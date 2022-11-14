Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskapublic.org
With more votes counted, Alaska House races are split 20-20 between Republicans and others
Democratic candidate Donna Mears overtook Republican candidate Forrest Wolfe in a closely watched Alaska House race as the Alaska Division of Elections counted 27,178 early, absentee and questioned ballots, about three-fifths of the number outstanding from the Nov. 8 general election. Additional absentee ballots are expected to arrive in the...
School board president wants no dissent from Donley, who calls for accountability in spending and curriculum
The Anchorage School District is nearly $68 million in the hole for next year’s budget, mostly due to the board approving the use of one-time federal Covid relief money to pay salaries and benefits, which are recurring costs. Again, the Anchorage School District has its hand out seeking more...
Scott Myers files for Chugiak Eagle River seat on Assembly, Chris Constant files for his seat downtown
A realtor from Eagle River has filed a letter of intent with Alaska Public Offices Commission to run for the seat being vacated by Anchorage Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, who has won her election to the legislature by a landslide. In 2015, Myers (pictured above) was named 30 Under 30 by...
Austin Quinn-Davidson says she ‘saved many lives,’ but won’t run for reelection to Anchorage Assembly
A leftist lawyer who represents West Anchorage on the Anchorage Assembly is calling it quits. She will not run for reelection, Austin Quinn-Davidson said in a news release today. There was no announcement of who might run in her place, but Democrats often line up such decisions in advance. The...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood elects Grand Camp leadership
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early October was a hybrid event, with participation in-person in Anchorage, as well as...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Police Department plans to carry the overdose-reversing Narcan. Also,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some voters say they are outraged about a campaign letter they received in the mail, calling it an invasion of privacy and clearly designed to shame people into voting. Near the bottom of the mailer, it states that the letter was paid for by Dunleavy for...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage lawmakers ask FTC to block Kroger-Albertsons merger
Two Democratic Alaska lawmakers are urging the Federal Trade Commission to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons. Reps. Ivy Spohnholz and Zack Fields co-chair the Alaska House Committee on Labor and Commerce, and on Oct. 31 they sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan requesting the intervention.
akbizmag.com
Advanced Supply Chain Intl. Wins $12.4M Contract for Federal Logistics in Alaska
A subsidiary of Anchorage-based Advanced Supply Chain International (ASCI) won a contract to provide logistics service support for federal agencies, both civilian and military, in Alaska. The US General Services Administration awarded ASCI Federal Services a Firm Fixed Price (FFP) Indefinite Delivery/Definite Quantity (IDIQ) contract worth approximately $12.4 million. First...
akbizmag.com
Northrim Bank Adds Two Officers, Promotes Managers
Northrim Bank recently promoted four officers and managers, rehired another, and added one more financial industry veteran to the team. Newest to Northrim is Samantha Schemm, who joined the bank in September as AVP, Deposit Applications Manager. Schemm brings more than fifteen years of experience in retail banking, back-office operations, and IT. She volunteers with the Humane Society and other local animal rescue groups.
alaskasnewssource.com
4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A preliminary magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Thursday afternoon. The initial estimation of magnitude was 5.0, but was later downgraded to 4.9. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was at 3:03 p.m. about 4 miles west of Point MacKenzie. A...
alaskapublic.org
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from...
akbizmag.com
Aleutian Airways Launches Daily Anchorage-Dutch Harbor Flights
A new regional airline is serving the Aleutian Islands, with the inaugural flight of Aleutian Airways from Anchorage to Dutch Harbor and back. The flight took off Wednesday morning from Gate L2 at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. About a dozen guests and a couple paying customers walked out on the tarmac and climbed the stairs to the Saab 2000 turboprop airliner.
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson Merge
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AlaskaPublic and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three juvenile suspects were detained following the shooting death of a teenager in an Abbott Loop neighborhood. Anchorage Police Department officers responded to reports of a dead body with a gunshot wound outside of a residence on Cantonment Court, just off East 72nd Avenue, just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Many speak out against potential school closures at Nunaka Valley Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The approximately $68 million budget deficit the Anchorage School District is facing has created anxious times for both district leaders and parents who are facing the prospect of seeing their children’s school closed to save money. Monday’s town hall meeting at Nunaka Valley Elementary School...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District unveils new tool it hopes will keep students safer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage students have a new way to report their concerns anonymously. An app called STOPit is now available to download on phones, giving students a chance to text their concerns and get help for themselves or someone else. Anchorage School District’s Director of Security Ashley Lally...
alaskasnewssource.com
Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in mud near Girdwood, according to the Girdwood Fire Department. The incident closed the Seward Highway near mile 90 for over 40 minutes as members of the fire department conducted...
Comments / 0