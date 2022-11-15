ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Anti-mafia reporter on trial for 'defaming' Italy's far-right PM

By Giovanni ISOLINO, Ella IDE, Severine KPOTI, Filippo MONTEFORTE
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMVy1_0jAxMQ1V00
Saviano, known for his fight against the mafia, faces up to three years in prison /AFP

A trial pitting Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni against investigative journalist Roberto Saviano opened Tuesday, with the anti-mafia author accused of defamation for an outburst over her stance on migrants.

Meloni's Brothers of Italy party was in opposition at the time, but took office last month after triumphing at the polls on a nationalist campaign that promised to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Saviano, best known for his international mafia bestseller "Gomorrah", faces up to three years in prison, if convicted.

In a short speech outside the Rome court, he said Meloni's attack on those who save lives at sea was "inhuman".

The case dates back to December 2020 when he was asked on a political TV chat show for a comment on the death of a six-month-old baby from Guinea in a shipwreck.

The baby, Joseph, had been one of 111 migrants rescued by the Open Arms charity ship, but died before he could receive medical attention.

In footage shot by rescuers and shown to Saviano on the chat show, the baby's mother -- who has just been pulled from the sea without Joseph -- can be heard weeping "Where's my baby? Help, I lose my baby!"

- 'Infamy, inhuman' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LbZyi_0jAxMQ1V00
The central Mediterranean crossing is considered the world's deadliest /Mission Lifeline/AFP

A visibly emotional Saviano then blasted Meloni and Matteo Salvini -- the leader of the anti-immigrant League party, which is now part of her coalition government --  who have both long used anti-migrant rhetoric.

"I just want to say to Meloni, and Salvini, you bastards! How could you?" Saviano said on the show.

Meloni said in 2019 that charity vessels which rescue migrants "should be sunk", while Salvini, as interior minister that same year, blocked such vessels from docking.

Salvini joined the criminal proceedings on Tuesday as a civil party seeking damages.

In a speech read out to journalists outside the court after the hearing, Saviano said that he had used the term bastards to highlight the damage done by Meloni and Salvini's "lies" about charity rescuers.

"How could you be so thoughtless as to isolate, to smear, to transform sea ambulances into pirate ships?" he said.

"Letting people drown isn't a political opinion. It's not a political opinion to discredit rescue ambulances, it is infamy, and above all it's inhuman."

The judge set the next hearing for December 12.

PEN International, an organisation that defends free speech, sent an open letter to Meloni last week urging her to drop the case.

- 'Just an insulted woman' -

Ahead of the trial Saviano, 43, told AFP it was an "unequal confrontation, decidedly grotesque", while press freedom groups warned it sent a "chilling message" to journalists.

The author, who has been under police protection since publishing "Gomorrah" due to threats from the Naples "Camorra" mafia, said the tactic was to "intimidate one in order to intimidate 100".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASoKC_0jAxMQ1V00
Meloni's far-right government has promised to crack down on migrants crossing the Mediterranean to Italy /AFP

Watchdogs say such trials are symbolic of a culture in Italy in which public figures -- often politicians -- intimidate reporters with repeated lawsuits.

Meloni's lawyer Luca Libra said Tuesday there was no intention of "intimidating" anyone.

His client was "just a woman who was insulted... on television in front of millions of people", he said.

Meloni would consider whether or not to withdraw the complaint, Libra added.

Italy ranked 58th in the 2022 world press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders, the lowest level in western Europe.

Tuesday's trial is not the only one Saviano faces for defamation. He was sued in 2018 by Salvini after calling him "Il Ministro della Malavita", or minister of the criminal underworld.

That trial is set to open in February.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics

ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
The Independent

‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves

Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
The Independent

Italy silent as ships with 1,000 rescued migrants seek help

Humanitarian groups caring for 1,000 rescued migrants aboard three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, but so far Italy's new far-right-led government has not responded to requests for a safe port as it hardens its position against rescue boats. The country's new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, has already set the groundwork to ban humanitarian ships from its ports, while appealing to countries whose flags the rescue ships fly to take on the migrants and relieve the burden on Italy. The moves are reminiscent of the anti-NGO posture taken by League party leader Matteo...
France 24

'We'll shoot you': violence stalks EU-Libya migrant deal

The German doctor was in a spotter aircraft for the rescue charity Sea-Watch when she encountered the Fezzan patrol boat as it picked up migrants in Maltese waters on October 25. "Get away from Libyan territorial (waters), otherwise we'll shoot you by SAM (surface-to-air) missiles," warned the vessel, one of...
France 24

Uproar in French parliament following racist 'back to Africa' outburst

A French parliament session was thrown into turmoil Thursday after a far-right MP was accused of yelling "back to Africa" to a black colleague posing a question on migrant arrivals to the government. The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron's government is promising a new crackdown on immigration amid accusations...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff

Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea.Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say vessels are legally required to rescue people in distress and coastal nations are required to provide a place of safety for them to disembark. Italy claims the flag countries of the ships are responsible for taking on the migrants and that charity vessels just encourage people-smuggling.Here are some of the issues behind the standoff: WHAT IS GOING...
France 24

Haiti under gang rule: How to break the grip of lawlessness

How does a nation teetering on the brink of becoming a failed state restore its legitimacy? Welcome to a special edition of The France 24 Debate. Fed-up Haitians have been speaking out in the streets and on social media about gang rule in the Americas’ poorest nation. Citizen journalists and our fact checkers from France 24’s Observers website have put together a short documentary that we’re going to show you.
The Jewish Press

Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?

According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
AFP

Iran protests enter third month with deadly clashes

Iran issued a series of death sentences as women-led protests over Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a third month Wednesday, with clashes reportedly claiming at least seven lives in two days. Another death sentence had been issued Tuesday, after a court on Sunday handed down the first death sentence in connection with the protests.
The Associated Press

Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off

CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships.
AFP

Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea

Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
WashingtonExaminer

Russia floats dissolution of United Nations over Ukraine reparations resolution

A newly passed resolution demanding Russia pay reparations for the war in Ukraine threatens the existence of the United Nations, according to a top Kremlin official. "It looks like the beginning of the United Nations agony as a key international institution for reconciliation," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who held the presidency for a term, wrote on social media. "The end will be painful for the entire international community. We will do without such a ‘united nations’ organization."
AFP

French, British rescuers passed buck as migrants drowned: reports

The French and British coastguard services passed the buck as a dinghy packed with migrants sank in the Channel last year, leading to the most deadly such accident on record, according to reports on Monday. The number of migrants crossing the Channel from France to England  has soared over the last five years from almost none to 42,000 this year, causing severe tensions between Paris and London.
AFP

AFP

93K+
Followers
36K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy