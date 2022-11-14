ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

Jeff Bridges Worked With a Trainer in Order to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle

On August 21, 2021, Jeff Bridges escorted his daughter, Hayley Bridges, down the aisle in a romantic ceremony in California's Santa Ynez Valley. As the father of the bride, the Academy Award-winning actor knew he'd be playing an important role during the wedding, so he had a lot of planning to do leading up to the big day. His main priority? Work on is health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'

Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!"  That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut."  Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
Deadline

Jonnie Irwin: ‘A Place In The Sun’ Presenter Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

British travel presenter Jonnie Irwin, known for British daytime shows A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country, has revealed he has terminal cancer. In an interview with British magazine Hello!, Irwin explained he has lung cancer that has spread to his brain and does not know how much time he has left. He had first suspected an issue after finding his vision blurred during filming back in 2020. “Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live,” he said. “I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after...
Hypebae

Channing Tatum Leaves Little to the Imagination in the First 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer

The first official trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, starring Channing Tatum has been released, showing a steamier side of the actor. The preview starts out with Tatum’s Mike Lane and his co-star Salma Hayek at a party in Miami. Mike is a a broke bartender serving her drinks. The pair have a conversation about his career, which then leads him to show her his dance moves. “You came along and gave me this unexpected magical moment that made me remember who I really was,” she tells him. They form a relationship then embark on a new adventure in London.
seventeen.com

Prince Philip Apparently Wanted to Sue Over One Specific Storyline on 'The Crown'

Today in How Do The Royals Feel About The Crown, the answer continues to be...not great! By which I mean a new report claims that Queen Elizabeth II's late husband, Prince Philip, wanted to sue Netflix over his portrayal. Apparently, Philip was particularly upset about a storyline that "blamed him...
Page Six

Kate Middleton twins with Princess Beatrice in black blazer dress

This is one dress that’s definitely royally approved. Kate Middleton attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Saturday night in a black Self-Portrait outfit that eagle-eyed royal fans remembered as not only a darker version of a white dress the princess has already worn — but the same style also sported by Princess Beatrice in recent months.
Hypebae

Jennifer Garner Shares Hair Tutorial for New "Turtleneck Bob"

Jennifer Garner recently chopped off her chest-length tresses to opt for a turtleneck-bob and it’s her shortest length ever. While we love a good hair chop, the real tea is learning how to maintain the hairstyle. Garner answered hair enthusiasts’ prayers and took to Instagram to share a tutorial on how she personally keeps up her new cut. The video starts with Garner lively introducing her hair: “Hello, I have short hair — which means a new way to do my short hair, so, here’s how I do it” she explains in a spirited manner before jumping into the first step. The star used products from Virtue Labs, a haircare brand she’s a partner for but please note this isn’t a sponsored ad. It seems as if she genuinely stands by the products mentioned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy