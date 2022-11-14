ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year

Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores. According to the company, they will expand into Grand Rapids in 2023 and then into Detroit in 2024. The plan, according to the company, is to...
DETROIT, MI
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donating $20 million to Detroit public schools

(WXYZ) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating $20 million to Detroit public schools, the Detroit Public Schools Community District confirmed Thursday. According to the superintendent of the DPSCD, the district will use the funds to raise student achievement. The superintendent said they intend to hire more academic interventionists to work with students. They expect to discuss their plans with the school board in January.
DETROIT, MI
RTA Michigan gets $2M grant for shuttle serve from Downtown Detroit to DTW

(WXYZ) — The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) of Southeast Michigan received a $2 million grant with the hope of creating a pilot program for a Detroit Metro Airport express transit service. According to the RTA, the grant came from SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council on Governments. It was part...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit police make 60+ mental health runs per day; new program aims to help

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Kiazia Miller, Porter Burkes, those aren’t just anomalies, they happen all the time," said Alexandria Hughes, community mental health activist. Alexandria Hughes is a mental health activist in Detroit who has spent the year holding rallies calling for a third-party mental health response team in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
District Detroit plans $1.5B investment for 10 buildings while some from 2017 sit unfinished

Ilitch Companies, Olympia Development of Michigan and other organizations announced plans for a proposed $1.5 billion development of several new and renovated buildings in The District Detroit. The announcement comes while several buildings that were announced in 2017 sit unfinished. According to Ilitch Companies, the plan will include office, retail,...
DETROIT, MI
Inspire11 doubles down on growth with new market opening in Detroit

DETROIT (NEWSWIRE.COM) — Inspire11, a modern value-creation firm, announced expansion into Detroit, Michigan, today. The firm plans to apply its outcome-oriented approach to further drive modernization and innovation in the global automotive, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, financial services, IT industries, and more. Inspire11 is equally focused on creating meaningful career opportunities for Detroit talent and transforming our local community.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan adds 12,860 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 123 deaths

The State of Michigan added 12,860 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,837 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state, there...
MICHIGAN STATE
Recent school threats have parents on edge as they wonder what to do

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Another Oakland County school was forced to shut down after threats surfaced on social media. This time it was in Ferndale. Anonymous posts made on Instagram detailed a threat to bring guns to school and even a list of targets. The student behind it has been arrested.
FERNDALE, MI
Holiday tree lightings, 'Jurassic World' and 'Hamilton' among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's not quite Thanksgiving yet, but the Christmas season is already upon us with several communities in metro Detroit hosting holiday events. Performances this weekend include "Jurassic World" Live Tour and "Hamilton." Here's a list of events this weekend in metro Detroit:. Nov. 18 through Dec....
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Zoo Wild Lights returns this Saturday

Wild Lights, the Detroit Zoo’s annual holiday light display will be ready for the public this weekend!. The holiday experience will run on select weekends and weekdays starting November 19, 2022, to January 8, 2023. Dates and Times:. November 19, 25-26 (5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.) November 20, 27...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Thanksgiving travel expected to be highest in 3 years

More than 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, according to a new holiday forecast from AAA Michigan. That number is forecasted to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel since 2000 and is just shy of pre-pandemic levels. AAA said 54.6 million Americans will travel for the holidays in all.
MICHIGAN STATE

