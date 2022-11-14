ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Nov. 18-20

Can you ever really start the holiday season too soon? This weekend, we launch into the festivities with St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Pop & Shop event, downtown Kirkwood's Holiday Walk (including pictures with santa) and the annual Festival of Lights in Kiener Plaza. Friday. "Withered Oak, the innovative line of aged...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event

EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
EUREKA, MO
stljewishlight.org

New lending library to keep Holocaust books banned in St. Louis, available

The Anti-Defamation League, Heartland, which provides services to Southern Illinois, Missouri, and Eastern Kansas is partnering with the Jewish Community Center of St. Louis in response to some St. Louis area schools banning several Holocaust books, including Art Spiegelman’s “Maus.”. The partnership will establish a new lending library...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
millstadtnews.com

Belleville Area Humane Society Board President Saves Momma and KittensDuring Glo Bingo Preparations

While Belleville Area Humane Society’s board president, Shelly Korves, was preparing for the annual Glo Bingo she received an urgent call from Swansea Police Officer, Erin Huff. Officer Huff and Shelly had previously worked together to try and save an injured kitten. Officer Huff had started feeding a cat in Clinton Hills Park about 3 weeks prior when she closed down the park bathrooms as part of her nightly police duties. Huff believed the feline was pregnant and contacted Shelly for immediate help.
BELLEVILLE, IL
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Roland Johnson, St. Louis Soul Giant, Has Left the Building

One of St. Louis’ finest performers has left the building. Roland Johnson, the king of St. Louis blues and soul, has moved on to that great Stax studio in the sky. When news of his passing hit the internet late Tuesday night, the tributes started rolling out. The charismatic vocalist had captured the hearts of generations of St. Louisans with his magnetic presence, his welcoming nature and his smooth, smooth voice. In a post to its fans on Facebook, the Funky Butt Brass Band shared this favorite memory: "He was a wild card and we never knew what was about to go down when he took the stage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence

Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Hanukkah Hullaballoo will rock out for the JCC in Krakow, Poland!

Sometimes the stars really do align. They certainly did when Jonathan Ornstein found himself in St. Louis recently to speak at the 32nd annual World Federation of Jewish Child Survivors and of the Holocaust and Descendants (WFJCSH&D) conference held downtown. Ornstein is the executive director of the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, Poland.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
topshelfmusicmag.com

St. Louis sees a metal-filled evening

On November 9, The Pageant in St. Louis was the site of a metal-filled evening teeming with exceedingly loud music and even louder messages when Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer played alongside fellow countrymen and label mates Space of Variations. In addition to the lineup was Des Moines-based Vended, who furiously killed their time on stage, and the legends from San Diego, P.O.D.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

