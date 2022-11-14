Read full article on original website
Luke Hemsworth Reacts to 'Westworld' Being Unexpectedly Canceled (Exclusive)
Luke Hemsworth was shocked to learn that Westworld would not be getting a fifth season. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the actor at the premiere of his brother, Chris Hemsworth's, show Limitless, and he reacted to HBO's surprise cancelation. "You hope these things go forever, but everyone's got their own...
Christina Applegate's 'Dead to Me' Co-Stars Praise Her Amid MS Battle (Exclusive)
Christina Applegate has the love and support of her Dead to Me co-stars. The 50-year-old actress did not attend the premiere of the Netflix show's final season in Los Angeles on Tuesday, but the love for the show's star was palpable on the red carpet. ET spoke with Applegate's co-stars...
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Gives Salma Hayek a Sexy Strip Dance
Valentine's Day is about to get a little steamy! The first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance has dropped and the third installment of the popular franchise doesn't disappoint. Star Channing Tatum reprises his role as "Magic" Mike Lane, who meets and subsequently shows off his special skillset to a...
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker's Birthday With Sexy, Sweet Photo Tribute: 'You Changed My Life'
Travis Barker turned 47 on Monday and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, wanted the world to know it! The 43-year-old reality star shared a series of sexy photos of her and her new husband, along with a heartfelt message. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," Kourtney wrote...
The 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 14 Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is back -- and ET has your exclusive first look at season 14!. The show is more intimate than ever before this time around, with a pared-down cast -- Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor return, while Fredrik Eklund, James Harris and David Parnes have all exited the series. The still-standing trio's taking on bigger deals and bigger drama than ever before; plus, Josh Altman's wife, Heather Altman, is in the mix, as co-CEO of the Altman Brothers. For the first time in MDLLA history, all the agents work under the same agency umbrella, Douglas Elliman, creating unprecedented collaboration... and competition.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)
Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
'The Drew Barrymore Show' Is The Fastest-Growing Show in Daytime!
Drew Barrymore is the rebel of daytime talk shows! The Drew Barrymore Show is now the fastest-growing show on daytime television, adding almost half a million viewers year over year. Currently in its third season, the show has increased its total viewership by 70 percent this year, averaging 1.2 million...
Ciara Shares How She Learned to 'Embrace Self-Love' After Public Split With Future
Ciara is opening up about her very public breakup with rapper Future in 2014. The cover star of Women's Health's December issue noted that it was the messy uncoupling that served as the "a-ha moment" she needed to finally live her truth. "I told myself I've got to figure out...
Andrew Garfield Gets Candid About the Pressure to Have Kids Before 40
Andrew Garfield turns 40 in less than a year, and he doesn't feel the pressure to have children before reaching that milestone age because he's released himself "from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I'm 40." The Golden Globe winner opened up about the idea of reaching fatherhood...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Major Milestone After Moving Away From Kody: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown is making her new chapter official! The 50-year-old Sister Wives star relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, last year amid her divorce from ex Kody Brown, and now she has finally started filming the TLC reality series from her new home. "I’m finally filming in my house in...
Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Is 'Thankful to Be Safe' After Getting Mugged in NYC
Ariana Grande's older brother, Frankie, says he's "thankful to be safe and healing" following a mugging incident in New York City. The "Thank U, Next" singer's brother took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank everyone for their "thoughts and prayers" after reports surfaced that the 39-year-old had been the victim of a mugging incident.
Zoë Kravitz Talks Falling for Channing Tatum, and What She Learned From Her Divorce
Zoë Kravitz is all in when it comes to her relationship with Channing Tatum. The Batman star appears on the cover of the latest issue of GQ and gets candid about her relationship with the actor. Kravitz, 30, and Tatum, 42, met on the set of her upcoming directorial...
Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says
Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
2023 GRAMMY Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Viola Davis and More
The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and while there was plenty of recognition for some of the year's biggest artists -- like Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar and more -- we have to discuss some of the more surprising inclusions (Taylor Swift is country again!) and shocking exclusions (no love for Megan Thee Stallion?!).
GRAMMYS 2023: Harry Styles Lands First-Ever Noms for Album, Record and Song of the Year
With his third solo album, Harry's House, Harry Styles has finally broken through for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards with several major nominations. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter scored a total of six nods, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Harry's House will compete...
Kylie Jenner Shuffles Onto Red Carpet in Fitted Gown While Wearing Diamond-Covered Crown: 'It's Worth It!'
Kylie Jenner looked like royalty on Tuesday evening. The 25-year-old reality star was a vision as she hit the red carpet at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. Kylie wore a black gown from the fashion house’s fall 1995 collection -- which came out...
Andy Cohen Responds to Ramona Singer's 'Real Housewives of New York City' Exit
Andy Cohen is offering his initial thoughts on Ramona Singer leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons. During his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the 54-year-old touched on the headline Singer made last week when she revealed her time on the hit Bravo series was over. Cohen said he thinks people saw the move coming for some time, and the reaction from fans got him laughing out loud.
Ralph Fiennes Says He Was a 'Decoy' for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Romance
Ralph Fiennes had an unintentional role in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance. The 59-year-old British actor played Lopez's love interest in the 2002 film Maid in Manhattan. The filming for the romantic comedy took place in 2002 as Lopez was in the process of divorcing dancer Cris Judd. At...
Patrick Dempsey Reveals the Life-Changing News He Received During ‘Enchanted’ Filming (Exclusive)
For Patrick Dempsey, his work on Enchanted holds a special place in his heart. The actor is opening up about his experiences on the set of the Disney classic while reflecting on the long-awaited sequel. Dempsey walked the carpet at the premiere of Disenchanted at the El Capitan Theatre in...
Drake Earns 2 GRAMMY Nods Despite Refusing to Submit Solo Music
Drake earned two GRAMMY nominations on Tuesday morning, despite his outspoken refusal to submit his solo music for the 2023 awards season. Without his individual music at play, the singer is nominated for his featured work on two songs, both up for Best Rap Song -- "Churchill Downs" by Jack Harlow and "WAIT FOR U" by Future.
