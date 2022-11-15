Read full article on original website
Quantum engineers improved the silicon chip performance by 100 times setting a new standard
Researchers from the University of New South Wales have broken new ground in quantum computing by demonstrating that 'spin qubits'- qubits where the information is stored in the spin momentum of an electron- can store data for up to two milliseconds, 100 times longer than previous benchmarks in the same quantum processor.
Cerebras Unveils Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer that Delivers Near-Perfect Linear Scaling for Large Language Models
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today unveiled Andromeda, a 13.5 million core AI supercomputer, now available and being used for commercial and academic work. Built with a cluster of 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems and leveraging Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute at 16-bit half precision. It is the only AI supercomputer to ever demonstrate near-perfect linear scaling on large language model workloads relying on simple data parallelism alone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005138/en/ Andromeda, pictured with the doors on, is a 13.5 million core AI Supercomputer. Comprised of 16 Cerebras CS-2s, plus Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
EXFO Unveils 400G Dual-port Test Solution
EXFO, the communications industry’s test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced the FTBx-88480, an innovative dual-port test solution for fiber-optic transmission rates from 1G to 400G. The device features a modular, upgradable design to extend operators’ CAPEX investments, and a cloud-based collaborative software platform that connects all parts of network...
NVIDIA and Microsoft team up to build an AI cloud computer that probably won't become Skynet
Microsoft and NVIDIA are teaming up to build a new type of AI cloud computer, which almost definitely won't take over the world.
thefastmode.com
Test & Measurement for Open RAN and Cloud-based Solutions for Private 5G
In this bite-sized webinar, we will describe the importance of Open RAN and/or a cloud-based approach to Private 5G implementation based on specific use case requirements. We will also discuss key deployment challenges and discuss the areas of testing required to successfully deploy Private 5G scenarios. Register today by filling...
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
thefastmode.com
Element Critical Partners with Megaport to Optimize Enterprise Network Agility
Element Critical announced its partnership with Megaport, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, to optimize enterprise network agility for customers adopting hybrid data center architectures. Network interconnection demand is accelerating with the adoption of edge infrastructures and connected network services. Enterprises increasingly require practical and highly connected data...
thefastmode.com
Skyworks, MediaTek to Offer E2E 5G Automotive Solutions
Skyworks Solutions announced that the company has engaged with MediaTek to offer a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution. This 5G New Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution will accelerate the deployment of this cutting-edge protocol across an array of automotive OEM and consumer service offerings. As automotive OEMs create entirely new...
aiexpress.io
A new superconducting qubit for quantum computers
Superconducting qubits appear promising for helpful quantum computer systems, however the presently widespread qubit designs and strategies don’t but present excessive sufficient efficiency. A gaggle of scientists from Aalto College, IQM Quantum Computer systems, and VTT Technical Analysis Centre have launched a brand new superconducting qubit known as Unimon....
thefastmode.com
Qualcomm Achieves Critical 5G SA mmWave Milestone in China
Qualcomm Technologies announced it achieved groundbreaking 5G standalone (SA) mmWave performance, laying the groundwork for expanded commercial mmWave deployments. As the number of global internet users continues to grow significantly, 5G SA mmWave helps enable more industries and users to access unparalleled experiences and capabilities. Devices powered by the Snapdragon®...
thefastmode.com
The Path to a Much Needed Makeover for the Broadband Industry Featured
If we consider Shopify to be the gold standard for simplicity and democratization of e-commerce, Broadband technology represents the polar opposite. Legacy Broadband infrastructure is plagued with inflexible billing systems, disjointed customer experiences, and silos of data. Friction between business and marketing teams and the capabilities of existing systems is an age-old story that boils down to cost, time, and resource constraints.
TechCrunch
Microsoft and Nvidia team up to build new Azure-hosted AI supercomputer
Now, presumably to support even more ambitious AI workloads, Microsoft says it’s signed a “multi-year” deal with Nvidia to build a new supercomputer hosted in Azure and powered by Nvidia’s GPUs, networking and AI software for training AI systems. “AI is fueling the next wave of...
Chip firm MediaTek CEO sees manufacturers expanding supply chain beyond Taiwan
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturing companies to talk about expanding some of their supply chain beyond Taiwan, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend.
Spatial Leverages Years of Immersive Audio Experience Design to Develop Spatial Space Kit, a Simple, Scalable Hardware and Software Solution
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Spatial, the award-winning immersive audio company and software service, today announced the preview of Spatial Space Kit, a turnkey all-in-one solution that includes pre-configured hardware with Spatial’s powerful software to make it easier than ever to bring immersive audio to commercial applications. Spatial Space Kit allows customers to deploy Spatial right out of the box, dramatically reducing installation time, complexity and cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005393/en/ Spatial Space Kit (Graphic: Business Wire)
Samsung Wins 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, announced today that 46 of its new products and service innovations have received CES® 2023 Innovation Award honors, including three Best of Innovation Honorees from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. The annual program honors outstanding design and engineering across a multitude of consumer technology product categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005839/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
ZDNet
This giant supercomputer dominates the rankings, and catching it will take a lot of work
Frontier, the HPE Cray exa-scale supercomputer operated by the Department of Energy (DoE) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), remains by far the fastest supercomputer on the planet, according to the Top 500. With a High-Performance Linpack (HPL) benchmark score of 1.102 Exaflops per second, Frontier is the only exa-scale...
TechCrunch
Tiger Global-backed Algorithmiq to collaborate with IBM over drug discovery using Quantum
The move plans to also contribute to Qiskit, an open source SDK for quantum computers. Algorithmiq will therefore become part of the IBM Quantum Network. In February this year, Algorithmiq announced a $4 million seed round backed by investment from Tiger Global, K5 Global and various angel investors. Headed by...
thefastmode.com
Intel 471 Acquires Open-source Intelligence Automation Startup Spiderfoot
Intel 471, the premier provider of cyber threat intelligence for leading intelligence, security, and fraud teams across the globe, announced the acquisition of SpiderFoot, a best-in-class provider of open-source intelligence, attack surface management and digital investigations. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition of SpiderFoot’s complementary threat...
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
thefastmode.com
Infovista, Gigamon Partner to Maximize E2E Visibility, Analytics & Troubleshooting for 5G Networks
Infovista, the global leader in Network Lifecycle Automation (NLA), has announced its partnership with Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, to address digital transformation and next generation challenges in areas such as network slicing and SLA monetization across the 5G core, Open RAN, and Mobile Private Networks. The partnership will...
