Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
thefastmode.com
Element Critical Partners with Megaport to Optimize Enterprise Network Agility
Element Critical announced its partnership with Megaport, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, to optimize enterprise network agility for customers adopting hybrid data center architectures. Network interconnection demand is accelerating with the adoption of edge infrastructures and connected network services. Enterprises increasingly require practical and highly connected data...
thefastmode.com
MediaTek Unveils Power-Efficient 5G Thin Modem Solution
MediaTek is taking 5G applications and experiences to the next level with the new T800 chipset solution for sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks. This fast and power-efficient 5G solution follows the introduction of MediaTek’s T700 5G modem, and will drive innovative 5G “beyond smartphone” applications such as Industrial IoT, M2M, and always-connected PCs.
thefastmode.com
Test & Measurement for Open RAN and Cloud-based Solutions for Private 5G
In this bite-sized webinar, we will describe the importance of Open RAN and/or a cloud-based approach to Private 5G implementation based on specific use case requirements. We will also discuss key deployment challenges and discuss the areas of testing required to successfully deploy Private 5G scenarios. Register today by filling...
thefastmode.com
Infovista, Gigamon Partner to Maximize E2E Visibility, Analytics & Troubleshooting for 5G Networks
Infovista, the global leader in Network Lifecycle Automation (NLA), has announced its partnership with Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, to address digital transformation and next generation challenges in areas such as network slicing and SLA monetization across the 5G core, Open RAN, and Mobile Private Networks. The partnership will...
Penumbra Launches First Hands-Free, Full Body Virtual Reality-Based Offering for Rehabilitation, Expanding REAL® System Platform
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005723/en/ Penumbra, Inc. today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Open RAN Lowers Market Entry… But Also Raises the Bar Featured
Open RAN technology is steadily gaining ground among mobile network operators (MNOs) worldwide, with analysts predicting that revenues will approach $20 billion over the next five years. Although there is still some industry skepticism about the widespread adoption of this technology, those MNOs that are deploying 5G Open RAN are realizing several expected benefits, including faster innovation, lower costs and more flexible deployments.
thefastmode.com
Exploring the Metaverse’s Infinite Possibilities With 6G Featured
Our world in the year 2030 may still be miles away from looking like a futuristic set-up, but it will still have enhanced technologies that look like they came out of the realms of science fiction. While still in a nascent stage, early developments of that future look promising. These...
Why Web3 is the future of the internet
As society continues to integrate technology into every aspect of life, emerging Web3 tech drives the creators and innovators who envision the future of a decentralized internet.
salestechstar.com
Dynatrace Extends Grail to Power Business Analytics with Speed and Precision
Enables business and IT leaders to extract precise business insights from data in real-time, in context, and at a massive scale. Software intelligence company Dynatrace announced that it is extending its Grail causational data lakehouse to power business analytics. As a result, the Dynatrace platform can instantly capture business data from first and third-party applications at a massive scale without requiring engineering resources or code changes. It prioritizes business data separately from observability data and stores, processes, and analyzes this data while retaining the context of the complex cloud environments where it originated.
itsecuritywire.com
“Origina Teams up With SecAlliance To Offer Enhanced Threat Environment Analysis “
Origina, the leader in third-party software maintenance and support, has partnered with SecAlliance, provider of world-class intelligence services and actionable solutions for businesses, organizations, and agencies around the globe, to expand Origina’s service offerings to include enhanced proactive cybersecurity protection for IBM® software products. Working with SecAlliance gives...
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/ “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Metaverse Advanced Technology Laboratory (Graphic: MATRIX Co., Ltd.)
thefastmode.com
Dell Unveils its First Quantum Computing Solution with IonQ
Dell Technologies expands its computing (HPC) portfolio, offering powerful solutions to help organizations quickly innovate with confidence. With a range of new offers, Dell delivers technologies and services to help power demanding applications while making HPC capabilities more accessible to businesses. Dell PowerEdge servers champion advanced modeling and datasets. New...
thefastmode.com
Qualcomm Achieves Critical 5G SA mmWave Milestone in China
Qualcomm Technologies announced it achieved groundbreaking 5G standalone (SA) mmWave performance, laying the groundwork for expanded commercial mmWave deployments. As the number of global internet users continues to grow significantly, 5G SA mmWave helps enable more industries and users to access unparalleled experiences and capabilities. Devices powered by the Snapdragon®...
thefastmode.com
Cerillion's Multi-tenanted BSS platform Now Live Across Several Countries in Europe for LINK Mobility
Cerillion, an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, announced that its multi-tenanted BSS platform is now live across several countries in Europe for LINK Mobility. LINK is one of Europe’s leading providers of mobile messaging and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions. The company constantly evolves...
thefastmode.com
Protecting Personal Data With Automated Help: 5 Reasons Software-As-A-Service Has the Answer Featured
Data protection is a daunting yet vital part of a business. It is becoming more and more important for businesses to be up-to-date in their data protection compliance. Fortunately, there are tools on the market to make the process more manageable, writes Alvin Toh, Chief Marketing Officer, Straits Interactive. High-profile...
Spatial Leverages Years of Immersive Audio Experience Design to Develop Spatial Space Kit, a Simple, Scalable Hardware and Software Solution
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Spatial, the award-winning immersive audio company and software service, today announced the preview of Spatial Space Kit, a turnkey all-in-one solution that includes pre-configured hardware with Spatial’s powerful software to make it easier than ever to bring immersive audio to commercial applications. Spatial Space Kit allows customers to deploy Spatial right out of the box, dramatically reducing installation time, complexity and cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005393/en/ Spatial Space Kit (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Soracom Claims to Connect More Than 5 Million IoT Devices Worldwide
Soracom, a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, announced that it is now keeping more than 5 million IoT devices connected around the globe. The rapid growth—up from the 4 million that Soracom announced in January 2022—is being driven by strong uptake of IoT devices in energy/oil & gas, payments/point-of-sale (POS), healthcare, consumer electronics, and agriculture, among other industries.
thefastmode.com
Montenegro's One Selects Elisa Polystar's Kalix & Osix Service Assurance Solutions
Elisa Polystar, a world-leading pioneer in network automation, service assurance and analytics solutions, announced that its KALIX and OSIX service assurance solutions have been chosen by One Crna Gora D.O.O. (formerly Telenor Montenegro and, since 2021, part of Hungary’s 4iG PLC) to provide insights derived from its mobile networks, ready for the transformation to 5G.
thefastmode.com
Verizon Selects Allot NetworkSecure to Provide Network based Cybersecurity Protection
Allot announced that Verizon has selected Allot NetworkSecure to provide network based cybersecurity protection to segments of the company’s wireless and fixed wireless Small and Medium Business (SMB) and IoT customers to defend them against a broad range of cyber threats. Allot will be paid a monthly fee based on the number of customers receiving the service.
Comments / 0