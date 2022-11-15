Read full article on original website
General Dynamics, Amazon, Cisco form coalition to spur 5G adoption
WASHINGTON — General Dymanics said it’s teaming up with Amazon and four other information technology, software and telecommunications companies to develop 5G technologies and accelerate their adoption across sectors including the U.S. military. General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT, announced the partnership with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell...
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/ “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Metaverse Advanced Technology Laboratory (Graphic: MATRIX Co., Ltd.)
EXFO Unveils 400G Dual-port Test Solution
EXFO, the communications industry’s test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced the FTBx-88480, an innovative dual-port test solution for fiber-optic transmission rates from 1G to 400G. The device features a modular, upgradable design to extend operators’ CAPEX investments, and a cloud-based collaborative software platform that connects all parts of network...
Qualcomm Achieves Critical 5G SA mmWave Milestone in China
Qualcomm Technologies announced it achieved groundbreaking 5G standalone (SA) mmWave performance, laying the groundwork for expanded commercial mmWave deployments. As the number of global internet users continues to grow significantly, 5G SA mmWave helps enable more industries and users to access unparalleled experiences and capabilities. Devices powered by the Snapdragon®...
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
e&, Ericsson Partner to Build More Efficient & Sustainable Future Networks
E& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) and Ericsson have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Egypt, to explore initiatives aimed at reducing energy consumption and building more efficient and sustainable future networks. The three-year partnership...
The Path to a Much Needed Makeover for the Broadband Industry Featured
If we consider Shopify to be the gold standard for simplicity and democratization of e-commerce, Broadband technology represents the polar opposite. Legacy Broadband infrastructure is plagued with inflexible billing systems, disjointed customer experiences, and silos of data. Friction between business and marketing teams and the capabilities of existing systems is an age-old story that boils down to cost, time, and resource constraints.
Exploring the Metaverse’s Infinite Possibilities With 6G Featured
Our world in the year 2030 may still be miles away from looking like a futuristic set-up, but it will still have enhanced technologies that look like they came out of the realms of science fiction. While still in a nascent stage, early developments of that future look promising. These...
Dell Unveils its First Quantum Computing Solution with IonQ
Dell Technologies expands its computing (HPC) portfolio, offering powerful solutions to help organizations quickly innovate with confidence. With a range of new offers, Dell delivers technologies and services to help power demanding applications while making HPC capabilities more accessible to businesses. Dell PowerEdge servers champion advanced modeling and datasets. New...
Element Critical Partners with Megaport to Optimize Enterprise Network Agility
Element Critical announced its partnership with Megaport, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, to optimize enterprise network agility for customers adopting hybrid data center architectures. Network interconnection demand is accelerating with the adoption of edge infrastructures and connected network services. Enterprises increasingly require practical and highly connected data...
Skyworks, MediaTek to Offer E2E 5G Automotive Solutions
Skyworks Solutions announced that the company has engaged with MediaTek to offer a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution. This 5G New Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution will accelerate the deployment of this cutting-edge protocol across an array of automotive OEM and consumer service offerings. As automotive OEMs create entirely new...
How Telcos Can ‘Level up’ With AI and Biometrics
The rapid growth in the volume of transactions handled by operator touch points has pushed customer care to become a major factor influencing telecom customer experience (CX). Operators are becoming increasingly aware of how customer care interactions are shaping the brand experience, and are looking to new ways to drive more contextual and meaningful engagements.
How Connected Сars and IoT Affect the Auto Industry
Without a doubt, fully autonomous vehicles will not be available anytime soon. Nonetheless, you may expect to see a proliferation of 5G-connected electric vehicles. Smart cars that can gather data from their surroundings and share it with the cloud are becoming increasingly common. This opens the door to novel commercial...
JinkoSolar’s 182 mm TOPCon module reaches highest conversion efficiency of 23.86%
JinkoSolar has announced that the conversion efficiency of its 182 mm N-type module has reached 23.86%, improving on the previous record of 23.53%, also set by Jinko in July 2021, the result being independently validated by TÜV Rheinland. The module, based on the company’s latest TOPCon cell and advanced...
Nokia to Lead Germany’s 6G Project
Nokia announced that it will lead the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research’s (Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung, BMBF) KOMSENS-6G project. The project aims to drive global pre-standardization activities from a German and European perspective, with a specific focus on the network as a sensor technology. Nokia will work closely with a consortium that includes partners from industry, subject matter experts, start-ups, research institutes and distinguished universities in Germany. KOMSENS-6G is part of a broader German 6G initiative and has a total funding of €14.9 million, with a duration of three years. Networking with other projects and partners of the overall national initiative takes place via the central “6G Platform Germany”.
Cerillion's Multi-tenanted BSS platform Now Live Across Several Countries in Europe for LINK Mobility
Cerillion, an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, announced that its multi-tenanted BSS platform is now live across several countries in Europe for LINK Mobility. LINK is one of Europe’s leading providers of mobile messaging and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions. The company constantly evolves...
T-Mobile Turns On ‘Ultra Capacity 5G’ on its 5G SA Network
T-Mobile announced it has taken the country’s only nationwide 5G standalone (5G SA) network to the next level, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G on 5G SA nationwide. The move immediately advances T-Mobile’s network – unleashing faster speeds for customers across the country while further reducing any lag in the network with lower latency, improving applications like gaming that require near real-time responsiveness. And it’s another massive step toward unleashing groundbreaking new applications that will thrive on a pure 5G network.
Swisscom Expands Contract with Netcracker to Support Converged B2C & B2B Services
Netcracker Technology announced that longstanding customer Swisscom has extended its relationship with Netcracker for expanded Professional Services and OSS to support converged B2C and B2B services as the telecommunications provider makes an investment toward a public cloud-based OSS. Swisscom will evolve its use of Netcracker Digital OSS, including Service Management...
Will Private Wireless Replace Wi-Fi in the Enterprise? Featured
While the peaceful coexistence of Wi-Fi and 5G will rule the day, private 5G will give Wi-Fi a run for its money in enabling essential digital transformation initiatives driven by Industry 4.0 technologies. As the race toward fast and universal 5G technology heats up, companies are constantly questioning the competitive...
