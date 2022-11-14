Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Christina Applegate’s Marriage History: Meet Her Husband Martyn and Ex Johnathon
After starring in Married… With Children for a decade, Christina Applegate is happily married with a family of her own! The sitcom alum wed her husband, Martyn LeNoble, in 2013. Keep scrolling to learn more about her current spouse and her ex-husband, Johnathon Schaech. Who Is Christina Applegate’s Ex-Husband,...
Jane Fonda Admits She’s ‘Realistic’ About Death After Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’m Ready’
Jane Fonda is not afraid of taking her final bow. The veteran actress and activist was frank about death while talking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview ahead of her 85th birthday. Jane, who revealed she has cancer back in Sep. 2022, told the show she was “realistic” about her time left, and is “not afraid of going.”
Christie Brinkley’s Daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, Speaks Up On Insecurity From Her Mother’s Success
It is not unusual to see celebrity marriages crumble, whether 72 days or two decades old. As regular as it occurs, it still shocks fans when the divorce news of their favorite stars gets out. When Billie Joel and Christie Brinkley separated in 1994, the end of their 9-year-old marital union made headlines in the entertainment industry.
brides.com
Jeff Bridges Worked With a Trainer in Order to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle
On August 21, 2021, Jeff Bridges escorted his daughter, Hayley Bridges, down the aisle in a romantic ceremony in California's Santa Ynez Valley. As the father of the bride, the Academy Award-winning actor knew he'd be playing an important role during the wedding, so he had a lot of planning to do leading up to the big day. His main priority? Work on is health.
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'
Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!" That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut." Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
Ant Anstead Shares a Message About His ‘Special Lady,’ and It’s Not Renée Zellweger
Ant Anstead shared amessage on social media about his “special lady,” but it’s not his girlfriend of over a year, Renée Zellweger.
Meghan Markle Sparks Outrage For Attempting To Do A British Accent On Podcast: 'Pathetic Really'
When Meghan Markle was speaking to Jameela Jamil on her "Archetypes" podcast, she seemed to attempt to use a use a British accent. "You alright babe? Hello?" the actress asked, to which Meghan replied, "Ello." Article continues below advertisement. But people were less than pleased with her antics. One person...
Jonnie Irwin: ‘A Place In The Sun’ Presenter Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
British travel presenter Jonnie Irwin, known for British daytime shows A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country, has revealed he has terminal cancer. In an interview with British magazine Hello!, Irwin explained he has lung cancer that has spread to his brain and does not know how much time he has left. He had first suspected an issue after finding his vision blurred during filming back in 2020. “Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live,” he said. “I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after...
Hypebae
Channing Tatum Leaves Little to the Imagination in the First 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer
The first official trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, starring Channing Tatum has been released, showing a steamier side of the actor. The preview starts out with Tatum’s Mike Lane and his co-star Salma Hayek at a party in Miami. Mike is a a broke bartender serving her drinks. The pair have a conversation about his career, which then leads him to show her his dance moves. “You came along and gave me this unexpected magical moment that made me remember who I really was,” she tells him. They form a relationship then embark on a new adventure in London.
Katharine McPhee & David Foster’s Son Rennie, 1, Looks So Big While Going Out To Dinner With Mom
Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s son, Rennie, may be just one year old but he looked all grown up when he went on a mommy and me dinner date to Crustica restaurant in LA on Nov. 14. Katharine wore a black midi dress with a cropped cardigan while Rennie wore shorts and a jacket.
seventeen.com
Prince Philip Apparently Wanted to Sue Over One Specific Storyline on 'The Crown'
Today in How Do The Royals Feel About The Crown, the answer continues to be...not great! By which I mean a new report claims that Queen Elizabeth II's late husband, Prince Philip, wanted to sue Netflix over his portrayal. Apparently, Philip was particularly upset about a storyline that "blamed him...
Kate Middleton twins with Princess Beatrice in black blazer dress
This is one dress that’s definitely royally approved. Kate Middleton attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Saturday night in a black Self-Portrait outfit that eagle-eyed royal fans remembered as not only a darker version of a white dress the princess has already worn — but the same style also sported by Princess Beatrice in recent months.
msn.com
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
Hypebae
Jennifer Garner Shares Hair Tutorial for New "Turtleneck Bob"
Jennifer Garner recently chopped off her chest-length tresses to opt for a turtleneck-bob and it’s her shortest length ever. While we love a good hair chop, the real tea is learning how to maintain the hairstyle. Garner answered hair enthusiasts’ prayers and took to Instagram to share a tutorial on how she personally keeps up her new cut. The video starts with Garner lively introducing her hair: “Hello, I have short hair — which means a new way to do my short hair, so, here’s how I do it” she explains in a spirited manner before jumping into the first step. The star used products from Virtue Labs, a haircare brand she’s a partner for but please note this isn’t a sponsored ad. It seems as if she genuinely stands by the products mentioned.
Comments / 0