However, in a confessional, she was more open about how she felt about the situation. Eliza was actually frustrated with Justin for how he reacted. “I know I messed up and that’s on me, but I came back right away,” she said. “I flew across the country and I’ve only known [him] for three days. That’s a lot. Okay, I messed up, I get it, but this is me saying I’m sorry and showing [him]. If that’s not enough, then taht kind of tells me what I need to hear. It’s definitely not what I was expecting. I’m going home.” And just like that, season 8’s biggest love triangle came to a close.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
realitytitbit.com

Caryn Chandler 'leaving Little People Big World amid explosive family drama'

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is reportedly leaving the TLC show amid drama with the reality family, as per The US Sun. The TLC series is yet to be renewed for season 25, so fans are getting increasingly worried that Caryn’s decision to leave may impact the show getting the green light.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup

The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
260K+
Followers
24K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy