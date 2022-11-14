ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

LaMelo Ball injured in Hornets loss to Pacers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday night in a game in which Hornets guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle. Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points off the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy