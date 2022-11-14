Read full article on original website
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Can you ever really start the holiday season too soon? This weekend, we launch into the festivities with St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Pop & Shop event, downtown Kirkwood's Holiday Walk (including pictures with santa) and the annual Festival of Lights in Kiener Plaza. Friday. "Withered Oak, the innovative line of aged...
stljewishlight.org
It’s all about the story, and Judith Garfinkel sure has one to tell
As hard as I try, there is no way to describe Judith Garfinkel’s command over her young charges at the St. Louis Art Museum other than to say she had them eating out of her hand. There she was, all 5 feet, 105 pounds of her, impeccably dressed, red...
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
stljewishlight.org
New lending library to keep Holocaust books banned in St. Louis, available
The Anti-Defamation League, Heartland, which provides services to Southern Illinois, Missouri, and Eastern Kansas is partnering with the Jewish Community Center of St. Louis in response to some St. Louis area schools banning several Holocaust books, including Art Spiegelman’s “Maus.”. The partnership will establish a new lending library...
millstadtnews.com
Belleville Area Humane Society Board President Saves Momma and KittensDuring Glo Bingo Preparations
While Belleville Area Humane Society’s board president, Shelly Korves, was preparing for the annual Glo Bingo she received an urgent call from Swansea Police Officer, Erin Huff. Officer Huff and Shelly had previously worked together to try and save an injured kitten. Officer Huff had started feeding a cat in Clinton Hills Park about 3 weeks prior when she closed down the park bathrooms as part of her nightly police duties. Huff believed the feline was pregnant and contacted Shelly for immediate help.
Lafayette Square redevelopment features old facades; contemporary layouts, conveniences
Lafayette Square’s beauty and history make it one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city of St. Louis.
laduenews.com
11 eateries in or near St. Louis offering carryout or dine-in Thanksgiving specials
Whether you buy your bird pre-brined, reheat a green bean casserole or go out for dinner, make it easy on yourself this Thanksgiving. Here’s where you can order baked brie, charcuterie, hard cider flights, pumpkin pie and other holiday foods.
List: Holiday events in St. Louis for you and your family this year
Check out these events for the whole family for the 2022 holiday season. Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but it's never too early to start planning for the holiday season. Whether you like twinkling lights, hot chocolate or Christmas music, you'll have plenty to choose from this...
Roland Johnson, St. Louis Soul Giant, Has Left the Building
One of St. Louis’ finest performers has left the building. Roland Johnson, the king of St. Louis blues and soul, has moved on to that great Stax studio in the sky. When news of his passing hit the internet late Tuesday night, the tributes started rolling out. The charismatic vocalist had captured the hearts of generations of St. Louisans with his magnetic presence, his welcoming nature and his smooth, smooth voice. In a post to its fans on Facebook, the Funky Butt Brass Band shared this favorite memory: "He was a wild card and we never knew what was about to go down when he took the stage.
feastmagazine.com
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence
Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
21c Hotel Plans 'Excellent Neighborhood Restaurant' for Downtown St. Louis
Chef Matt Daughaday dishes on the food-loving hotel chain's St. Louis plans
'Our best is not good enough': St. Louis advocates for unhoused race to make bed space
ST. LOUIS — Tucked into a Maryland Heights neighborhood, staff at Loaves and Fishes know they're trying to stay above the surface in their fight against homelessness but they need more space for the lifeboats. "Unfortunately right now, our best is not good enough. The need is growing at...
Anti-smash windows astound St. Louis business owners
Businesses are fighting back against would-be criminals with a product you have to see to believe.
stljewishlight.org
Hanukkah Hullaballoo will rock out for the JCC in Krakow, Poland!
Sometimes the stars really do align. They certainly did when Jonathan Ornstein found himself in St. Louis recently to speak at the 32nd annual World Federation of Jewish Child Survivors and of the Holocaust and Descendants (WFJCSH&D) conference held downtown. Ornstein is the executive director of the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, Poland.
Report: St. Louis-based retailer Weekends Only to close doors
Weekends Only, a St. Louis-based furniture retailer, is planning to close doors in the future, according to a report from FurnitureToday.com.
Westport Plaza gets a makeover! Here’s what’s coming to the social hub next year
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Soon, Westport Plaza will start to look very different! Developers will give the social hub a facelift with more businesses in 2023. Visitors will see more green space at the plaza for concerts and shows and the two Sheraton hotels on the campus are also being completely renovated.
topshelfmusicmag.com
St. Louis sees a metal-filled evening
On November 9, The Pageant in St. Louis was the site of a metal-filled evening teeming with exceedingly loud music and even louder messages when Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer played alongside fellow countrymen and label mates Space of Variations. In addition to the lineup was Des Moines-based Vended, who furiously killed their time on stage, and the legends from San Diego, P.O.D.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
KMOV
Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
