Former Notre Dame standout in midst of breakout season with Chicago Bears

Former Notre Dame star tight end Cole Kmet had an interesting career with the Fighting Irish. For some time he almost seemed like he was a rumor as he was blocked on the depth chart by talented upperclassmen and then a collarbone injury cost him the start of the 2019 season.

Kmet burst onto the scene for Notre Dame in 2019 when he made his season debut against Georgia. He hauled in nine receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown as the Irish had the ball with a chance to win at the end of the 23-17 loss. After a stellar junior season, Kmet declared for the 2020 NFL draft where the Chicago Bears selected him in the second round.

Kmet scored a pair of touchdowns this past Sunday as the Bears fell to the Detroit Lions, 31-30. The rise of Bears quarterback Justin Fields has meant great things for Kmet as the last month for the former Domer has thrived.

Kmet stats and NFL ranks over the last four weeks:

18 targets (10th most of all tight ends)

13 receptions (10th most of all tight ends)

158 yards (7th most of all tight ends)

5 touchdowns (most of all receivers)

Kmet’s five touchdowns in the last three games exceed the two he had scored in his 40 previous NFL games.

Check out some of the best photos from Kmet’s breakout 2022 season below.