ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Luke Hemsworth Reacts to 'Westworld' Being Unexpectedly Canceled (Exclusive)

Luke Hemsworth was shocked to learn that Westworld would not be getting a fifth season. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the actor at the premiere of his brother, Chris Hemsworth's, show Limitless, and he reacted to HBO's surprise cancelation. "You hope these things go forever, but everyone's got their own...
KTVB

The 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 14 Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is back -- and ET has your exclusive first look at season 14!. The show is more intimate than ever before this time around, with a pared-down cast -- Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor return, while Fredrik Eklund, James Harris and David Parnes have all exited the series. The still-standing trio's taking on bigger deals and bigger drama than ever before; plus, Josh Altman's wife, Heather Altman, is in the mix, as co-CEO of the Altman Brothers. For the first time in MDLLA history, all the agents work under the same agency umbrella, Douglas Elliman, creating unprecedented collaboration... and competition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
KTVB

'The Drew Barrymore Show' Is The Fastest-Growing Show in Daytime!

Drew Barrymore is the rebel of daytime talk shows! The Drew Barrymore Show is now the fastest-growing show on daytime television, adding almost half a million viewers year over year. Currently in its third season, the show has increased its total viewership by 70 percent this year, averaging 1.2 million...
KTVB

Andrew Garfield Gets Candid About the Pressure to Have Kids Before 40

Andrew Garfield turns 40 in less than a year, and he doesn't feel the pressure to have children before reaching that milestone age because he's released himself "from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I'm 40." The Golden Globe winner opened up about the idea of reaching fatherhood...
KTVB

Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says

Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
KTVB

Andy Cohen Responds to Ramona Singer's 'Real Housewives of New York City' Exit

Andy Cohen is offering his initial thoughts on Ramona Singer leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons. During his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the 54-year-old touched on the headline Singer made last week when she revealed her time on the hit Bravo series was over. Cohen said he thinks people saw the move coming for some time, and the reaction from fans got him laughing out loud.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

Drake Earns 2 GRAMMY Nods Despite Refusing to Submit Solo Music

Drake earned two GRAMMY nominations on Tuesday morning, despite his outspoken refusal to submit his solo music for the 2023 awards season. Without his individual music at play, the singer is nominated for his featured work on two songs, both up for Best Rap Song -- "Churchill Downs" by Jack Harlow and "WAIT FOR U" by Future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy