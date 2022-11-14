Read full article on original website
clemsontigers.com
100 Yards of Wellness
Note: The following appears in the Miami football gameday program. Clemson’s path to the forefront of elite athlete recovery started with a culture change. For generations, despite the best efforts and cheeriest dispositions of athletic trainers, an unfortunate misconception lingered. The athletic training room is for the injured, and...
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Drops First Game of the Season to No. 1 South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball team (3-1) dropped their first game of the season to the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) 85-31 in Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday evening. Ten different Tigers got into the action, with seven putting up points. Senior Amari Robinson led...
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Announces Change in Leadership within Women’s Tennis Program
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced a change in leadership within the women’s tennis program. Clemson and Christy Striplin Lynch have agreed to part ways on Thursday. Lynch has served as the program’s head coach since July 2020. Assistant Coach Amy Sargeant will...
Another Clemson lineman's playing days are over
Clemson was hoping to get a piece of its depth along the offensive line back at some point in the future, but that won't be happening. Mason Trotter has been practicing this fall but hasn't played in a (...)
WYFF4.com
Upstate teacher selected to throw for $1 Million during Saturday's Clemson game
CLEMSON, S.C. — Eckrich is the "Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor" of the College Football Playoff. For the fourth consecutive year, Eckrich is working together with CFP Foundation's 'Extra Yard for Teachers' program, which aims to celebrate teachers and educators across the country. “It's to give back...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Trounce USC Upstate 81-70 on Tuesday Night
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball improved to 2-1 on Tuesday night after a 81-70 win over in-state foe USC Upstate. The Tigers (2-1) were paced by a 20-point effort from junior Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake). Hunter finished with a career-high four 3-point field goals, while also tallying three assists. Senior Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Indiana/Castle) netted a career-high 18 points on an efficient 7-of-9 from the field and connected on 4-of-6 3-point field goal attempts.
clemsontigers.com
Lacrosse Signs Eight on NSD
For their second National Signing Day, Clemson Lacrosse signed eight to its 2023 class on November 9, 2022: Jazzy Stanton, Camryn Pfundstein, Kayla Macleod, Regan Byrne, Blair Byrne, Natalie Shurtleff, Anna Brown, and Alex Scialdone. “We are very excited to welcome this group of amazing young women to Clemson” said...
Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
thetigercu.com
Towing in Clemson is a money machine
If you live at any of the primarily student residences off campus, there are two facts you have to accept: visitor parking is hard to find, and the towing companies are ruthless. While it is true that towing a car parked improperly or unsafely is an overall good, the approach...
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
wspa.com
Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville, S.C.
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) released their annual Educator Supply and Demand report Thursday morning. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/educator-groups-say-new-report-shows-sc-teacher-shortage-is-getting-worse/. Greenville Co. Schools proposes earlier start, end …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – School could start and end a week earlier in Greenville County beginning...
wach.com
South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
wach.com
Child rescued from 20-foot-deep well in South Carolina
TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — A child was rescued from a well in South Carolina Monday afternoon. Taylors Fire and Rescue said they responded at 2 p.m. to a child that had fallen into an old well that was approximately 20 feet deep. When units arrived they found a young...
gsabusiness.com
Here’s what you need to know about this new cheese shop in Greenville
It all started with a really good grilled cheese sandwich. A product of the North, Michael Davitt, co-owner of The Cheese Wheel, said cheese shops are a dime a dozen where he comes from. When he visited Greenville a few years ago, he realized this was an up-and-coming city, but there weren’t any specialized cheese shops, something he was raised on and wanted to see in the Greenville community, bringing a classic fromagerie-style shop to the city. Davitt’s mother, Denise, is the co-owner of the shop.
WYFF4.com
Workers at a South Carolina Starbucks participate in 'Red Cup Rebellion' strike
ANDERSON, S.C. — Workers at an Upstate, South Carolina, Starbucksparticipated in a strike Thursday as part of what they are calling a "Red Cup Rebellion." Starbucks Workers United announced workers at the Interstate 85 and Clemson Boulevard store participated in the strike along with employees at more than 110 stores around the country.
WJCL
High school student in South Carolina expelled after bringing loaded gun to school
A loaded gun was found in a student's bookbag at a South Carolina high school on Wednesday, according to district officials. Kyle Newton, with Anderson County School District 5, said the gun, along with marijuana, was found on a student at Westside High School. The student was taken to the...
