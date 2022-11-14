Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th
BRF (. BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days. A. O....
Benzinga
Twist Bioscience's Earnings: A Preview
Twist Bioscience TWST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Twist Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.25. Twist Bioscience bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th
PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 18, 2022 : JD, FL, SPB, BKE, TWST
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 57.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 31.28 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Estee Lauder to buy Tom Ford in a deal valued at $2.8B
The Estee Lauder Cos. is acquiring luxury powerhouse Tom Ford in a deal valued at $2.8 billion, marking the beauty firm’s biggest acquisition yet. As part of the deal announced Tuesday, Ermenegildo Zegna Group and Marcolin S.p.A. will enter long-term license agreements for Tom Ford fashion and Tom Ford eyewear, respectively.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Nasdaq jumps 1.5% amid optimistic inflation data
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday amid another cooler-than-expected inflation report, even as fresh geopolitical tension threw a wrench into the rally midday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed higher by 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched higher by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped 1.5% higher, for its best close since September.
NASDAQ
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRVL, COP, FSLY
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 53,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 23,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Gap jumps, Williams-Sonoma slides, home sales and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Traders will be watching the stock moves in the retail sector with shares of Gap and Williams-Sonoma on the move.
NASDAQ
Bull of the Day: Plexus Corp. (PLXS)
Plexus Corporation PLXS, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has recently broken out to the upside in a bullish move that is pushing the stock to new 52-week highs. Simply put, there aren’t many stocks making fresh yearly highs right now. The price movement is a sign of strength, with the general market looking to narrow its yearly losses as we head deeper into the historically positive fourth quarter.
Shoe Carnival Hits Snag in Earnings Winning Streak With Lower Sales in Q3
Shoe Carnival’s winning streak hit a snag on Wednesday as the retailer reported lower earnings in the third quarter of 2022. The Evansville, Ind.-based footwear and accessories company posted net sales in the period of $341.7 million, down 4.1% from $356.3 million in the same period last year. But compared to the third quarter of 2019, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government stimulus, the company said sales increased by $67 million, or 24.4%. The company added that sales during last year’s third quarter were the highest in company history, with this quarter’s sales coming in at second-highest. Still,...
msn.com
Dow drops nearly 250 points on losses for Salesforce, Walt Disney shares
Behind declines for shares of Salesforce and Walt Disney, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Thursday morning. Shares of Salesforce and Walt Disney are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 246 points lower (-0.7%). Salesforce's shares have fallen $4.87, or 3.1%, while those of Walt Disney have dropped $2.57, or 2.7%, combining for an approximately 49-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express Caterpillar and Dow A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
NASDAQ
Home Depot (HD) Beats on Sales & Earnings in Q3, Retains View
The Home Depot, Inc. HD has posted better-than-expected earnings and sales in third-quarter fiscal 2022. The top and bottom lines also improved year over year. The company’s results have benefitted from strong growth in project-related categories across the business. HD gained from continued strong demand for home improvement projects, robust housing market trends and ongoing investments. HD reiterated the guidance for fiscal 2022.
Earnings Previews: Applied Materials, Gap, Palo Alto Networks, Ross Stores
Here is a look at what analysts are expecting from quarterly reports Thursday afternoon from these four companies.
Youdao Stock Gains Post Q3 Results; Clocks 35% Top-Line Growth
Youdao Inc DAO reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $197.15 million, beating the consensus of $184.55 million. Segment Revenues: Learning Services rose 37.2% to $124.9 million, Smart Devices increased 40.1% to $50.1 million, and Online Marketing Services climbed 14.9% to $22.1 million. The gross margin expanded 160...
Macy’s Shares Rise After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings
Shares for Macy’s Inc. closed up 15.02% on Thursday after reporting third-quarter revenue and earnings that topped Wall Street expectations. The New York-based department store chain posted net sales of $5.23 billion in the third quarter of 2022, down 3.9% versus the same time last year but up 1.1% versus the third quarter of 2019. This quarter’s sales figures beats Refinitiv estimates of $5.2 billion. On the company’s earnings call on Thursday, Macy’s chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette noted that “compelling product, disciplined inventory controls and solid execution” drove strong top and bottom line results in Q3. “These results are further proof...
Motley Fool
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street
Ark Invest estimates Tesla stock will reach a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026. The firm also estimates Roku stock will trade at $605 per share by that time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
