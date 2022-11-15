Read full article on original website
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/ “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Metaverse Advanced Technology Laboratory (Graphic: MATRIX Co., Ltd.)
thefastmode.com
MediaTek Unveils Power-Efficient 5G Thin Modem Solution
MediaTek is taking 5G applications and experiences to the next level with the new T800 chipset solution for sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks. This fast and power-efficient 5G solution follows the introduction of MediaTek’s T700 5G modem, and will drive innovative 5G “beyond smartphone” applications such as Industrial IoT, M2M, and always-connected PCs.
thefastmode.com
Skyworks, MediaTek to Offer E2E 5G Automotive Solutions
Skyworks Solutions announced that the company has engaged with MediaTek to offer a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution. This 5G New Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution will accelerate the deployment of this cutting-edge protocol across an array of automotive OEM and consumer service offerings. As automotive OEMs create entirely new...
thefastmode.com
Test & Measurement for Open RAN and Cloud-based Solutions for Private 5G
In this bite-sized webinar, we will describe the importance of Open RAN and/or a cloud-based approach to Private 5G implementation based on specific use case requirements. We will also discuss key deployment challenges and discuss the areas of testing required to successfully deploy Private 5G scenarios. Register today by filling...
The Next Web
UK researchers used AI to uncover a whopping 11,456 social innovation projects online
The EU’s Renewed Social Agenda, a comprehensive program began in 2008 to improve Europe’s economy, fight climate crisis, and generally provide greater overall quality of life for all Europeans, was a landmark initiative. At its core lies the idea of “social innovation,” a modality involving the creation of new social services and models that are applicable in a multinational paradigm.
TechCrunch
Modus expands to sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of its AI and blockchain-focused $75M fund
The spinoff continues Modus’s string of moves over the past 18 months, which has seen it add branches in Abu Dhabi, Cairo, and, most recently, Riyadh, supported by institutions like Mubadala’s Hub71. Modus says that its entry into Africa creates an “additional conduit of market access for Modus portfolio companies while also enabling African startups to scale into the MENA region.”
thefastmode.com
Infovista, Gigamon Partner to Maximize E2E Visibility, Analytics & Troubleshooting for 5G Networks
Infovista, the global leader in Network Lifecycle Automation (NLA), has announced its partnership with Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, to address digital transformation and next generation challenges in areas such as network slicing and SLA monetization across the 5G core, Open RAN, and Mobile Private Networks. The partnership will...
thefastmode.com
Nokia to Lead Germany’s 6G Project
Nokia announced that it will lead the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research’s (Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung, BMBF) KOMSENS-6G project. The project aims to drive global pre-standardization activities from a German and European perspective, with a specific focus on the network as a sensor technology. Nokia will work closely with a consortium that includes partners from industry, subject matter experts, start-ups, research institutes and distinguished universities in Germany. KOMSENS-6G is part of a broader German 6G initiative and has a total funding of €14.9 million, with a duration of three years. Networking with other projects and partners of the overall national initiative takes place via the central “6G Platform Germany”.
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
thefastmode.com
Element Critical Partners with Megaport to Optimize Enterprise Network Agility
Element Critical announced its partnership with Megaport, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, to optimize enterprise network agility for customers adopting hybrid data center architectures. Network interconnection demand is accelerating with the adoption of edge infrastructures and connected network services. Enterprises increasingly require practical and highly connected data...
thefastmode.com
The Path to a Much Needed Makeover for the Broadband Industry Featured
If we consider Shopify to be the gold standard for simplicity and democratization of e-commerce, Broadband technology represents the polar opposite. Legacy Broadband infrastructure is plagued with inflexible billing systems, disjointed customer experiences, and silos of data. Friction between business and marketing teams and the capabilities of existing systems is an age-old story that boils down to cost, time, and resource constraints.
thefastmode.com
Comarch Partners up with Leading Japanese Integrator ITOCHU Techno-Solutions
Comarch and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions, a leading Japanese Integrator, have signed a framework agreement in a bid to streamline and broaden cooperation covering the operations support readiness, fulfillment, assurance and service monitoring domains, in preparation for the changes in digital transformation on the Japanese telecom market. The telecom industry is facing...
thefastmode.com
Dell Unveils its First Quantum Computing Solution with IonQ
Dell Technologies expands its computing (HPC) portfolio, offering powerful solutions to help organizations quickly innovate with confidence. With a range of new offers, Dell delivers technologies and services to help power demanding applications while making HPC capabilities more accessible to businesses. Dell PowerEdge servers champion advanced modeling and datasets. New...
thefastmode.com
e&, Ericsson Partner to Build More Efficient & Sustainable Future Networks
E& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) and Ericsson have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Egypt, to explore initiatives aimed at reducing energy consumption and building more efficient and sustainable future networks. The three-year partnership...
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Nokia, TPG Telecom Hit 5G Uplink Speed of 2 Gbps
Nokia and TPG Telecom announced they have hit a 5G uplink speed of 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps). Using TPG Telecom’s 5G mmWave spectrum, this milestone was achieved duringa live demonstration at the Nokia 5G Futures Lab in Sydney, Australia. The new Australian 5G uplink record, which follows on froma number of Australian 5G speed records announced by Nokiaearlier in the year, will enable Nokia and its customers such as TPG Telecom to offer ultra-high-performing, low-latency services for Industrial and IoT applications which are heavily reliant on high-speed uplink connectivity. The solution is expected to be fully deployed next year as devices that support this capability become available.
thefastmode.com
Cybersecurity Firm Utimaco Acquires PWS Provider Celltick
Utimaco, a leading global provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, announced the acquisition of Celltick. The latter is a global leader in Public Warning Systems (PWS), Mass Notification Systems (MNS), and the world's largest CBC (Cell Broadcast Center) provider. With a local presence in Mumbai, Utimaco will now strive to introduce its Public Warning Systems in India through partnerships with telecom operators and state governments to broadcast alerts and safety messages in real time to subscribers' mobile phones.
thefastmode.com
Swisscom Expands Contract with Netcracker to Support Converged B2C & B2B Services
Netcracker Technology announced that longstanding customer Swisscom has extended its relationship with Netcracker for expanded Professional Services and OSS to support converged B2C and B2B services as the telecommunications provider makes an investment toward a public cloud-based OSS. Swisscom will evolve its use of Netcracker Digital OSS, including Service Management...
