Orlando, FL

knightnews.com

Possible Final War-On-I4 Game Set For UCF

Game times and broadcast options are set for what may be UCF’s final War on I4 matchup against in-state rival USF on this year’s Thanksgiving weekend. The American Athletic Conference released the schedule for this year’s War on I4 instate rivalry and for the first time in 6 years, it will not take place on Black Friday.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Bowl Game Has A New Name

Cheez-It is so committed to bowl season that it's doubling up on the amount of games it'll sponsor. For the past two seasons, the Cheez-It Bowl has been played in Orlando, Florida. Last year's game featured Clemson and Iowa State. Well, it was just announced on Tuesday that Cheez-It will...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

New details released in deadly shooting at Jones High School football game

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety. Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Front to bring cooler air to Central Florida this week

Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 86 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front comes through Wednesday around lunchtime, and may result in a few showers, with 30% of our viewing area seeing a chance for precipitation. BEACHES: The beaches again feature a mix of sun...
ORLANDO, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ORLANDO, FL
floridainsider.com

This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.

Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
COCOA BEACH, FL
fit.edu

Student Wins Prestigious Postgrad Scholarship

Cherrise Ficke ‘22, a master’s student pursuing a degree in human factors in aeronautics, won the prestigious RADM Fred Lewis I/ITSEC Postgraduate Scholarship. The $5,000 award is designed to stimulate student interest and university participation in preparing individuals for leadership in the modeling & simulation, training and education communities. It is named after Rear Admiral Fred Lewis, past president of the National Training & Simulation Association who initiated important core programs to identify and credential a professional workforce and established educational programs to stimulate interest in M&S careers at all grade levels.
MELBOURNE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses

He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Cooler temperatures on the way after near-record heat in many places

Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees | Rain: Mainly dry. Main weather concerns: Another day of mixed skies and rather warm temps. Looks like temps come in a bit warmer than yesterday, some areas could approach or break existing daily high temp records this afternoon. Southerly breezes and lacking rain opportunities will allow afternoon temps to rise into the mid-upper 80s. Best record breaking or tie potential will be in Leesburg and Orlando. Leesburg forecast high stand at 86, the record is 85 set in 2020. Orlando's forecast high stands at 87, record there is 88 set back in 1957.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando airport to offer nonstop flights to this popular destination

ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline will soon offer nonstop flights from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Orange County, California, airport officials said in a Facebook post. Breeze Airways will provide daily service from the Orlando airport starting on Feb. 16, 2023. One-way fares begin at $149, according to the...
ORLANDO, FL

