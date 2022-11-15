ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

LoneStar 92

Racist Texas Teacher Fired After Rant in Classroom Last Week

When the guy just flat out says 'I'm a racist'. I think it's acceptable I call him that. On Friday, a very weird incident took place at Bohls Middle School which is a part of the Pflugerville ISD. A student allegedly asked to go to the bathroom. The teacher then told the student no because 'He's a racist'. That is when this student pulled out their phone to record what is going on. At this point, the man made it clear what he meant by this.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
WAFB.com

Teacher fired after telling class he’s racist in recording

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KEYE) - A Texas middle school teacher has been fired after he allegedly admitted to his class that he’s a racist and made racist comments. Karmello Luellen, a 13-year-old who is Black, attends Bohls Middle School in the Pflugerville Independent School District. He says he asked his teacher to use the restroom, and the teacher told him “no because he’s a racist.”
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Stony Point High School on lockdown

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

4Ever Family: Adriana

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
AUSTIN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Hays CISD faces $7M budget deficit following an attendance shortfall for 2021-22 school year

Hays CISD is facing a $7 million budget deficit following a shortfall in attendance for the 2021-22 school year. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) During the Superintendent Report at the Nov. 14 Hays CISD board meeting, Superintendent Eric Wright said the district is facing a $7 million budget deficit as a result of an attendance shortfall during the 2021-22 school year.
HAYS, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Over 185k People Have Checked In on Facebook at This Texas Restaurant

It’s not shocking to hear about people flocking to the Austin, Texas area, but in this instance specifically it’s because everyone wants to eat at this restaurant with amazing views. While I haven’t been able to visit this restaurant myself, I thought it was jaw-dropping to see that over 185,000 people have checked in on Facebook from this one restaurant. The restaurant that so many people seem to love is The Oasis on Lake Travis.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

atasteofkoko.com

16 Best Bakeries in Austin, Texas

With the holidays right around the corner, here’s where you can find the best freshly baked pastries, bread or sweets. There are dozens of Austin bakeries to choose from, each with its own unique style and flavor whether you’re looking for a Mexican bakery or a cafe with pan dulce, there’s something for every sweet tooth and craving. Hit the Farmers Market and pair it with a quick snack like a bagel, quiche, or sandwich with a choice of buns.
AUSTIN, TX
