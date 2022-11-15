ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Woman Stabbed in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – A woman was stabbed in Framingham this afternoon, November 16. The woman, in her 40s, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life threatening injuries. The stabbing happened on Phelps Road around 2;30 p.m. SOURCE will update when Framingham Police release more details.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston

MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge

"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
QUINCY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Bike Stolen Outside of Bakery

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a BMX-style bike stolen from outside a Framingham bakery on Friday, November 11. The bike was reported stolen at 3 p.m outside 165 Concord Street in downtown Framingham. “Bike was not locked,” said the Police spokesperson. The bike is...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect

At about 9:59 PM, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), made an onsite firearm arrest of Kyeshawn Avant, 22, of Dorchester, while in the area of Lamartine Street in Boston. Officers were patrolling the area on foot, when they observed a group of males...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Heartbroken family members mourn man who was fatally shot in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lowell, the Ganobi family said they have more questions than answers, and were struggling to make sense of everything. According to the DA’s office, Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot next to his car Tuesday night around 7...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
LOWELL, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford woman found not competent to stand murder trial

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford woman charged with murder has been found not competent to stand trial. Chelsea Pimentel, 34, was arrested in connection to the killing of 62-year-old Kevin Stoughton earlier this year. On March 28, New Bedford police conducted a wellness check at an...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cambridge police investigating after car allgedly stolen twice in 24 hours

Cambridge police are investigating after a man’s car was allegedly stolen twice in less than 24 hours. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, an officer responded to a home on Brattle Street for a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:00 p.m. on November 6. Upon arrival, the responding officer was told by the suspect that the vehicle, a 2019 white BMW, was stolen out of his driveway at 10:30 p.m. and was previously stolen the day before as well.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Man accused of stabbing fellow Polar Beverages warehouse worker indicted

A Polar Beverages warehouse worker who is accused of stabbing a fellow employee was indicted by a grand jury last week, court records show. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, was indicted on Nov. 10 by a Worcester Superior Court grand jury on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury, court records show.
AUBURN, MA
CBS Boston

19-year-old driver charged in Leominster crash that killed 16-year-old

LEOMINSTER – A 19-year-old driver has been charged in a crash on Interstate 190 in Leominster last month that killed 16-year-old Krystal Mello.Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said Christopher Filz was arraigned Tuesday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, speeding and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.The single-car crash happened October 6.Prosecutors said Filz was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang with Mello, a 16-year-old girl from Shirley and a 16-year-old boy from Harvard inside when the car went down an embankment and rolled over.Fitz and the two surviving passengers were seriously hurt.A judge ordered Filz not to drive and have no contact with Mello's family or witnesses to the crash.Filz is due back in court January 5. 
LEOMINSTER, MA
WCVB

Transit police officer assaulted by teens at Forest Hills MBTA station

BOSTON — Two teenagers from Boston are facing assault and battery charges after they attacked and injured an MBTA Transit Police Department officer, according to authorities. TPD officials said the officer was assaulted at about 4 p.m. Monday while on patrol at the Forest Hills MBTA Station in Jamaica...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Woman repeatedly raped after being kidnapped at Wollaston MBTA station

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man remains in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman at an MBTA station and repeatedly raping her, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old Christian M. Lynch, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on multiple charges, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60.
QUINCY, MA
