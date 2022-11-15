Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Trash Routes Modified for Thanksgiving
The City of Bartlesville has announced that most city offices will be closed for the celebration of Thanksgiving from Thursday, November 24 through Friday, November 25. The exception is emergency services such as the police and fire departments, which will NOT close and will continue to operate as normal. Included...
bartlesvilleradio.com
City Board of Adjustment Meeting to be Held November 17
The City Board of Adjustment will hold its regular meeting on November 17, 2022 (Thursday) beginning at 5 pm in the City Council Room at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 South Johnstone. The meeting will consider three cases. The first case is from Tanner Consulting for a variance on behalf of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPS Supt. Chuck McCauley Talks 2023 Bond Issue
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Supt. Chuck McCauley appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday. The bulk of our conversation revolved around the board to considering to move the proposed date for the next school bond issue from March to February so as not to be mixed with a state question election in March on marijuana.
bartlesvilleradio.com
AT&T Extends Award for Copper Thefts
Earlier this year, Bartlesville Radio reported on copper thefts from AT&T storage areas in Green Country and of a $5000 award they were offering for information leading to the capture of the thieves. Originally, the reward was to expire in November but with copper thefts continuing and no information available on the thefts, AT&T has decided to extend the offer of the award at least until the end of 2022.
KOKI FOX 23
ODOT and Turnpike Authority $64 million project to add new access to Will Rogers Turnpike
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Transportation Committee gave the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) the green light to proceed with a $64 million dollar joint project with the Turnpike Authority to build another access point on the Will Rogers Turnpike at Flint Road. The new interchange will be built...
Claremore woman says highway project left her fish dead, home cold and property a mess
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A woman who lives along the route for a planned highway realignment says the construction has forever damaged her property. FOX23 reported Tuesday the Oklahoma Department of Transportation would be rerouting Oklahoma State Highway 20 south of Claremore, where it will meet up with the Will Rogers Turnpike at a new interchange.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Buy-Back Events Today & Friday at Bville Recycle Center
The City of Bartlesville is hosting two buy-back events this week just in time to earn a little money to help offset the high prices of a turkey dinner. On Wednesday, November 16 and Friday, November 18, the recycle center will collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans and pay you for the drop-offs. Replenysh, the operator of the recycle center, says it will pay 40-cents per pound for aluminum cans and 10-cents per pound for PET#1 plastic containers (water or soda bottles). You must seperate the cans from the bottles in different bags.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BOA To Hear Three Cases on November 17
The City Board of Adjustment will hold its regular meeting on November 17 (Thursday) beginning at 5 pm in the City Council Room at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 South Johnston. The meeting will consider three cases. The first case is from Tanner Consulting for a variance on behalf of Dr...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Park Board Meeting to be Held November 17
The Bartlesville Park Board will meet at noon on November 17 in the first floor conference room at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 South Johnstone Avenue. At the meeting, the Board will hear updates on three projects. Monte Burner will give an update on the Sooner Park Disc Golf Course. Park...
Controversial turnpike now open, Berryhill residents remain upset
TULSA, Okla. — Cars hit the pavement on the new, controversial, tolled extension of the Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa Monday afternoon. But many nearby residents say, they’ll never drive it, as long a certain portion of it remains tolled. “No. No,” Berryhill resident Randy Martin said.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
Quilter’s Hideaway has partnered up with Heartland Quilters to give back to our local Veterans by making and donating quilts. The completed quilts are on display through the month of November at the Bartlesville Community Center. The quilts will be donated to the Tulsa Vet Center for distribution.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Full-Time Employees Earn Raise
The Osage Co. Commissioners met Monday and approved to give all full-time county employees a $300 raise excluding elected officials. The commissioners in a split 2-1 vote agreed to request an audit by the state auditor and inspector to inspect the fairgrounds by the end of the year. The Osage...
KOCO
Oklahoma school to start implementing clear backpack policy
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school will soon start implementing a clear backpack policy to improve safety measures. McLain High School in Tulsa will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 21. The school also will only allow non-transparent bags – such as lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses – to be 6 inches by 9 inches.
bartlesvilleradio.com
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15
It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Poetry Night at Westside Community Center
If you have a poem bubbling up inside of you, now is the time to write it down and share it with your fellow residents of Bartlesville because on Noveber 19, the Westside Coomunity Center is hosting a Poetry Night from 6-8 pm. The event is free and the public...
Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population
Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village.
bartlesvilleradio.com
VIDEO: CHIEF CHAT
From some of our established officers graduating from a new training to a new officer coming to the force and an important community panel discussion on fentanyl in our community, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles delivered his update on the police department and the community CHIEF CHAT on Monday Morning.
Osage Nation Set To Build $17 Million Sports Complex Park In Pawhuska
Pawhuska’s City Council recently voted to remove part of a street in town, paving the way for the Osage Nation to build a multimillion-dollar park. The roughly 25 acres of land south of Main Street that used to be a railroad right of way sits almost empty now. But...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BAHM Lunch & Learn Features Nip Vann Story
On November 17, the Bartlesville Area History Museum will continue its lecture series with the tantalizing tale of the search for a fugitive that spanned a quarter of a century. Andy Taylor, editor of the Montgomery County Chronicle, will prsesent "The Serch for Nip Vann" as part of the Lunch...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma #Giving Tuesday Concert
As part of the global day of giving towards non-profit organizations and charities, OKM will be participating in #GivingTuesday. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikala Curless invited everyone to keep the arts alive in the Bartlesville by giving today and help OKM reach their goal of $5,000. Additionally, Mikala invited everyone...
