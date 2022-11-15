Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Winds will die down, but then they will start up again on Nov. 18
The Santa Ana winds will die down briefly in Fontana on Thursday, Nov. 17, but then they will start up again on Friday, Nov. 18, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday, Nov. 17 — Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Fierce winds forecast for Inland region Tuesday night, Wednesday
The first strong Santa Ana windstorm of the season is slated to lash the Inland Empire Tuesday night and Wednesday, with gusts in excess of 60 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service. “Damaging winds will be possible in the favored Santa Ana wind corridors, especially below the Cajon...
KESQ
Weakening winds moving into Thursday
Here's a glance at some of the gusts recorded on Wednesday:. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains until 12:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind around the deserts has weakened, and a much calmer Thursday is on tap for all of Southern California. Temperatures will...
First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Tuesday-Wednesday
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Tuesday night through Wednesday evening as gusty Santa Ana winds will be felt across the mountains and desert. A trough will move inland on Tuesday. In its wake, winds will shift to an offshore flow, dropping dew point temperatures near 10-15°. A The post First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Tuesday-Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi
Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week
Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend.
3rd body recovered from Ontario storm basin after several people swept away during rain storm
A third person was found dead in an Ontario storm basin Wednesday, more than a week after several people were swept away amid heavy rains, officials said. The most recent victim was found at 6:45 a.m. in the wash basin near Philadelphia Street and Baker Avenue, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A second person […]
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Winds Fan Brush Fire Embers in Fontana Neighborhood
A fire fanned by strong winds spread from brush to a junk yard and residential properties in Fontana. There were no reports of injuries in the fire that broke out around midnight in the western San Bernardino County community. Powerful winds spread embers from the brush to a junk yard and residential properties several blocks away.
Fierce winds blast through Southern California
Fierce winds fueled fires and overturned big rigs in Southern California Wednesday. The high winds helped a fire spread to two homes on Boyle Avenue in Fontana, destroying both.The fire began as a vegetation fire on the side of the 10 Freeway but the strong winds quickly swept it into a residential area. Several big rigs in the Inland Empire area were also overturned Wednesday morning due to the high winds. A high wind warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo.
LA County Health Officials Warn of Looming Cold Temperatures
With gusty winds and freezing overnight temperatures in the forecast, Los Angeles County Public Health officials Sunday issued a Cold Weather Alert.
foxla.com
Additional bodies pulled from Ontario wash following last week's heavy rain
ONTARIO, Calif. - Three bodies were recovered from a wash basin in Ontario following last week's storm. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officials said a call came in around 9:45 a.m. reporting multiple people had been swept away in the wash in the 1200 block of E. 4th Street, near North Grove Avenue.
Woman hit, killed by Metrolink train in San Bernardino County
Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train in Redlands on Wednesday. The victim is a 42-year-old woman who has not yet been identified by Redlands police. Authorities believe she is a transient. Police responded to reports of a person being struck by a Metrolink Arrow train along the rail […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Cancels Burn Permit Suspension
(CNS) – Riverside County’s burn permit suspension was lifted Monday, allowing residents to burn on permitted days. As of 8 a.m. Monday, county residents with current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can burn on permitted days, according to a statement from the Riverside County Fire Department.
One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. […] The post One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon appeared first on The Malibu Times.
vvng.com
Semi truck and SUV involved in non-injury crash Tuesday morning on Highway 395
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A semi truck and an SUV were involved in a non-injury crash Tuesday morning on Highway 395. The crash was reported just after 10 am, on November 15, 2022, at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 395. The San Bernardino County Fire Department and...
Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at the Las Primaveras Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening. The fire occurred in the area of Ocotillo Road and 6th Street at around 5:15 p.m. According to Cal Fire, firefighters arrived and found a one-story abandoned apartment building with multiple units on The post Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Pioneertown Road Sunday 11/13
On Sunday 11/13 at approximately 4:05 p.m., an unidentified 26 year-old man from Cherry Valley was riding a 1992 Harley Davidson Sportster southbound on Pioneertown Road, south of Skyline Ranch Road. The rider struggled to make a left turn, and his Harley Davidson struck the metal guardrail west of the roadway. The motorcyclist was ejected, and when he was discovered by California Highway Patrol, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The rider was wearing a helmet, but did not have a license. The crash is currently being investigated, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor. The identity of the rider is being withheld until the victim’s family can be notified.
sgvcitywatch.com
Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora
GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
