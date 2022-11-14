Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star GameLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
Dallas Observer
The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Nov. 16–22
This seasonal shopping event is celebrating 45 years of charity this year. And sure, we could list this on the three days (Thursday through Saturday) when the admission is $20, but Wednesday is Premiere Shopping Night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Fair Park Automobile Building. That means early and best access to around 200 merchants for just $125. It’s a bargain when it means knocking out the entire gift list, snagging a photo with Santa and supporting 12 deserving charities in one go. Charities include Cafe Momentum, Dallas CASA, Make-A-Wish, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and more. Find the complete list, full schedule and ticket options online.
dallasexpress.com
Iconic Dallas Barber Honored by the State of Texas
A Dallas barber who inspired hundreds of Texas may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten. Johnny Graham, the founder of Graham’s Barber Shops and Graham’s Barber College, was honored with a Texas historical marker outside Fair Park on Monday. Graham, who died in 1990, was a...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip
Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
dmagazine.com
Make Fish Sandwiches Trendy by Trying These Eight Dallas Classics
Fish sandwiches don’t get enough respect. From fast-food chains to premium seafood spots, fish sandwiches are often an afterthought, a thing for Catholics to eat on Fridays in springtime. In the whole genre, only the po’ boy has become a classic. This is a sad state of affairs....
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
dmagazine.com
Jesús Ferreira Gets World Cup Mural in Oak Cliff
Come Monday, the lunch hour for some of us will shift to a bit later in the day. And the hour will really be 90 minutes. Plus stoppage time. Let’s say lunch will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. That seems fair. The U.S. Men’s National Team plays...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
Report says this is the true cost of living in Dallas
When you consider living in any city in America most people will look at schools, jobs, things to do, and places to eat, but how much you think you'll have to make to live there might slip your mind.
Mr. 305's performing in Dallas tonight! Here's how you can see him for free
DALLAS — Note: The concert happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The video above shows clips from attendees. Forget about tonight's plans and meet Pitbull in Deep Ellum. You can bring your best friends to see Pitbull in Deep Ellum. Ok, "Hotel Room Service" aside, Mr. Worldwide himself will actually...
Arthello Beck Jr. Dedication Sculpture in Oak Cliff Nods to His Paintings of Black Family Life
After more than three years in the works, a public art sculpture honoring the late artist Arthello Beck Jr. will be officially unveiled at Twin Falls Park. Beck was best known for his paintings depicting Black life and humanizing Black people during a time when inequality was high in the South. His work was previously on display at the African American Museum in the spring.
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in Dallas
Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has delighted the people in the Grand Prairie Independent School District with an incredible $16 million donation. Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and has a net worth of $29.3 billion. Since divorcing her husband, Mackenzie Scott has focused on philanthropy and charitable efforts.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Trustee Hosts Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway
Dozens of families will have a hot holiday meal thanks to a Dallas ISD board member and some generous neighbors. Dallas ISD trustee Maxie Johnson hosted a thanksgiving dinner giveaway at South Oak Cliff High School on Wednesday night. Turkeys, ham and sides were purchased with donations made by surrounding...
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
dallasexpress.com
Digging into Dallas District 2’s Unpublicized Crime
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Jesse Moreno was recently named Crime Boss of the Month because of the steep increase in City Council District 2’s Crime Score compared to October 2021. The councilman’s Crime Score shot up 12.66% and saw significant spikes in Assaults, Drug Offenses, Larceny,...
dallasexpress.com
Armadillos Move into Grapevine Apartment Community
A roll of nine-banded armadillos appears to be making themselves at home in apartment communities around Grapevine, Texas. The small armored creatures have been spotted within apartment communities such as Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch, Marquis at Silver Oaks, as well as in the surrounding forested area. Nine-banded armadillos are...
A Fake Dealer Tag Lead to the Death of an Officer in Grand Prairie, Texas
No matter how many laws are passed, criminals will find a way to subvert those laws. The newest way criminals have been able to get away with their devious acts is through fake dealer tags. These criminals are able to register themselves as a car dealership which gives them access to the Department of Motor Vehicles to be able to make a dealer tag. That tag is placed on a vehicle to be used for whatever criminal activity they are up to. A Grand Prairie, Texas officer noticed this during a recent traffic stop and sadly lost his life trying to bring this person in.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Searching for Paper Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Deadly Grand Prairie Chase
Police continue the search for the driver of a car with fake paper tags that led to the police chase that ended with the death of a Grand Prairie police officer Monday night. NBC 5 Investigates learned from law enforcement sources that the tag's number was first issued by the DMV this past spring and had since been reproduced hundreds of times.
Comments / 0