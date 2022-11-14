The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 57.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 31.28 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

