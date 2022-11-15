Rafael Nadal equalled his second-worst losing streak with a loss to Auger-Aliassime in Turin having now lost four consecutive matches. Rafael Nadal hasn't been losing that many times in his career and the nature of tennis makes it somewhat hard for good players to go on losing streaks. Every time you lose you have at least a couple of days to rest up and come out strong the next time but due to the nature of the ATP Finals, Nadal's losing streak hit four matches.

1 DAY AGO