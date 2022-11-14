Read full article on original website
Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year
Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores. According to the company, they will expand into Grand Rapids in 2023 and then into Detroit in 2024. The plan, according to the company, is to...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donating $20 million to Detroit public schools
(WXYZ) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating $20 million to Detroit public schools, the Detroit Public Schools Community District confirmed Thursday. According to the superintendent of the DPSCD, the district will use the funds to raise student achievement. The superintendent said they intend to hire more academic interventionists to work with students. They expect to discuss their plans with the school board in January.
'Manal was light' U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12. Nando Felten, a past student of Kadry's at University Prep Art & Design...
2022 Detroit Tree Lighting: Your guide to the holiday kickoff in Detroit
(WXYZ) — The 2022 Detroit tree lighting is happening on Friday, Nov. 18 in Campus Martius Park, and WXYZ is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting. Reminder: We will air our Light Up The Season special from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Channel 7. Entertainment. The event...
RTA Michigan gets $2M grant for shuttle serve from Downtown Detroit to DTW
(WXYZ) — The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) of Southeast Michigan received a $2 million grant with the hope of creating a pilot program for a Detroit Metro Airport express transit service. According to the RTA, the grant came from SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council on Governments. It was part...
Detroit police make 60+ mental health runs per day; new program aims to help
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Kiazia Miller, Porter Burkes, those aren’t just anomalies, they happen all the time," said Alexandria Hughes, community mental health activist. Alexandria Hughes is a mental health activist in Detroit who has spent the year holding rallies calling for a third-party mental health response team in Detroit.
Investigation into local hockey doctor grows after police receive 33 additional tips
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police say they have been "inundated" with calls on their tipline after a local hockey doctor was first arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. Dr. Zvi Levran of Farmington Hills has worked with youth hockey teams for at...
Future of Cooley High School uncertain after Detroit School Board delays vote
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The future of Cooley High School is still uncertain after Detroit School Board members decided to hold off on a vote. They have concerns about the potential buyer and the current asking price. Cooley High School closed its doors in 2010. Since then it's deteriorated and...
Detroit barricaded gunman situation ends peacefully when Chief James White stepped in to help
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Another day, another standoff in Detroit. But this one had a very different outcome than what we’ve reported on too much lately. Detroit Police Department Chief James White went into the home himself and talked with the alleged gunman, bringing him out without firing any more shots.
District Detroit plans $1.5B investment for 10 buildings while some from 2017 sit unfinished
Ilitch Companies, Olympia Development of Michigan and other organizations announced plans for a proposed $1.5 billion development of several new and renovated buildings in The District Detroit. The announcement comes while several buildings that were announced in 2017 sit unfinished. According to Ilitch Companies, the plan will include office, retail,...
Inspire11 doubles down on growth with new market opening in Detroit
DETROIT (NEWSWIRE.COM) — Inspire11, a modern value-creation firm, announced expansion into Detroit, Michigan, today. The firm plans to apply its outcome-oriented approach to further drive modernization and innovation in the global automotive, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, financial services, IT industries, and more. Inspire11 is equally focused on creating meaningful career opportunities for Detroit talent and transforming our local community.
Finishing touches going in at Campus Martius ahead of Light Up The Season Friday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are only two days left until the lighting of the Detroit Christmas tree in Campus Martius. 7 Action News will be televising the evening's festivities complete with musical and athletic performances on stage and on the ice. Thanks to recent warm weather, the rink’s ice...
Troubling trend of school threats continues; prosecutor seeks penalties against parents
(WXYZ) — Nearly 50 people in Macomb County alone have been charged with threats of violence against a school, a staff member, or a student this year. That is a 50-percent increase from last year. Early this week a Ferndale middle school and high school were closed after two...
Michigan adds 12,860 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 123 deaths
The State of Michigan added 12,860 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,837 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state, there...
Recent school threats have parents on edge as they wonder what to do
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Another Oakland County school was forced to shut down after threats surfaced on social media. This time it was in Ferndale. Anonymous posts made on Instagram detailed a threat to bring guns to school and even a list of targets. The student behind it has been arrested.
DPD Teen Wellness Summit High School Edition tackles mental health for students
DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than any other time in history. Kids across America are struggling to cope with mental health issues. Whether depression, anxiety, or trouble coping with daily life. That's why today it's more important than ever to teach young people it's okay to not be okay. Carolyn...
Holiday tree lightings, 'Jurassic World' and 'Hamilton' among weekend events
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's not quite Thanksgiving yet, but the Christmas season is already upon us with several communities in metro Detroit hosting holiday events. Performances this weekend include "Jurassic World" Live Tour and "Hamilton." Here's a list of events this weekend in metro Detroit:. Nov. 18 through Dec....
Detroit Zoo Wild Lights returns this Saturday
Wild Lights, the Detroit Zoo’s annual holiday light display will be ready for the public this weekend!. The holiday experience will run on select weekends and weekdays starting November 19, 2022, to January 8, 2023. Dates and Times:. November 19, 25-26 (5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.) November 20, 27...
Michigan Thanksgiving travel expected to be highest in 3 years
More than 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, according to a new holiday forecast from AAA Michigan. That number is forecasted to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel since 2000 and is just shy of pre-pandemic levels. AAA said 54.6 million Americans will travel for the holidays in all.
What's the status of construction projects on I-75, I-96, I-696 and I-275?
(WXYZ) — Construction season is wrapping up in metro Detroit, which means getting around will be a little bit easier...for now. But remember, it's only temporary. I checked in with the Michigan Department of Transportation on four major projects that slowed drivers down this year. Starting with I-696 in...
