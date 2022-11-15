Read full article on original website
Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news
Patrick McEnroe responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic on Wednesday. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
Felix Auger-Aliassime achieves rare Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic first
Felix Auger-Aliassime just made incredible tennis history. By taking down Rafael Nadal in group play in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, he became just the first person born after 2000 ever to defeat the holy tennis triumvirate of Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, per TENNIS Magazine. It’s unlikely that...
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
TURIN, Italy – Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals. Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters. “All the matches...
Roddick impressed by Alcaraz's rise but considers Djokovic best player in the world
Andy Roddick talked to the Tennis Channel where he discussed the rise of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. After Rafael Nadal suffered his second loss at the ATP Finals in Turin, Alcaraz was officially crowned the year-end number one. With his meteoric rise that Roddick mentioned, Alcaraz has been one of the most reliable performers this year.
Nadal equals second worst losing streak ever in his career with Auger-Aliassime loss
Rafael Nadal equalled his second-worst losing streak with a loss to Auger-Aliassime in Turin having now lost four consecutive matches. Rafael Nadal hasn't been losing that many times in his career and the nature of tennis makes it somewhat hard for good players to go on losing streaks. Every time you lose you have at least a couple of days to rest up and come out strong the next time but due to the nature of the ATP Finals, Nadal's losing streak hit four matches.
Back In Business! Felix Takes Down Nadal In Turin
Felix Auger-Aliassime’s red-hot streak may have hit a recent blip, but the Canadian could not be kept down for long at the Nitto ATP Finals. The fifth seed bounced back impressively from his opening defeat to Casper Ruud at the season finale in Turin, where he defeated top seed Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday to notch his maiden victory at the prestigious season finale.
Tennis-Djokovic downs Tsitsipas, Rublev overcomes Medvedev at ATP Finals
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic continued his dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-4 7-6(4) win after Andrey Rublev battled back to defeat fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-7(7) 6-3 7-6(7) in group stage play at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday.
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
"It is special to play Rafa with Toni (Nadal) here" - Auger-Aliassime on defeating top-seed Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime’s red-hot streak may have hit a recent blip, but the Canadian could not be kept down for long at the Nitto ATP Finals. The fifth seed bounced back impressively from his opening defeat to Casper Ruud at the season finale in Turin, where he defeated top seed Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday to notch his maiden victory at the prestigious season finale.
Djokovic “very happy to receive the news” that he will be able to play Australian Open – updated after official statement
Novak Djokovic said on Wednesday he was “very happy to receive the news” that he will be able to play at the Australian Open in January. The former world No 1 was handed a three-year ban from entering Australia after his visa was rescinded in 2022 over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Brilliant Djokovic beats Tsitsipas at ATP Finals to end Greek’s year-end No 1 hopes
Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic produced a brilliant performance as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (4) to open his ATP Finals account with a win on day two in Turin. The Serb, looking to join Roger Federer in winning the event for a sixth time, beat the Greek for the ninth time in a row to join Andrey Rublev at the top of the Red Group after he won the all-Russian battle with Daniil Medvedev earlier in the day.
November 15, 2015: The day Novak Djokovic completed the longest winning streak at the ATP Finals
Tennis – Barclays ATP World Tour Finals – O2 Arena, London – 15/11/15 Men’s Singles – Serbia’s Novak Djokovic with Japan’s Kei Nishikori after winning their match. What happened exactly on that day. On this day, November 15, 2015, in the opening match...
"He has proved he can still play well and be a contender to win big tournaments" - Moya believes Nadal can keep evolving
Carlos Moya believes Rafael Nadal can still play well and be a contender at big events next year as he continues to play. Nadal had a pretty strong 2022 season winning two grand slams and the Spaniard will be on the Tour next year as well. His coach Carlos Moya talked to Eurosport explaining that he can see the Spaniard still beating the best next year:
‘It was very important to start off well’ - Novak Djokovic on ATP Finals opening win
Novak Djokovic made a commanding start at the ATP Finals, beating second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-4, 7-6. The Serbian is going for record-equalling sixth Nitto ATP Finals title, which would make him even with Roger Federer, and he was ruthless from the off, breaking the young Greek in the first game.
Video: Watch Novak Djokovic's son Stefan hit an amazing backhand winner against Goran Ivanisevic in practice session
World No.8 Novak Djokovic has been entertaining the tennis world for more than a decade and now his son Stefan appears to be setting the groundwork to carry the legacy forward. In a heartening video that was put out on social media on Tuesday, Stefan was spotted playing with Djokovic's...
Australia to overturn Djokovic visa ban, paving way for Australian Open return
Australia will overturn a three-year ban on champion tennis player Novak Djokovic entering the country, paving the way for the former world No. 1 to contest the 2023 Australian Open.
