Nokia announced that it will lead the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research’s (Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung, BMBF) KOMSENS-6G project. The project aims to drive global pre-standardization activities from a German and European perspective, with a specific focus on the network as a sensor technology. Nokia will work closely with a consortium that includes partners from industry, subject matter experts, start-ups, research institutes and distinguished universities in Germany. KOMSENS-6G is part of a broader German 6G initiative and has a total funding of €14.9 million, with a duration of three years. Networking with other projects and partners of the overall national initiative takes place via the central “6G Platform Germany”.

1 DAY AGO