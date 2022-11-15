ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn passes first early test sans Paige Bueckers in top-5 win over Texas

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
With Paige Bueckers watching from the sideline, UConn faced a stiff early-season test on Monday against No. 3 Texas.

It passed, convincingly. The fifth-ranked Huskies cruised to an 83-76 win at home in a one of the early season's marquee matchups.

Sophomore Azzi Fudd took on the starring role out of the backcourt with a dominant scoring effort, posting 32 points and four assists while shooting 12 of 20 from the field. A preseason All-Big East team member, she'll be counted on to carry a big load with Bueckers sidelined for the season.

Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee during a summer pickup game. UConn ruled her out for the season in August. The injury was obviously a significant blow to UConn's hopes of its first national championship since 2016. But the cupboard is far from bare in Storrs, as evidenced by Monday's win.

Aaliyah Edwards and returning Big East Defensive Player of the Year Caroline Ducharme were likewise voted to the preseason All-Big East team. Edwards finished with 10 points and eight rebounds against the Longhorns while Ducharme saw limited action off the bench thanks to a nagging neck injury that sidelined her in UConn's season-opener against Northeastern.

