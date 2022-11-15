Nokia and TPG Telecom announced they have hit a 5G uplink speed of 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps). Using TPG Telecom’s 5G mmWave spectrum, this milestone was achieved duringa live demonstration at the Nokia 5G Futures Lab in Sydney, Australia. The new Australian 5G uplink record, which follows on froma number of Australian 5G speed records announced by Nokiaearlier in the year, will enable Nokia and its customers such as TPG Telecom to offer ultra-high-performing, low-latency services for Industrial and IoT applications which are heavily reliant on high-speed uplink connectivity. The solution is expected to be fully deployed next year as devices that support this capability become available.

