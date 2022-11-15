When the guy just flat out says 'I'm a racist'. I think it's acceptable I call him that. On Friday, a very weird incident took place at Bohls Middle School which is a part of the Pflugerville ISD. A student allegedly asked to go to the bathroom. The teacher then told the student no because 'He's a racist'. That is when this student pulled out their phone to record what is going on. At this point, the man made it clear what he meant by this.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO