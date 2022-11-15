Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
wrestletalk.com
Nature Of Kevin Owens Injury Revealed
Kevin Owens has not been on WWE Raw in recent weeks, with his plans reportedly being put on hold due to Sami Zayn’s explosion in popularity. Owens however has been wrestling on WWE live events, including last night’s show in Madison, Wisconsin. Owens took on Austin Theory in...
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Late Changes Made to the Lineup
– Fightful Select reported on some backstage details for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. According to the report, Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled for action last night. Additionally, Rollins vs. Balor was changed to be made into a US title match. One match that got taken off was Elias and Riddle vs. Alpha Academy.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Recalls Eric Bischoff Kissing Stephanie McMahon
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about the bizarre storyline that saw Eric Bischoff plant a kiss on Stephanie McMahon. On the Halloween episode of SmackDown in 2002, then-GM Stephanie McMahon dressed up as a witch in a move that seemed a bit on the nose. During the course of the episode, John Cena approached her and said that her father Vince McMahon (who was not a regular on-screen character at the time) wanted to see her. However, when Stephanie arrived in the office to speak with her father, she instead found Raw GM Eric Bischoff wearing a Vince McMahon mask.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler For The Bloodline’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in the wrestling business today. The group has decimated every opponent they’ve faced so far. With Survivor Series on the horizon, WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure The Bloodline have a huge part to play at the Premium Live Event.
ringsidenews.com
Multiple Released WWE Superstars Rejected Offers From WOW Women Of Wrestling
WOW Women of Wrestling brought their show back with AJ Lee as a cornerstone of the brand. Things didn’t work out with Tessa Blanchard, but there were other attempts to load up the all-female show with big names. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WOW Women of Wrestling...
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Files Interesting Trademarks
Sasha Banks hasn’t appeared on WWE programming in months as she and Naomi walked out of WWE back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding what’s next for Sasha and currently her future plans are unknown. According to PWInsider, Sasha Banks started a company called Soulnado Inc. and the company applied to trademark the following on 11/10:
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Apologised Whilst Firing Beloved WWE Star
Over the course of his tenure at the top of WWE, having to let people go became a regular part of the job for Vince McMahon. Whether that was Superstars who hadn’t quite made the grade, or stars whose best days were now behind them, sometimes it was best for all involved if they went their separate ways.
411mania.com
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Introducing New Gimmick Match
WWE is constantly filing for new trademarks, and the company recently turned some heads when they filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” with the USPTO. Fightful Select reports that the Iron Survivor Challenge is a new type of match that is set to be introduced on the NXT brand. Exact details on how the match will play out are unknown at this point in time, but it’s being said that it involves some type of “scramble” element. It’s also being said that other “unique” elements are being discussed for the match.
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk’s Official AEW Status Allegedly Leaks
CM Punk has been away from AEW since the infamous “Brawl Out” incident with The Elite and Ace Steel. Now Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are nearing a return to the company, Punk’s future is still up in the air and a Hall of Famer may have some tea to spill.
wrestletalk.com
Huge Update On The Usos Breaking WWE Record
The day has arrived – the Usos, Jimmy and Jey, now have the record for the longest reign ever as tag team champions in WWE. As of today – November 14, 2022 – the Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for 484 days straight. This...
