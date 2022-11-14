ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Steady leadership: Senior captains try to navigate Idaho teammates through campus tragedy

This is a world away from walking out to midfield, calling heads or tails and shaking hands with your peers from the other team. For the University of Idaho football captains heading into the Vandals’ final regular season game against Idaho State on Saturday, there are the traditional responsibilities of calling the coin flip, paying respects to seniors playing what could be their last game, and getting the team focused on securing a seventh win to keep its playoff chances alive.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

1 arrested in connection to Lewiston armed robbery, 2 suspects outstanding

LEWISTON, Wash. - One suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that temporarily forced Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to lock down Thursday morning. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) said 27-year-old Eric M. Largent was arrested for the robbery. LPD is seeking arrest warrants for 18-year-old Forrest K. Riley and following leads on a third suspect.
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy