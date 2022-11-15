ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Daniel Radcliffe And Evan Rachel Wood Choose The Most Ridiculous Moments From Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

By Mike Reyes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXRrV_0jAxNhyL00

Warning: SPOILERS for a cameo in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story are in play. If you’re looking to avoid such knowledge, this is a friendly warning.

Typically, people will tell you “truth is stranger than fiction.” Those people clearly don’t know the humor of Weird Al Yankovic, especially when it comes to the fiction he and co-writer/director Eric Appel have pumped into the new movie release Weird: The Al Yankovic Story .

With the Roku Channel original now streaming for the masses, it feels like a good time to reflect on some of the most ridiculous moments from this faux biopic. More specifically, I’d like to draw attention to the scenes that stars Evan Rachel Wood and Daniel Radcliffe highlighted as their absolute favorites. As spirits were high during the press day for this wild/critically-enjoyed comedy , it was clear that this was one of the best questions to ask in the moment.

I say this because upon asking that very question, Wood doubled over for a brief moment with pure laughter. After composing herself, but still smiling about the Weird memories this query had triggered, Evan Rachel Wood described her favorite moment of absurdity to CinemaBlend as follows:

There were a couple of places I couldn’t stop laughing. One is where you’re getting the phone call about “Eat It,” and you’re like smashing the phone. That was such a hilarious scene to shoot. I can’t give the cameo away, the waiter, but when you knocked the food out of his hand … that whole day was so epically ridiculous.

If you’re sensitive to plot and/or cameo spoilers for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story , feel free to skip ahead a couple of paragraphs. I say this because while it’s a sin to spoil anything that happens in this movie, the context of the moment above is key to why the moment gives Evan Rachel Wood such joy.

The scene in question is one of the first dates that Al and Madonna go out on in their fictional relationship, purely cooked up as part of Eric Appel’s original Funny or Die short. With a crucial call coming during their dinner date, Weird Al is eventually informed that Michael Jackson is about to drop a new single parodying “Eat It,” Al’s latest musical triumph. Through this emotional journey, Daniel Radcliffe’s exaggerated portrayal of Weird Al wails on a host’s stand with the receiver, obviously mad such news has come his way.

What’s even worse is, as Evan Rachel Wood described above, Al takes out part of his frustrations on a poor waiter trying to serve him food. Slapping down his Filet Mignon in anger, the man trying to serve Al is played by none other than singing superstar/comedic jokester Josh Groban.

He’s just one of the many notable cameos you’ll see in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. S o if you happened to have this moment spoiled for you, there’s plenty more where that came from, one of which involves a star of the original Weird comedy short .

Speaking of more ridiculousness, Daniel Radcliffe’s pick for his favorite moment of absurdity is something that isn’t as spoilery. If you’ve seen Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’s trailer , you know of the moment where his Weird Al is seen in a moment where he’s jamming out on a guitar. That may not sound ridiculous on its own, but when that scene involves a drug trip where Al sees himself breaking out of a gooey egg, the line is absolutely crossed.

As you’ll read below, the entirety of Weird made it hard for Radcliffe to even pick a moment to describe:

That’s the thing. It’s so hard to pick. The moment where I’m coming out of an egg, covered in goo, naked, playing a guitar. That was definitely one of those [moments] where you think, ‘Wow. This is pretty out there.’ That’s the thing, you almost did get desensitized to it, because every day brought something, and something new. That was part of the joy when I read the script. You could just read that and go, ‘Oh, this is going to be fun. This is obviously going to be incredible fun to make.’

There’s plenty to like about Weird , no matter what sort of audience member you are. If you’re looking for how many cameos you can count, it’s going to be fun to see how many you get on the first try. Should you be a person who likes to see just how absurd a movie can get with its premise, that too will be on display.

And if you’re someone who buys into that whole package, with room for some more surprises as the film goes on, you’re practically ready to watch Weird: The Al Yankovic story! Which you can totally do, free of ads, courtesy of The Roku Channel. Not to mention, if you want to add some more fun to your entertainment diet, Weird Al’s previous cinematic triumph UHF is also available on that same platform.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Alan Rickman’s Diary Entries About Harry Potter Cast

Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. The late Alan Rickman didn't need a crystal ball to predict Daniel Radcliffe's future. Rickman, who passed away in 2016 at age 69, kept a journal during his time filming the Harry Potter franchise, where the actor made an observation about what occupation he saw Radcliffe taking up. Writing in a May 2003 entry, per The Guardian, Rickman noted, "I still don't think he's really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce."
Cinemablend

Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans

While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Guardian

‘I didn’t have a single audition for a year’: Goonies and Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan on finding fame again

Ke Huy Quan is welling up. Behind black-rimmed glasses, the former child star’s eyes are reddening. His voice starts to wobble as he talks about finding fame for the second time round with the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s most wildly imaginative breakout film. “It’s incredible. I’m still pinching myself every day. I can’t believe this is real.”
Deadline

Margot Robbie-Led ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Spinoff Killed By Disney, Oscar Nominee Says

Disney’s Margot Robbie-led Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff has been killed by the studio, per the Oscar-nominated actress. While Disney couldn’t be reached for comment, Robbie made her remarks in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Monday. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool,” Robbie said, “but I guess they don’t want to do it.” The film stemming from Disney’s theme park attraction-based franchise was first announced back in June 2020, with Batgirl‘s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
40K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy