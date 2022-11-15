ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

90 Day: The Single Life Revealed One Big Problem With Mike And Natalie After Their Reunion

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5z9L_0jAxNZrP00

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode “Fee Fi Fo Fum.” Read at your own risk!

Natalie Mordovtseva ’s been on a quest for love in Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life , and what a ride it's been. Natalie tried to make things work with Josh Weinstein , but when he balked at the idea of children and starting a new family , her journey led her to a place few might’ve expected. Natalie headed back to Washington to connect with her ex-husband Mike Youngquist , and while it went better than most 90 Day Fiancé fans could’ve imagined, there’s still one big problem after their reunion.

Natalie confessed she still had feelings for Mike and even mentioned the possibility of her moving back in. Mike definitely seemed hesitant about letting Natalie back into his life, though slowly, he lowered his guard. Before things progressed too far though, their reunion was interrupted by Mike’s mother, Trish .

If there’s even a part of Mike that’s receptive to forgiving Natalie for leaving him, it seemed clear Trish was going to remind him of all the reasons he shouldn’t. A brief clip of next week’s episode showed a sitdown between Natalie and Trish, and Mike’s mother didn’t hold back in what little we heard her say:

You totally used Michael. That’s all you did. You used him to get to America.

It’s no secret Trish had her reservations about Natalie from the start, and even asked friends to object during the wedding because she didn’t approve of the relationship. Natalie had to expect that Trish wouldn’t be receptive to her just waltzing back into her son’s life, and potentially moving back into a house she’s currently in as well.

Natalie cried and buried her head in Mike’s chest in the next scene, but it didn’t sound like she was resigned to giving up on a second chance with her ex. In fact, she sounded rather confident she could get Trish on her side provided Michael wants to be with her:

Trish looks at me like a person who could take her son away from her, but she’ll accept it if I want to be with Michael.

Natalie’s twist in wanting a future with Mike again is surprising, especially given the number of issues they had in their short marriage. Natalie had problems with Michael related to inappropriate texts and generally hated living in his home . It seems improbable that these two are actually serious about getting back together, but I guess I should wait for the next episode to see what happens.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The season is rapidly winding down right alongside the end of the year, so now might be a good time to get a jump on the new year by checking out the 2023 TV schedule .

Comments / 7

Maria Alonso
1d ago

Mike wake up she was just sleeping with another guy while millions of people watched on TV not long ago. She should be sent back to the Ukraine when ever is freed. And, maybe find a baby daddy their.

Reply(1)
6
Rosie Brown
1d ago

dog Mike can't find a man i know he is hard up but he need to find some humon don't know what she is looking for find a woman with brains

Reply
2
Related
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Josh Weinstein’s Net Worth Is High! Find Out How Natalie Mordovtseva’s Man Makes Money

A hustler! 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva was smitten with Josh Weinstein when she met him on season 2 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. Josh, a successful businessman, had all the qualities Natalie was looking for in a man following her split from estranged husband Mike Youngquist — but how much is his net worth and how does he make money? Keep scrolling below to find out!
ARIZONA STATE
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Get Married for the Second Time

Stacey Silva is married...again! The 90 Day Fiancé star and husband Florian Sukaj tied the knot again Thursday after previously having a small, intimate wedding featuring just the happy couple and their officiant. The TLC stars' grand wedding took place at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut and was exactly what Silva had imagined.
CONNECTICUT STATE
People

90 Day's Mike Is Torn When Natalie Tries to Rekindle Their Marriage: 'You Made Your Bed'

Natalie left her husband Mike in Seattle a year ago, but tells him in PEOPLE's exclusive clip of 90 Day: The Single Life that she's willing to move back in and try their relationship again It's official: Natalie Mordovtseva wants Mike Youngquist back. In an exclusive preview of Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie apologizes for leaving Mike — and even admits she'd like to try things again. However, Mike, who is still legally Natalie's husband, isn't exactly thrilled at the prospect.  After arriving at his home in Seattle —...
SEATTLE, WA
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
People

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Celebrate First Halloween with Their Three Kids as Minions

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik celebrated Halloween for the first time as family of five Loren and Alexei Brovarnik wore sweet matching costumes with their three kids as they celebrated their first Halloween as a family of five. On Tuesday, the After the 90 Days couple shared photos from their Halloween out with daughter Ariel Raya, 8 weeks, and sons Asher Noah, 1, and Shai Josef, 2. "Happy Halloween from Gru & his minions 😏," they captioend the shot, which shows Alexei holding Ariel in a little Minions onesie as he wears...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Thinks Meri Should Just Leave Kody

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown will sit down to delve into Christine’s decision to leave Kody. But the conversation won’t simply focus on this single failed relationship. At various points, it will shift to where Meri stands with...
ARIZONA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
40K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy