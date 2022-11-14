Jennifer Garner recently chopped off her chest-length tresses to opt for a turtleneck-bob and it’s her shortest length ever. While we love a good hair chop, the real tea is learning how to maintain the hairstyle. Garner answered hair enthusiasts’ prayers and took to Instagram to share a tutorial on how she personally keeps up her new cut. The video starts with Garner lively introducing her hair: “Hello, I have short hair — which means a new way to do my short hair, so, here’s how I do it” she explains in a spirited manner before jumping into the first step. The star used products from Virtue Labs, a haircare brand she’s a partner for but please note this isn’t a sponsored ad. It seems as if she genuinely stands by the products mentioned.

2 DAYS AGO