Miami, FL

Miami Police officers get on their bikes for a good cause

By Joe Gorchow
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

Miami Police officers get on their bikes for a good cause

MIAMI - The Miami Police Department came together Monday night to ride for hope during a 150-mile journey that will take them from Devon Aire Park to Key West.

Their ride was set to begin at 11:30 p.m., as 14 active officers planned to get on their bikes and take to the road.

Officer Joe McCrink is the event organizer. He was inspired seven years ago by senior officers that invited him to join in on a charity bike ride.

He grabbed the torch from them to continue an annual tradition and the spirit of giving. The group picks a new charity to ride for every year, with the 2022 ride benefiting Hope For the Warriors.

"Reason we do the hard rides, our veterans have a hard when they have to leave their families, fighting for this country, they see all kinds of horrific things," said McCrink. "There's nothing I can do that can compare to what they deal with.  We do a hard bike ride and make it as challenging as possible. We keep it in our mind that our veterans are facing much tougher times than we are."

The Hope for the Warriors foundation is an organization dedicated to helping those who defended our freedom thrive at home after their service.

The mission statement on their website says Hope For The Warriors "provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, and military families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement, and connections to community resources."

The cause drives this journey from Miami to Key West. McCrink says they've raised more than $14,000 for Hope For The Warriors, with the goal to get to 15k before they reach their final destination.

They'll bike all through the night, arriving at their destination in roughly 14 hours. They'll take breaks every hour to stay hydrated and snack on food. Fire Rescue will escort the 14 officers riding to Key West.

