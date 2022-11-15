Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
Woman Stabbed in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A woman was stabbed in Framingham this afternoon, November 16. The woman, in her 40s, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life threatening injuries. The stabbing happened on Phelps Road around 2;30 p.m. SOURCE will update when Framingham Police release more details.
MBTA station kidnapping, rape has Asian community on edge
"We have an argument for a hate crime charge, and that may still occur depending on how the facts play out.”. Details concerning a rape and kidnapping outside a Quincy MBTA station have both local leaders and the region’s Asian community unsettled. A 64-year-old Asian woman was on her...
Framingham Police: 2 Vehicles Broken Into & 1 Suspect identified
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police said two vehicles were broken into this week, and they have already identified a suspect with one of the incidents. On Sunday, November 13, a suspect stole a wallet from a vehicle that was unlocked on Torrey Street. Framingham Police have not identified a suspect...
Framingham Police: Bike Stolen Outside of Bakery
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a BMX-style bike stolen from outside a Framingham bakery on Friday, November 11. The bike was reported stolen at 3 p.m outside 165 Concord Street in downtown Framingham. “Bike was not locked,” said the Police spokesperson. The bike is...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect
At about 9:59 PM, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), made an onsite firearm arrest of Kyeshawn Avant, 22, of Dorchester, while in the area of Lamartine Street in Boston. Officers were patrolling the area on foot, when they observed a group of males...
WCVB
Safety concerns at Wollaston MBTA Station after kidnapping leads to rape
QUINCY, Mass. — MBTA riders are demanding more safety measures at Wollaston Station in Quincy after a woman was kidnapped outside the station and repeatedly raped by her abductor. Members of the Asian community are also on edge because the victim and another woman the suspect attempted to kidnap...
whdh.com
Heartbroken family members mourn man who was fatally shot in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lowell, the Ganobi family said they have more questions than answers, and were struggling to make sense of everything. According to the DA’s office, Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot next to his car Tuesday night around 7...
26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
Group of youths ‘violently’ assaults officer in MBTA station, police say
Three teenage girls — 14, 15, and 16 — were taken into custody after the attack Monday afternoon. After an attack on an MBTA Transit Police officer at Forest Hills Station in Jamaica Plain, three teens are facing assault charges. The incident occurred at about 3:55 p.m. Monday...
ABC6.com
New Bedford woman found not competent to stand murder trial
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford woman charged with murder has been found not competent to stand trial. Chelsea Pimentel, 34, was arrested in connection to the killing of 62-year-old Kevin Stoughton earlier this year. On March 28, New Bedford police conducted a wellness check at an...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a 3-vehicle crash on Veterans Day. The crash happened at Bishop Street & Everit Avenue at 3:56 p.m. on November 11. No one was injured, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for operating a vehicle without license,...
Ayer man charged in fatal crash that claimed life of 16-year-old girl
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An Ayer man was arraigned in Leominster District Court on Tuesday in connection with an October fatal crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. Christopher Filz, 19, was arraigned on charges of motor vehicle homicide...
Cambridge police investigating after car allgedly stolen twice in 24 hours
Cambridge police are investigating after a man’s car was allegedly stolen twice in less than 24 hours. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, an officer responded to a home on Brattle Street for a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:00 p.m. on November 6. Upon arrival, the responding officer was told by the suspect that the vehicle, a 2019 white BMW, was stolen out of his driveway at 10:30 p.m. and was previously stolen the day before as well.
Man accused of stabbing fellow Polar Beverages warehouse worker indicted
A Polar Beverages warehouse worker who is accused of stabbing a fellow employee was indicted by a grand jury last week, court records show. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, was indicted on Nov. 10 by a Worcester Superior Court grand jury on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury, court records show.
ABC6.com
Police identify suspects in 2 Fall River shootings they say are connected
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Several people are facing charges after recent shootings in Fall River. Police said the shootings took Friday afternoon in the area of Locust and Linden streets and another shooting took place Sunday in the area of Chaves Market. No injuries were reported in either shooting.
19-year-old driver charged in Leominster crash that killed 16-year-old
LEOMINSTER – A 19-year-old driver has been charged in a crash on Interstate 190 in Leominster last month that killed 16-year-old Krystal Mello.Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said Christopher Filz was arraigned Tuesday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, speeding and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.The single-car crash happened October 6.Prosecutors said Filz was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang with Mello, a 16-year-old girl from Shirley and a 16-year-old boy from Harvard inside when the car went down an embankment and rolled over.Fitz and the two surviving passengers were seriously hurt.A judge ordered Filz not to drive and have no contact with Mello's family or witnesses to the crash.Filz is due back in court January 5.
WCVB
Transit police officer assaulted by teens at Forest Hills MBTA station
BOSTON — Two teenagers from Boston are facing assault and battery charges after they attacked and injured an MBTA Transit Police Department officer, according to authorities. TPD officials said the officer was assaulted at about 4 p.m. Monday while on patrol at the Forest Hills MBTA Station in Jamaica...
WCVB
Woman repeatedly raped after being kidnapped at Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man remains in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman at an MBTA station and repeatedly raping her, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old Christian M. Lynch, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on multiple charges, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60.
NECN
Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Woman in Attack That Started at MBTA Station
A man accused of kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raping her repeatedly over the weekend faced a judge in Quincy District Court on Monday. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly...
